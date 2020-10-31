HISTORY WITH HAYES: Fifty years ago on Halloween, Hurley hung 102 points on Mullins (Kentucky). No team from Far SWVA has cracked the century mark since

As Hurley High School senior quarterback Gene Christian took the field on Oct. 31, 1970, he felt the squishiness of the mud and the muck under his cleats.
It had rained most of the week and the gridiron soil shared by Buchanan County’s football teams was chewed up the night before when the Grundy Golden Wave and Richlands Blue Tornado battled to a 6-6 draw.
“I said, ‘Boy, this is going to be fun to play in, but we’re not going to be able to do much.’ Turns out that the field conditions didn’t matter,” Christian said. “It was a once in a lifetime game for us guys.”
The contest played between the Hurley Rebels and Mullins Tigers of Kentucky on Halloween 50 years ago earned a hallowed spot in Southwest Virginia’s rich high school football history.
Final score: Hurley 102, Mullins 0.
Running back Greg Justus of Hurley ran his way into the VHSL record book with a dominant performance.
The Rebels racked up 603 yards of total offense.
Hurley snagged six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
There were two special teams TDs in the first quarter.
No team from far Southwest Virginia has cracked the 100-point mark since.
“People ask me, ‘My God, how can you lose 102 to nothing?’ For 50 years, I’ve told them I was there and that the bottom line is that it’s a simple explanation,” said Michael Paynter, a junior offensive tackle and defensive lineman for Mullins that night. “Every time they got the ball they scored and every time we got the ball they scored.”
Things began to go awry for the Tigers prior to the opening kickoff.
“We stopped in Pikeville and had a big lunch,” Paynter said. “Well, everybody got sick coming across the mountain getting there. … Right before we went on the field our head coach, Paul Dotson, proceeded to tell us it was his last game coaching us as he was leaving. There wasn’t much of a motivational speech at that point.”
Hurley had plenty of motivation, however, having suffered a stunning 8-6 loss to the Kentuckians the year before.
“They got there a little late [to Mullins in 1969] because that is when they were rebuilding all the highways in Eastern Kentucky on U.S. 23,” Paynter said. “They didn’t get much of a warm-up. We won the toss and did something unusual – we drove down and scored and went for two and got it. Then they scored and that made it 8-6. We got about a 25-minute cloudburst after that and nobody was able to do anything the rest of the night.”
It was undoubtedly the biggest win in the history of the upstart program.
According to local pigskin historian Rick Baker’s excellent database – www.fourseasonsfootball.com – Mullins compiled a record of 23-145-1 from 1968 until the final season in 1984.
“We were not a football school,” Paynter said. “We started football when I was in the seventh grade. The first three years we played on an 80-yard field. We used to have assemblies and guys dressed up as officials would stand in the middle of the gym floor and show the signs like holding and explain what they meant.”
As has been the case with many squads from Southwest Virginia who have ventured across the state line to face Eastern Kentucky teams throughout the years, Hurley felt the officiating in the 1969 encounter with the Tigers left much to be desired.
“We had several touchdowns called back,” said Tommy Blankenship, a sophomore defensive back for the 1970 Hurley Rebels. “A lot of people felt like we got ripped and [Hurley coach Bill Sumrall] just laid it on ‘em.”
Hurley got on the board shortly after the game began when Teddy Hipps scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 22 yards to paydirt. Junior Nichols blocked a punt and returned it for a score too, while Greg Justus ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as the Rebels built a 20-0 advantage.
To quote a song by The Carpenters that was playing frequently on the radio at the time, “We’ve Only Just Begun.”
Justus simply took over and added TD runs of 15, 30, 35, 85, 65 and 5 yards.
His final tally: 15 carries, 375 yards, seven touchdowns, seven two-point conversions, 56 points.
That 56-point individual performance remains a VHSL single-game record.
“Greg was a tremendous athlete,” Christian said. “He had quickness and speed and was one of the fastest guys I’ve ever been around. He was hard-nosed too. He didn’t shy away from being hit – he would deliver a hit as well as take one. Just a phenomenal player.”
Tommy Blankenship, Jackie Dotson, Gene Christian and Jay Wallace would get in on the touchdown party too.
Wallace capped the scoring in the fourth quarter as his interception return covered 40 yards.
“Our quarterback was like a little brother to me and he came back to the huddle and had tears coming down his cheeks,” Paynter said. “I thought somebody had done something to him, so I said, ‘Who did it? I’ll go after ‘em?’ I was a 6-foot, 230-pound offensive lineman and he was a little guy.
