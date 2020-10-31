HISTORY WITH HAYES: Fifty years ago on Halloween, Hurley hung 102 points on Mullins (Kentucky). No team from Far SWVA has cracked the century mark since

“People ask me, ‘My God, how can you lose 102 to nothing?’ For 50 years, I’ve told them I was there and that the bottom line is that it’s a simple explanation,” said Michael Paynter, a junior offensive tackle and defensive lineman for Mullins that night. “Every time they got the ball they scored and every time we got the ball they scored.”

Things began to go awry for the Tigers prior to the opening kickoff.

“We stopped in Pikeville and had a big lunch,” Paynter said. “Well, everybody got sick coming across the mountain getting there. … Right before we went on the field our head coach, Paul Dotson, proceeded to tell us it was his last game coaching us as he was leaving. There wasn’t much of a motivational speech at that point.”

Hurley had plenty of motivation, however, having suffered a stunning 8-6 loss to the Kentuckians the year before.

“They got there a little late [to Mullins in 1969] because that is when they were rebuilding all the highways in Eastern Kentucky on U.S. 23,” Paynter said. “They didn’t get much of a warm-up. We won the toss and did something unusual – we drove down and scored and went for two and got it. Then they scored and that made it 8-6. We got about a 25-minute cloudburst after that and nobody was able to do anything the rest of the night.”