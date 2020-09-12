HISTORY WITH HAYES: Entering his 40th season as head football coach at Floyd County, Winfred Beale reflects on his battles with teams from far SWVA

Walking across the muddy, chewed up playing surface at Honaker’s Fuller Field – the artificial turf was still several years away from becoming a reality – Floyd County High School football coach Winfred Beale exchanged a handshake with Honaker boss Doug Hubbard and received well wishes from his counterpart on a Saturday afternoon in November 1999.
Both men were mentally exhausted, while their players were emotionally and physically spent after competing for 48 grueling, hard-hitting minutes in what had been a thrilling VHSL Group A, Division 2 state semifinal showdown.
Final score: Floyd County 35, Honaker 32.
“A good ol’ dogfight,” Beale said in a recent telephone interview. “A classic game of back-and-forth between two great football teams.”
Beale is entering his 40th season at the helm of Floyd County’s football program and the field where the Buffaloes play was recently named after him. He’s won 228 games and led his squad to three state runner-up finishes.
He’s found success leading the boys and girls track and field teams as well and is an institution in the place where he grew up.
He graduated from Floyd County in 1970 – Rich Valley native Bill Clear was the head football coach his senior year – and spent seven seasons as an assistant at his alma mater prior to taking over for Jeff Highfill (a former soccer player at King University) in 1981.
“I would say Coach Beale is easily one of the most respected individuals in the whole county of Floyd,” said Dorian Harris, who graduated from Floyd County in 2013 and later played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “To have taught and coached in the same school for 40-plus years and have the opportunity to teach and coach so many mothers, fathers, sons and daughters is a testament to his charisma on and off the field. … He never let us get too high with emotion or two low with emotion. He used to always say ‘Treat every play like it’s the ballgame and then forget about it.’ “
Beale certainly hasn’t forgotten the battles he’s had with teams from far Southwest Virginia over the course of his lengthy coaching career.
Exhilarating victories. Crushing defeats. High stakes. Home and away.
Beale’s first playoff game as a head coach was a 24-10 setback to Holston in 1984, while the Buffaloes were bounced from the first round of the postseason in 1988 by Grayson County.
It would be a decade before Beale’s Buffaloes qualified for the postseason again as they traveled to Bristol to face John Battle in the first round of the 1998 Region C, Division 2 playoffs. The Trojans were in the playoffs for the first time since 1987.
“I remember making a very bad coaching decision,” Beale said. “We stopped on the way at Emory & Henry College and had our pregame meal, which was one of those buffet deals in the cafeteria and our kids overate.”
Beale probably had a case of indigestion over the final two quarters as the Trojans ripped off 17 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 31-12 triumph.
“We missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities and had some costly turnovers,” Beale said.
That wouldn’t happen the following season as Floyd County flattened Patrick Henry (34-7) and George Wythe (28-6) to win the Region C, Division 2 title and set up the aforementioned state semifinal showdown at Honaker.
The Tigers had won the Region D championship the week before with an epic overtime win over Clintwood and this was a much-anticipated showdown.
“It was a great atmosphere for high school football with both sides packed full of fans and standing room only,” said Josh Honaker, who was a senior wide receiver/kicker/punter/cornerback for the Honaker Tigers.
Honaker went up 10-0, fell behind 28-10 and then pulled within 28-25 with 8:45 remaining on quarterback Heath Miller’s 6-yard touchdown run. Miller was a junior at that time and would later become an All-American at the University of Virginia and win two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“From watching him on tape, I never realized how fast he was until we saw him in person,” Beale said. “He had some wheels on him.”
Josh Spence (28 carries, 251 yards, four touchdowns) ripped off a 72-yard run with 1:36 remaining and that was the backbreaker for Honaker.
“On fourth down they give the ball to Spence and we hit him in the backfield,” Hubbard said. “But he breaks the tackle and goes 72 yards for the winning touchdown. It was an exciting game to be a part of.”
The suspense didn’t end with Spence’s score, however, as Honaker reached the end zone with 35.1 seconds remaining on Miller’s TD pass to Joey Dye. Yet, the onside kick failed and Floyd County prevailed.
“It was kind of that feeling of whoever had the ball last was going to win that thing,” Beale said.
Adam Hubbard, an offensive lineman for Honaker, shared the same sentiment.
“It just kind of seemed like two boxers exchanging blows and trying for a KO or landing punches to impress judges at the end of the fight,” he said. “They just landed the final one, unfortunately.”
Beale watched his team engage in another heavyweight matchup two years later at Chilhowie in the regional title game. The Buffaloes escaped with a 17-14 win.
“We were lucky to come out of there alive,” Beale said. “They had a crucial 4th-and-1 late in the game and they were driving deep in our territory. Robert Pollander came up with a big defensive play that secured the win for us.”
The next week, Floyd County traveled to Gate City for a state semifinal at famed Legion Field and walked out with an impressive 17-3 win. The Blue Devils had just dropped down from Group AA, Division 3 to Group A, Division 2.
“We were really proud of that,” Beale said. “I called people trying to get some information and they told me nobody ever wins at Gate City. … We got up on them a little bit and it really changed their style of play.”
As good as that win felt, the emotions were the polar opposite the next season.
Floyd County entered the 2002 Region C, Division 2 title game against George Wythe regarded as the state’s top team.
The Buffaloes were 11-0.
They had won every game by at least a dozen points.
Beale’s bunch was playing at home.
“I always tell everybody that the 2002 team was probably one of the best teams that I’ve ever coached and it doesn’t get a lot of recognition,” Beale said. “We had only given up 40 points or something in that range the entire year going into that game.”