“He said, ‘It’s not that. That pass I threw that they intercepted just put them over a hundred.’ That’s when I figured out I was probably going to be in sales the rest of my life, because I turned around and said, ‘Hell, don’t worry about it. There are only two digits on the scoreboard. Two to nothin’ looks a lot better than 96 to nothin.’ ”
Hurley only had 19 available players on its roster, so everybody played a part.
“We and the coaches did everything we could possibly do to keep the score down,” Christian said. “We moved people around and changed their positions. We had people on the line playing in the backfield. But we’d run a play or two and it was a touchdown. It was just so bizarre that it was happening. … I really felt sad for the Mullins team.”
Howard McCoy, a senior center, linebacker and nose guard, took a turn at QB.
“We had a good team and were just having a good time,” McCoy said. “Coach even let me throw for a two-point conversion one time.”
McCoy’s strike to James Stacy happened to be successful. Hurley finished 8-for-14 on conversion attempts.
Keep in mind that the field conditions weren’t pristine.
“When we broke the huddle for warm-ups,” Paynter said. “Mud was just pouring over top of my high-tops. It was a quagmire, but it didn’t seem to slow them down.”
What was the mood like for losing team after such a defeat?
“We were angry, frustrated, embarrassed,” Paynter said. “We were angry at the coach telling us right before the game he was leaving and getting the heck out of there. Then he got on the bus and started telling us what a sorry lot we were. There were a few choice words in the back of the bus that you can’t print. … You just have to say it wasn’t your day and move on.”
The score got ink in newspapers from Richmond, Virginia, to Richmond, Kentucky, over the ensuing days.
“The Williamson [West Virginia] paper came out with huge headlines like the President had been shot,” Paynter said. “It said ‘Uncle, Uncle.’ ”
“This is No Trick: Hurley 102, Mullins 0,” read the headline at the top of the Bristol Herald Courier’s sports section the morning after the game.
“It was kind of spooky just how easy it was for us to score,” Christian said.
The Rebels would post a win the following week over Pocahontas to finish the season with a 7-3 record, good enough for a third-place finish in the Clinch Valley District. Justus finished the year with 184 points.
Hurley beat Mullins 36-14, 44-28 and 12-7 over the course of the next three seasons.
According to the VHSL’s online record book, Hurley’s 102 points are the 10th-most scored by a team from the Commonwealth in one game. The Rebels remain the last VHSL team to surpass the century mark.
There have been other high-scoring games in these parts.
The most famous – or infamous, depending on how you look at it – was Northeast Tennessee powerhouse Dobyns-Bennett’s 193-0 drubbing of Norton in 1926. That occurred one year after D-B thumped Tennessee High, 100-0.
Chilhowie hung 91 points on Hogoheegee District rival Holston in 1979.
Yet, the standard in far Southwest Virginia was established five decades ago by Hurley and it’s not likely another area squad will surpass the century mark anytime soon.
“The way they run the clock now [continuously when a team holds a 35-point lead or larger in the second half],” Blankenship said. “I don’t think it will ever be broken.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Nov. 4, 1949
Big Stone Gap and Appalachia battled to a 0-0 draw. … Bob McLane scored Pennington’s lone touchdown in an 18-6 loss to Norton. … Erwin “Bunny” Saltz scored two touchdowns as Virginia High bested the Bluefield Beavers of West Virginia by a 33-13 count.
Nov. 3, 1967
Don Salyers threw three touchdown passes to Raymond Trent as St. Paul stomped Garden, 26-0. … Three rushing touchdowns from Jerry Blevins and a 96-yard interception return by Mike Olinger highlighted Marion’s 37-0 mashing of Saltville. … Gerard Mullins (229 rushing yards, three TDs) starred in Pound’s 41-7 pounding of Pennington.
Nov. 5, 1976
Billy Scott scored two touchdowns as Graham overpowered Abingdon, 26-0, and clinched the Southwest District championship. … Roland McAmis rushed for a score and threw a TD pass for Greeneville, which posted a 13-6 double-overtime triumph over Sullivan East. Timmy Wagers accounted for East’s touchdown. … A.C. Blevins rushed for a score and also threw a touchdown pass to Noel King to highlight Clintwood’s 15-6 win over Pound.
Nov. 3, 1989
Todd Lee had 167 rushing yards, two touchdowns, two sacks and an interception in Virginia High’s 28-12 victory over Tazewell. … Charles Price and Myron Austin reached the end zone in Abingdon’s 12-6 win over Marion. … Gate City powered past Patrick Henry, 28-6, as Johnny Gose scored two TDs.
