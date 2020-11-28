HISTORY WITH HAYES: Football on Turkey Day had memorable moments for Mike Compton, Jones brothers, Touchdown Tommy, Jason Witten and others from area

Those games were also memorable for folks in Southwest Virginia as they got an opportunity to watch Compton showcase his skills on national television. While Sanders was a superstar, the Lions weren’t seen that much in these parts in those days before satellite packages and the Red Zone channel.

Playing on Thanksgiving in the NFL certainly offered unique challenges.

First, there was the short week of preparation leading up to the game.

“A lot of the time the game plan was very simple and wasn’t overly complicated because you didn’t have time enough to practice it like you would for a normal week,” Compton said.

Then, there was celebrating the holiday after the day’s work was done.

“Usually my family was back in Tazewell County,” Compton said. “Because we played the 12:30 game, I’d usually hurry up and leave the stadium after the game was over and get to the airport to catch a flight back home. I’d want to get home as early in the evening as I could and then we would either have Thanksgiving when I got home or we would have something the next day. Once we played that Thanksgiving game, we basically were off until Monday morning of the next week.”