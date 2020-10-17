HISTORY WITH HAYES: Former Saltville Shakers star, UNC offensive lineman David Barrett has seen tragedy, triumph in his life

“He was as big as he was fast and he was fearless,” said Bill Farris, a high school teammate. “David by far was the biggest player on our team and he was very hard to tackle. Off the field, David was a gentle giant. … He was very knowledgeable about the game of football. He understood what needed to happen and he was a good on-field coach for the rest of us younger players.”

Barrett accounted for 62 points in 1969 and surpassed that total in 1970 as the Saltville Shakers compiled a 5-3-2 record.

He scored all 16 of Saltville’s points in a tie with Abingdon.

Barrett also rushed for a TD and two-point conversion in a draw with the Patrick Henry Rebels, a team that finished with a 9-0-1 mark.

Plenty of defenders would be shaking in their cleats when they saw the stud rusher for the Shakers coming their way.

“When we were in practice and had to get in a circle and do tackling drills,” Farris said. “Nobody wanted to go up against David, because you were going to get hit hard.”

College coaches took notice, including those at the University of Virginia and University of Tennessee.