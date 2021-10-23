HISTORY WITH HAYES: Dean Rhea had a run of success as coach at Rural Retreat

“When I was coaching Little League he came to practice and I had a kid that towered over everyone, but just wouldn’t stay low and would get pushed off the line every time,” said Skipper Patton, another one of Rhea’s former players. “Coach came over and asked how it was going and I said ‘I just can’t get this big kid to stay down.’ He took him to the side and within five minutes he came back and the kid was like another player in that position. He had a way of inspiring kids. The way he coached was not by intimidating, but motivating.”

Quinton Hensley served as an assistant to Rhea for 17 seasons and took over as Rural Retreat’s head coach when his old boss decided to hang up the whistle. Hensley won three regional championships of his own with the Indians.

“I used to answer the phone in the coaches office with Dean Rhea’s Magical Football Kingdom,” Hensley said. “So much fun to be around, coaching never felt like work. He treated every kid like his own, understood that the game is supposed to be fun, expected players to be tough and knew the game of football inside and out. Most of the important things I know about the game I learned from him.”

Christopher Moore played for Rhea and later served as an assistant coach on his staff. He also had a stint as the head coach at his alma mater.