Oct. 31, 1970
Hurley 102, Mullins (Ky.) 0
Mullins 0 0 0 0—0
Hurley 20 24 30 28—102
Scoring Summary
H – Hipps 22 blocked punt return (Gr. Justus run)
H – Nichols 35 blocked punt return (run failed)
H – Gr. Justus 45 run (run failed)
H – Safety
H – Gr. Justus 15 run (Gr. Justus run)
H – Gr. Justus 30 run (Gr. Justus run)
H – Gr. Justus 35 run (run failed)
H – Gr. Justus 75 run (Gr. Justus run)
H – Gr. Justus 65 run (Gr. Justus run)
H – Blankenship 35 INT return (Gr. Justus run)
H – J. Dotson 60 run (run failed)
H – Gr. Justus 5 run (Gr. Justus run)
H – Christian 30 run (J. Stacy pass from McCoy)
H – J. Dotson 25 pass from Christian (run failed)
H – Wallace 40 INT return (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 4, H 15; Rushing Yards: M 68, H 528; Passing Yards: M 34, H 75; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 3-24-6, H 5-6-0.
---
VHSL Record Book
Most points by a VHSL team in a single game:
1967: West Side 124, South Side 7 (VIA)
1924: Covington 117, Buena Vista 0
1913: Lynchburg 116, Cluster Springs 0
1916: Petersburg 114, Hopewell 0
1968: West Side 110, Sussex 6 (VIA)
1917: Danville 109, Chatham 0
1925: South Norfolk 109, Oceana 0
1921: Roanoke 106, Martinsville 2
1922: Pulaski 104, Ivanhoe 0W
1970: Hurley 102, Mullins (Ky.) 0
Source: VHSL.org
---
Scoring Sprees
A few of the top scoring outputs by local high school football teams:
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Oct. 31, 1970 – Hurley 102, Mullins (Ky.) 0
Greg Justus established a VHSL single-game record by accounting for 56 of Hurley’s points.
Sept. 14, 1979 – Chilhowie 91, Holston 0
Chilhowie finished with 566 yards of total offense and led 57-0 at halftime.
Oct. 25, 1930 – Saltville 89, Rural Retreat 0
“Saltville withdrew the first team in the second quarter, but the avalanche continued with substitutes running at will and the touchdowns came with regularity,” is how the Bristol Herald Courier described the action.
Sept. 2, 1966 – Saltville 88, Fries 0
Charlie Sanders scored 40 points for Saltville on five touchdowns and 10 extra points. “We played every boy on the team,” Saltville coach Harry Johnson told the Bristol Herald Courier following the game. “But we just seemed to keep intercepting passes and going in for touchdowns.” Saltville finished with eight interceptions and the Shakers finished the season unbeaten.
Oct. 15, 1965 – Chilhowie 88, Independence 0
Mike Blevins got the scoring started for the Warriors, who piled up 60 points after halftime.
Oct. 9, 1926 – East Stone Gap 88, Benham (Ky.) 0
This was the second game in program history for Benham and it did not go well.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Sept. 25, 1926 – Dobyns-Bennett 193, Norton 0
Future University of Tennessee star Bobby Dodd rushed for five touchdowns and threw four TD passes to lead the way.
Nov. 14, 1925 – Dobyns-Bennett 100, Tennessee High 0
It was the most lopsided loss in program history for THS, which saw Gabby Meredith of Kingsport account for five touchdowns.
Sept. 27, 1924 – Dobyns-Bennett 97, Big Stone Gap 13
“The line from end to end held like a stone wall,” the Bristol Herald Courier reported about D-B’s defense.
Oct. 27, 1923 – Dobyns-Bennett 95, Newport 0
This was the second time the Indians surpassed the 90-point mark during the 1923 season.
Oct. 6, 1923 – Dobyns-Bennett 94, Marion 0
This was the first time the Indians surpassed the 90-point mark during the 1923 season.
Sept. 3, 1948 – Tennessee High 91, Walland 0
Twelve different players scored touchdowns for THS.
Sept. 6, 2013 – Science Hill 90, David Crockett 21
Malik McGue scored five first-half touchdowns for Science Hill, which put 76 points on the board through the first two quarters.
Sept. 4, 1964 – Dobyns-Bennett 89, Jellico 0
D-B held a 503-36 edge in total offense.
Oct. 21, 2016 – Greeneville 84, Sullivan Central 0
The Greene Devils put up 70 points in the first half.
Aug. 26, 1960 – Science Hill 80, Boones Creek 0
The Hilltoppers rushed for 309 yards.
Sept. 10, 1937 – Dobyns-Bennett 80, Jonesborough 0
A 27-point first quarter set the tone.
Source: FourSeasonsFootball.com/BHC Archives
