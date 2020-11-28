HISTORY WITH HAYES: Football on Turkey Day had memorable moments for Mike Compton, Jones brothers, Touchdown Tommy, Jason Witten and others from area

Mike Compton made sure to flip on the television Thursday afternoon and catch some of the first quarter of the National Football League matchup between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
As you’re probably well aware, Detroit’s tradition of playing on Turkey Day dates back to 1934 and it was a ritual that Compton got to experience firsthand as the Richlands High School graduate was an offensive lineman for the Lions from 1993-2000.
“It’s kind of a big thing in Detroit and you took pride in it,” Compton said. “You knew that if you were a member of the Detroit Lions you didn’t lose on Thanksgiving.”
Detroit went 6-2 during Compton’s eight Thanksgiving games with the franchise as he helped pave the way for legendary running back Barry Sanders in front of large crowds inside the gargantuan Pontiac Silverdome. The most memorable of those was an overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998 when referee Phil Luckett and Steelers star running back Jerome Bettis miscommunicated on the coin toss before OT commenced and the blunder helped the Lions triumph.
“My buddy who played beside me, left tackle Ray Roberts, was out there and he filled me in on the conversation. I was not sure what had happened,” Compton said. “We got the ball, went down and kicked the field goal to beat them [19-16], so that was a good memory.”
Those games were also memorable for folks in Southwest Virginia as they got an opportunity to watch Compton showcase his skills on national television. While Sanders was a superstar, the Lions weren’t seen that much in these parts in those days before satellite packages and the Red Zone channel.
Playing on Thanksgiving in the NFL certainly offered unique challenges.
First, there was the short week of preparation leading up to the game.
“A lot of the time the game plan was very simple and wasn’t overly complicated because you didn’t have time enough to practice it like you would for a normal week,” Compton said.
Then, there was celebrating the holiday after the day’s work was done.
“Usually my family was back in Tazewell County,” Compton said. “Because we played the 12:30 game, I’d usually hurry up and leave the stadium after the game was over and get to the airport to catch a flight back home. I’d want to get home as early in the evening as I could and then we would either have Thanksgiving when I got home or we would have something the next day. Once we played that Thanksgiving game, we basically were off until Monday morning of the next week.”
Compton signed with the New England Patriots following the 2000 season and would win two Super Bowl rings in three seasons with the team. In a neat scheduling quirk, he returned to Detroit on Thanksgiving day in 2002 and started as the Tom Brady-led Patriots posted a 20-12 triumph over his former mate.
“I got to see it from a different point of view,” Compton said. “Good memories.”
Brothers Thomas Jones and Julius Jones grew up celebrating Thanksgiving at the family dinner table with their parents and sisters in Wise County, Virginia, but they also spent the holiday together twice as NFL running backs on opposing teams.
On Nov. 25, 2004, the Dallas Cowboys took a 21-7 victory over the Chicago Bears and the Powell Valley High School graduates were the starting running backs and the best offensive players for their respective teams on this occasion.
Thomas Jones rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries for Chicago, while catching six passes for 48 yards.
However, it would be younger brother who stole the spotlight.
Julius Jones carried the ball 33 times for the Cowboys and scored two touchdowns. His 33-yard burst in the first quarter capped Dallas’ first drive, while he clinched the victory by scoring from 4-yards out with 7:05 remaining.
With a large Jones family contingent in attendance (mother Betty wore a hybrid Bears/Cowboys jersey and cheered passionately for both of her sons), Julius performed so well he was awarded the Galloping Gobbler award by the FOX broadcast team.
“Vinny [Testaverde] called a play. I was walking up to the line of scrimmage and I looked over to the sideline and I could see [Thomas] looking at me,” Julius Jones would recall a couple of years later when doing an interview with the Cowboys’ website. “I gave him a little head nod. It’s little things like that, just the little things that mean a lot to me.”
The brothers shared a hug at midfield after the game and exchanged words of encouragement, prompting David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune to call it a case of sibling revelry.
“This is the greatest feeling for me,” Julius told reporters following the game. “I got a chance to play with my brother, and that’s something I won’t forget. The main thing is we got the win.”
The Jones siblings from Southwest Virginia met again on Thanksgiving in 2007 – Thomas had moved on to the New York Jets by then – and Julius once again got the upper hand as Dallas cruised to a 34-3 win. Julius outgained Thomas on the ground (64-40) and in the receiving yards category (26-17).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten probably felt a little strange not playing on Thursday as the Elizabethton High School graduate suited up 16 times on Thanksgiving during his days with the Dallas Cowboys.
In fact, Witten’s 903 receiving yards on 86 catches are the most by a player on Thanksgiving in NFL history (former University of Virginia wide receiver and Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore ranks second with 834 yards according to a statistical breakdown on newsweek.com) to go along with four Turkey Day TDs.
Defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh (Dobyns-Bennett) racked up 19 tackles in the four Thanksgiving games he played for the Dallas Cowboys as Witten’s teammate from 2009-2012 and intercepted a pass from Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints in 2010.
Wise, Virginia’s Carroll Dale (Green Bay Packers in 1970), former Honaker High School star Heath Miller (Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013), Appalachia High School graduate Paul Davis (St. Louis Cardinals in 1983), former East Tennessee State University running back Earl Ferrell (also with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1983), Science Hill High School alum Steve Spurrier (San Francisco 49ers in 1972) and ex-ETSU defensive back Thane Gash (Cleveland Browns in 1989) each played once on Thanksgiving Day during their NFL careers.
Injuries prevented Kingsport, Tennessee, native Daniel Kilgore (San Francisco 49ers in 2014) and Graham High School graduate Ahmad Bradshaw (New York Giants in 2009) from playing in Thanksgiving games in the past.
Abingdon, Virginia, native Stu Worden suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers for four seasons (1930, 1932-34) and the team played on the fourth Thursday in November each of those years.
Legendary running back Beattie Feathers – who matriculated at Virginia High and the University of Tennessee – also played in a few Thanksgiving games in the 1930s.
High school football teams on both sides of the state line always want to be practicing on Thanksgiving because that’s playoff time.
There have been some local guys play college games on the holiday, the most notable coming in 1966 when “Touchdown” Tommy Francisco from Damascus scored six TDs for the Virginia Tech Hokies on in a 70-12 vanquishing of Virginia Military Institute. Francisco’s single-game touchdown record still stands at Tech.
Former Emory & Henry College All-American quarterback Sonny Wade flung passes all over the field for the Montreal Alouettes several times during the Canadian Football League’s annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. Of course, Canadian Thanksgiving is observed in October.
Yet, the one constant with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce is the NFL – specifically the Detroit Lions.
Bob Cifers (Dobyns-Bennett) played on Thanksgiving in 1946 for the team from the Motor City.
Two years later, a pair of guys from Tazewell County, Virginia, who both attended the University of Virginia were on the field for the Lions in a 25-14 setback to the Chicago Cardinals. Graham High School graduate “Bullet” Bill Dudley scored a touchdown in the losing cause, while former Tazewell High School star George Grimes also saw time for the Lions.
Decades later, Compton got to experience the NFL on the holiday and those moments still resonate with him. That’s why he makes sure to turn on the TV every year and check in on a Thanksgiving tradition.
“Thanksgiving and Detroit Lions football are always going to be a part of my life and my family’s life,” Compton said.
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Nov. 24, 1972
Gil Kyle and George Heath scored two touchdowns apiece as Tennessee High overpowered Overton of Nashville for a 26-0 triumph in the TSSAA Class AAA state semifinals. Kyle snagged an interception, Fred Vance recovered a fumble and linebacker Greg Jones fared well as the Vikings held Overton to 56 rushing yards.
Nov. 28, 1987
Nikki Fisher (225 rushing yards) led Martinsville to a 30-20 victory over Virginia High in the VHSL Group AA, Division 4 state semifinals. Shawn Foote rushed for 72 yards and two TDs to lead the way for Virginia High. … Chris Wheeler threw two touchdown passes to Eric Wheeler as Parry McCluer pounded Jonesville, 41-0, in the VHSL Group A, Division 1 state semifinals. … Todd Applegate’s 70-yard interception return for a score with 7:21 remaining clinched Drewry Mason’s 13-10 win over Pennington in the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state semifinals.
Nov. 27, 1993
Jamie Hackney’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 8:29 left clinched Haysi’s 14-12 win over Powell Valley in the VHSL Region D, Division 2 championship game. The Tigers overcame a 12-0 halftime deficit. … Appalachia limited Pocahontas to four first downs and 91 yards of total offense in a 40-0 beatdown in the VHSL Region D, Division 1 title game. Sean Poole scored two TDs for the Bulldogs. … Behind 107 rushing yards from Mike Gregory, Graham grabbed a 14-12 triumph over Gate City in the VHSL Region IV, Division 3 finals.
Nov. 22, 2002
Dillon Reece and Justin Hipps scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as Grundy rallied for a 21-14 triumph over Graham in the VHSL Region IV, Division 3 title game. … Robert Barcliff’s 8-yard touchdown run with 59.5 seconds remaining sealed George Wythe’s 20-16 win over Floyd County in the VHSL Region C, Division 2 championship game. The Maroons overcame a 16-0 deficit. … Dobyns-Bennett defeated Jefferson County, 26-15, in the TSSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals as Jacob McMillan gained 107 rushing yards.
