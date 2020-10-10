HISTORY WITH HAYES: From Abingdon to Athens, Will Colley had a fun football odyssey

Will Colley was in California with his wife, Rae, around 1998 or so when something caught his eye on the shelf of a shopping aisle: A doll featuring the likeness of World Championship Wrestling superstar Bill Goldberg.
“Bill lived in Atlanta when he first started wrestling,” Colley said. “I didn’t think much of it until I saw that doll. I knew this was big.”
You see, Colley and Goldberg had once been football teammates at the University of Georgia and played on the opposite sides of the line.
“We played against each other all spring practice,” Colley said. “Bill and I were roommates the summer before our senior year. I have a ton of stories about Bill, but none of them are suitable for a family newspaper. By the way, we didn’t get much school work completed that summer. … What you see on TV is what he is like. Unlike most wrestlers who have a character, Bill just plays himself.”
Colley never speared Hulk Hogan at the Georgia Dome or squared off with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania like his famous friend, but he was certainly a heavyweight hitter on football Friday nights in Southwest Virginia as he made bone-rattling tackles on a regular basis.
He was a member of three playoff football teams at Abingdon High School, a sure-handed tight end and pad-popping linebacker. He later became a starting offensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs, battling in the trenches each Saturday in the Southeastern Conference.
“What I remember most about Will was how smart he is,” said Sean Lucas, his former high school teammate. “But he also had a goofy and comedic personality. However, on the football field and basketball court Will was a very serious, focused and talented ballplayer.”
He was quite the two-sport athlete and by his senior season measured in at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.
“This was a guy that had to get special size 16 cleats shipped in when he was in the eighth grade,” said Chris Barker, a teammate of Colley’s at AHS. “I remember watching him in the eighth grade jump up and dunk two basketballs, one in each hand, quite easily. One of his nicknames was ‘Freak of Nature’ and he was.”
The other moniker he went by was Meat Hook.
“Because his hands were so big he would very often catch the football with one hand, similar to normal human beings catching a child’s Nerf football,” Barker said. “They said it looked like a butcher grabbing a slab of meat with a metal hook.”
Those hands resulted in several TD grabs.
“As a quarterback, he was certainly a target you looked for,” said Trey McCall, Abingdon’s signal caller from 1982-84. “I was most impressed with his athleticism. To be his size and move the way he did was very impressive.”
Colley’s versatility was also noteworthy.
“Coach Larry Smith, who holds the world record for most football plays drawn on legal pads, had a tight end reverse where Will would throw the ball,” McCall said. “He had an amazing arm and could throw it farther than I could.”
Colley was one of many weapons the Falcons possessed in 1984 as they went 10-2 and finished as Region IV runner-up to Blacksburg.
McCall became a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1985 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and played five seasons in the minor leagues.
Lucas, Brad King and Mark Briscoe went on to play football at Virginia Tech.
“We all grew up together playing from Little League through high school,” Colley said. “We had a great kinship. We hung out on and off the field and I think that was a big part of our success on the field. We had great team chemistry. Probably the most talented AHS team ever.”
They were pretty good the next year as well, despite heavy graduation losses and the finest moment of Colley’s senior season occurred in an early-October clash with Southwest District rival Tazewell.
The Bulldogs were 5-0, the top-ranked team in Southwest Virginia according to the Bristol Herald Courier and a year away from becoming state champions.
Abingdon was 4-0.
“They had lots of talent and were big boys and we all knew each other,” Colley said. “For some reason, we scheduled them for homecoming. They brought a train of cars with each one noting the terrible score of each team they had beaten that season. Somehow, they got a train horn into our stadium. Fortunately, Abingdon punched above its weight that night and we won.”
Colley played the starring role as he recovered a fumble, picked off a pass, had five receptions for 62 yards and hauled in a touchdown toss from Terry Smith as AHS triumphed 16-6.
He had a memorable encounter with Larry Peery, Tazewell’s stud 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle.
“Peery was Tazewell’s super player,” Barker said. “Will Colley was our super player. The moment finally came in the second half of the game where those two would collide. It is referred to still as the train wreck. Larry and Will met at midfield one-on-one.
“Will knocked Larry, who went on to play line at Virginia Tech, flat on his back in a colossal crash and it sounded like an actual train wreck. The fans went absolutely wild as the matchup had been hyped in the news all week. We watched the replay on the coach’s game film at least 30 times on Sunday.”
Abingdon finished 8-2-1 during Colley’s senior season in 1985, losing to Radford in the opening round of the Region IV playoffs. College recruiters came out in droves to check out Colley, but it was Georgia head coach Vince Dooley who won the sweepstakes.
“Stanford recruited me, but they had a rule that I had to pay a $25 application fee. I crossed Stanford off my list,” Colley said. “Notre Dame wanted me to write a one-page essay on why I wanted to play at Notre Dame. Cross them off. The mind of a 17-year-old. At the end of the process, I was really considering Virginia, it was a family legacy school, North Carolina and Tennessee, but there sure are a lot of pretty girls in Athens. Seriously, Coach Dooley was the deciding factor. He is a true leader and gentleman. We still have a great relationship today.”
