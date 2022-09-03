History With Hayes: Former Tazewell star George Grimes had an interesting life

George Grimes might be the best athlete from Southwest Virginia you’ve never heard of.

Sure, there are several folks aware that he was a multi-sport star at Tazewell High School and an article about his exploits appears on the website dedicated to the Bulldogs’ football program.

There are those diehard University of Virginia fans who have noticed his gridiron achievements in Charlottesville while scanning the Cavaliers’ record book. He lettered in football, basketball and track and field while on campus.

History buffs from these parts have probably stumbled across his player page on NFL.com or Pro-Football-Reference.com and know his career at the game’s top level consisted of nine games with the Detroit Lions in 1948, 74 years before ex-Union High School star James Mitchell was drafted by the franchise from the Motor City.

Yet, it seems Grimes should be remembered in even greater regard as one of the area’s all-time greats.

He played at both UVa and the University of North Carolina and had his collegiate career interrupted by World War II, where he rose to the rank of second lieutenant in the Marines.

He was the MVP of the Blue-Gray All-Star Classic in Mobile, Alabama, and was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th overall pick in the NFL Draft during an eight-day span in December 1947.

Grimes worked in the steel industry for a time and spent his later years in Alaska. He died there in 1971 and is buried at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born on July 3, 1922, in the Jewell Ridge community of Tazewell County, Grimes’ mother died when he was 6-years-old and he soon came under the care of Dr. Jack W. Witten.

Witten was a physician, politician and the benefactor of more than 200 young men – orphans, runaways and others from hardscrabble backgrounds – as his farm became a foster home for those kids.

Frequently referred to as one of “Doc Witten’s Boys” in newspaper accounts, Grimes quickly became the man when sports were involved.

He was a member of Tazewell’s basketball squad that won the 1940 VHSL Class B championship and he gained great acclaim on the gridiron as well. His coach in both sports was Conley Snidow, who went on reach legend status while leading the football program at Emory & Henry College.

Among the many highlights for Grimes was a four-touchdown game against Honaker.

UVa came calling and he arrived in Charlottesville in the fall of 1941 just as another highly-touted recruit from Tazewell County was putting the finishing touches on a brilliant career.

“Bullet” Bill Dudley from Bluefield was a consensus All-American in 1941 as he put together one of the best seasons in program history and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Robert Moore of the Associated Press once wrote that Grimes was a “carbon copy” of Dudley.

While he didn’t reach the heights of his predecessor, Grimes was still pretty darn good.

After cracking the starting lineup as a sophomore in 1942 and throwing two touchdown passes in a loss to North Carolina, his collegiate career took an interesting detour during World War II.

While taking part in V-12 military training, he suited up for UNC during the 1943 season. He averaged 41.7 yards on 24 punts for the Tar Heels and his top performance came on Nov. 27 when he rushed for 155 yards.

The opponent? The Virginia Cavaliers.

Led by Grimes, the Heels hammered Virginia for a 54-7 victory in front of 15,000 fans at Norfolk’s Foreman Field.

W.N. Cox of The Virginian-Pilot was so thoroughly impressed he wrote this in his column the following morning:

Mister, did you see Grimes play for Carolina against Virginia here yesterday?

Were you there when Grimes. … played the part of executioner No. 1 for the Tar Heels as they ripped his alma mater limb from limb.

Were you there, Mister, in the fourth period … with the game already in the bag, 28-7, and did you see said Grimes chugging along the same if the Tar Heels had been behind.

Grimes also competed in some track and field meets for UNC before being shipped off to Japan while serving his country.

He returned to the University of Virginia in 1946 and picked up right where he left off.

John Duda caught a touchdown pass from Grimes early in the first quarter to begin an avalanche of scoring in a 71-0 hammering of Hampden-Sydney in the season-opener.

There was a 71-yard touchdown run against Virginia Military Institute the following year. He finished the ‘47 season with five TDs, was 26-of-35 on extra point attempts and averaged 40.8 yards on 50 punts.

“Grimes does everything with that pigskin pumpkin,” the aforementioned Robert Moore once wrote. “He kicks magnificently, including punts, kickoffs and extra points, flips bullet aerials and gets along well on the ground.”

Grimes started at quarterback and rushed for two touchdowns, kicked three extra points and booted some booming punts in earning MVP honors during the Blue-Gray All-Star Classic on Dec. 27, 1947 in Montgomery Alabama. Kentucky’s Paul “Bear” Bryant was among the coaches for the southern squad, which rolled to a 33-6 victory.

Grimes was a star among the stars.

“That baby can kick,” lineman Wash Serini of the University of Kentucky told the Montgomery Advertiser. “And you should have been close up to have seen the way he could block for a little guy.”

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Jock Sutherland was on hand and told the newspaper he had been impressed with the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Grimes. However, another NFL team had gained the services of the versatile Virginian.

Eight days previously the L.A. Rams drafted Grimes, but he was among the team’s final cuts at the end of the 1948 preseason as coach Clark Shaughnessy let him go.

He didn’t stay unemployed long as Detroit picked him up.

Grimes was reunited with his college teammate, Bill Dudley, with the Lions and played offense, defense and special teams. He averaged 35.9 yards on 28 punts with a long of 56.

His lone NFL touchdown came fittingly enough against L.A. as he hauled in a 17-yard scoring strike from Fred Enke in the fourth quarter of a 34-27 loss. Dudley also scored for the Lions that day as a couple of Tazewell Countians made plays in the pros.

Dudley would be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Grimes would see his NFL career come to an end after one season.

He kept a low profile in his post-playing days, but the guy certainly shouldn’t be forgotten.

The following is a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:

Sept. 1, 1962

Don Danko scored two touchdowns in Graham’s 35-13 mashing of Marion. … Billy Lawson threw touchdown passes to Chad Robinson and Gary Farmer to highlight Lebanon’s 20-0 win over Haysi. … Jerry Houser took it to the house from 38 yards out on his first carry and that set the tone in Tennessee High’s 52-7 hammering of Unaka.

Sept. 3, 1982

John Johnson, Donnie Newton and Brian Jones scored touchdowns in Sullivan East’s 19-0 vanquishing of Unicoi County. … Two TDs from Todd Jewell were among the highlights in Garden’s 33-0 overpowering of Ervinton. … Alvin Jones (20 carries, 108 yards) and Tim Hartgrove (10 carries, 104 yards) led the way in Gate City’s 22-7 win over Sullivan North.