HISTORY WITH HAYES: From Abingdon to Athens, Will Colley had a fun football odyssey

“Tennessee was a top-10 team, SEC co-champs that year, we were young and we had beaten them in Athens pretty bad the previous year,” Colley said. “It was a night game and the fans and band were ready by kickoff. You literally could not hear a teammate right beside you, but Rocky Top was loud and clear. They were up 14-0 within about four minutes.

“We ended up making a game of it, but they were a great team. By the way, in Neyland Stadium, the fans are very close to the players. Several Vol fans politely reminded me that I should have gone to UT by showering me with empty liquor bottles.”

Colley became an SEC all-academic selection during his career.

“What impressed me the most about Will were his academics,” Sadowski said. “The dude was smart. He attacked his classes and prepared for tests just like he did getting ready for a football game and his opponent. You knew when Will stepped between the hedges to play a football game on Saturday, he was ready.”

Colley has been involved in commercial real estate since graduating from Georgia. He and his wife were college sweethearts and the couple and their four children reside in Atlanta. He was in the stands on Saturday at Sanford Stadium as Georgia tangled with Tennessee.