The Buffs rushed out to a 16-0 lead and appeared headed for another score late in the first half, but an inexplicable fumble occurred, GW recovered the Maroons scored right before halftime.
Robert Barcliff’s TD run with 59.5 ticks left sealed George Wythe’s 20-16 triumph. The game-winning drive was preceded by a punt from Floyd County’s Daniel Adams that failed to get past the line of scrimmage due to the heavy winds blowing that frigid night.
GW eventually won the state title, while Floyd County was left asking ‘What if?’
“It was just bizarre,” Beale said. “The ball took some crazy bounces.”
The ball took a Floyd County bounce in a 14-13 win over Lebanon in the 2008 state semifinals.
Lebanon led 13-7 and the Pioneers were in Floyd County’s red zone when a botched handoff was recovered by Matt Link of the Buffaloes on the team’s own 18-yard line with 1:38 left.
Quarterback Luke Harris then directed an 82-yard drive that was capped by a score and successful extra point kick with just 6.8 seconds remaining.
“A miraculous comeback,” Beale said. “A little luck. They were so big up front. We had some pretty good skill people, but we didn’t have the size they had with that humongous offensive line.”
Through it all – the wins and losses, celebrations and disappointments – Beale has remained a steadfast presence at Floyd County.
“Looking back on it, I can see he was a master at handling personalities – players, coaches and referees – and could make in-game adjustments with the best of them,” said Adam Gardner, a 2000 Floyd County graduate. “He also had a great CEO mentality in that he would let his assistants do their thing and trust in their ability. He surrounded himself with smart minds and had the humility to trust them.
“Growing up I had, and still have, an amazing father, but Coach Beale was like a second father to many of us in Floyd. I went to him often for advice about many things, not just football. He was a big influence for me growing up and I’m very happy we’ve stayed in touch, despite that fact that I live in D.C. now.”
Beale is widely respected among his peers as well.
“His teams were always very disciplined and physical,” said former Rural Retreat coach Quinton Hensley, who coached against Beale’s Buffaloes on several occasions. “He had that deep voice. I can still hear him telling his kids, ‘Hydration, hydration, hydration.’ He’s a class act.”
Beale is among a fraternity that is becoming smaller these days – high school football lifers who have answered the call of coaching for decades at one place.
Lee County, Virginia, native Mike Smith has been at the helm of the Hampton Crabbers since 1971, while Honaker’s Doug Hubbard, Robert Casto of Riverheads and Yorktown’s Bruce Hanson are among those like Beale and Smith who have become synonymous with their VHSL programs statewide.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Beale,” Doug Hubbard said. “He is such a great ambassador for football and coaches. He’s always been a first-class person and deserves the recognition as a coach and a person.”
The 68-year-old Beale is bracing for a brand new experience as the VHSL shifted the 2020 football season to February due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It will be interesting,” Beale said. “But at this point in time, we’ll take what we can get.”
Beale has plenty of time to reflect with no games to prepare for this fall.
Does he think those games against teams from far Southwest Virginia were indeed special?
“I really do,” Beale said. “I’m not just saying that. I think there’s a common community spirit between the New River Valley and the schools down that way. We are currently in Region 2C against a lot of Central Virginia schools. They are good schools with good programs, but it’s not quite the same atmosphere – whether you’re playing at home or on the road – against the Gate Citys, George Wythes, Honakers and all those schools. It was such a different atmosphere.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 13, 1957
An 87-yard touchdown run by Bobby Goss highlighted Tazewell’s 8-7 triumph over Grundy. … Bobby Burgess and Fred Lester scored touchdowns in Glade Spring’s 14-0 win over Lebanon. … Big Stone Gap bested Coeburn, 14-6, as Phil Gilliam and Fred Sturgill scored touchdowns.
Sept. 13, 1968
David Halstead rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a 74-yard scoring strike to Mike McCall in John Battle’s 39-7 ripping of Rich Valley. … Behind two touchdowns from Charlie McCurdy, Tennessee High took a 13-7 win over Greeneville. … Greg Harvey, Martin Lee, Chappy Thomas and Frank Willard scored touchdowns in Marion’s 24-0 stomping of Saltville.
Sept. 14, 1979
Darrell Shazier scored four touchdowns as Chilhowie crushed Holston, 91-0. Mike Blevins and Joe Dixon added two touchdowns apiece for the Warriors. … Leon Talford (148 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and John Keith (104 receiving yards, two TDs) starred in Castlewood’s 70-0 crushing of Rich Valley. … Jeff Rose’s four touchdowns highlighted Ervinton’s 48-0 hammering of Hurley.
Sept. 10, 1982
Sullivan East quarterback Jon White threw touchdown passes to Darrell McCoy and Donnie Newton, but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots suffered a 14-12 setback to Sullivan South. … The rushing duo of Tyrone Mitchell (32 carries, 213 yards, three touchdowns) and Chris Wright (25 carries, 123 yards, one TD) led the way in Virginia High’s 28-0 victory over Abingdon … Todd Jewell had a jewel of a game with 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Garden powered to a 28-6 win over Pocahontas.
Beale vs. the boys
How veteran Floyd County High School boss Winfred Beale has fared in games against football teams from far Southwest Virginia over the course of his 40-year head-coaching career:
Chilhowie: 3-0
Gate City: 1-0
George Wythe: 5-6
Holston: 0-1
Honaker: 1-0
John Battle: 0-1
Lebanon: 2-0
Patrick Henry: 1-0
Rural Retreat: 9-1