Shortly after arriving on campus, Colley switched positions.
He practiced some on the defensive side of the ball during his redshirt season of 1986, but eventually shifted to the offensive line.
“I was not too keen on moving,” Colley said. “But Coach Dooley told me that the team needed it. That was the end of it.”
Colley’s selfless position switch impressed his teammates.
“If it was the best move for the team,” said former Georgia and NFL tight end Troy Sadowski. “Will’s yes was always on the table.”
Colley worked his way into the starting lineup in 1988 and 1989 at left tackle, paving the way for the likes of future Pro Bowl running back Rodney Hampton and future NFL first-round draft pick Tim Worley.
“Rodney was not a big recruit in high school,” Colley said. “I don’t even think they gave him a number at the beginning of his freshman year [at UGa]. He scored a touchdown in the first scrimmage and No. 7 became a legend. Our senior year against Kentucky, we had a long drive and we were tired. Rodney came in the huddle and looked at me and said, ‘Hey fat ass, you want me to score a touchdown and get you off the field?’ He scored on the next play. I see Rodney a couple of times a year. Great guy.”
Georgia went 9-3 during the 1988 season and beat Michigan State in the Gator Bowl as Colley played a key role.
“It was really a great season,” Colley said. “We played in some epic games against Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Michigan State and had a lot of fun. Coach Dooley was so happy after we won the Gator Bowl. He let us stay in Jacksonville until school started [for the second semester] — unsupervised. It was Coach Dooley’s last season, so it was historic for our program and we had some really great players. We were the No. 1 rushing team in the country with guys like Tim Worley, Rodney and Keith Henderson. I think eight of our offensive players played in the [NFL].”
Georgia was 6-6 under the direction of head coach Ray Goff during Colley’s final season in ’89, including a 17-14 loss to Tennessee in a game that was televised nationally on ESPN.
“Tennessee was a top-10 team, SEC co-champs that year, we were young and we had beaten them in Athens pretty bad the previous year,” Colley said. “It was a night game and the fans and band were ready by kickoff. You literally could not hear a teammate right beside you, but Rocky Top was loud and clear. They were up 14-0 within about four minutes.
“We ended up making a game of it, but they were a great team. By the way, in Neyland Stadium, the fans are very close to the players. Several Vol fans politely reminded me that I should have gone to UT by showering me with empty liquor bottles.”
Colley became an SEC all-academic selection during his career.
“What impressed me the most about Will were his academics,” Sadowski said. “The dude was smart. He attacked his classes and prepared for tests just like he did getting ready for a football game and his opponent. You knew when Will stepped between the hedges to play a football game on Saturday, he was ready.”
Colley has been involved in commercial real estate since graduating from Georgia. He and his wife were college sweethearts and the couple and their four children reside in Atlanta. He was in the stands on Saturday at Sanford Stadium as Georgia tangled with Tennessee.
Will’s brother, Wes, invented the Colley Matrix ratings system that was used in the Bowl Championship Series rankings from 2001-2014.
From Abingdon to Athens, Colley’s football odyssey was an enjoyable one.
Catching passes from Trey McCall, dropping Southwest District running backs behind the line of scrimmage and playing in the postseason at Abingdon.
Rooming with Bill Goldberg, blocking for Rodney Hampton and getting advice from Vince Dooley at Georgia.
“Let’s put it this way,” Sadowski said. “The college experience was better because of Will Colley. The guy was always in a good mood, a smile on his face and a quick-witted comment ready to fire away, if needed.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Oct. 8, 1948
Jimmy Ely scored four touchdowns as Damascus dominated Lebanon for a 41-0 triumph. … Dale Gray scored both of St. Paul’s touchdowns in a 13-0 victory over Wise. … Behind two touchdowns from James Robinette, Richlands recorded a 12-7 win over Tazewell.
Oct. 14, 1966
Marty Winchell reached the end zone three times as Tennessee High overpowered Erwin, 34-0. … Gary Moser, Roger Hubble, Bobby Kyle and Norman Odum all snagged interceptions in John Battle’s 21-6 win over Patrick Henry. … Bobby Yeary and Dale Morris scored TDs in Jonesville’s 13-6 victory over St. Charles.
Oct. 9, 1970
Gary Kidd and Donnie Mason each scored two touchdowns in Sullivan Central’s 30-16 victory over Virginia High. … Patrick Henry posted a 28-6 win over Abingdon as Gary Lester, Gerald Wohlford, John Smith and Steve Sheets scored touchdowns. … Jeff Stanley and David Halstead scored two touchdowns apiece in John Battle’s 22-6 triumph over Richlands.
Oct. 11, 1991
Steve Arney (188 rushing yards, two touchdowns) starred in Castlewood’s 12-0 win over Holston. … Mike Hamm scored three touchdowns as Coeburn smashed St. Paul, 49-14. … Tito Mock’s 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the crucial play in Haysi’s 8-0 victory over Garden.
