HISTORY WITH HAYES: Entering his 40th season as head football coach at Floyd County, Winfred Beale reflects on his battles with teams from far SWVA

“I would say Coach Beale is easily one of the most respected individuals in the whole county of Floyd,” said Dorian Harris, who graduated from Floyd County in 2013 and later played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “To have taught and coached in the same school for 40-plus years and have the opportunity to teach and coach so many mothers, fathers, sons and daughters is a testament to his charisma on and off the field. … He never let us get too high with emotion or two low with emotion. He used to always say ‘Treat every play like it’s the ballgame and then forget about it.’ “

Beale certainly hasn’t forgotten the battles he’s had with teams from far Southwest Virginia over the course of his lengthy coaching career.

Exhilarating victories. Crushing defeats. High stakes. Home and away.

Beale’s first playoff game as a head coach was a 24-10 setback to Holston in 1984, while the Buffaloes were bounced from the first round of the postseason in 1988 by Grayson County.

It would be a decade before Beale’s Buffaloes qualified for the postseason again as they traveled to Bristol to face John Battle in the first round of the 1998 Region C, Division 2 playoffs. The Trojans were in the playoffs for the first time since 1987.