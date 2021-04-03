HISTORY WITH HAYES: David Halstead was the 'King of Battle Hill'

David Halstead played football at Virginia Tech with a future NFL quarterback, along with a dude who coached a team to a win in the Super Bowl three months ago.
His time on the gridiron with the Hokies included competing in contests at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas Stadium in the Dallas suburbs and against the preeminent program coached by Paul “Bear” Bryant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
His first manager in the minor leagues was Jim Leyland and his teammates during his one-year stint playing baseball in the Detroit Tigers farm system included Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker.
A high school basketball teammate of Halstead’s by the name of Mike Helton went on to become NASCAR’s president.
His father, Bill Halstead Jr., was also his prep baseball coach and is a member of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame, having played in the minor league circuit and served as the rookie league’s president from 1982-1995.
David Halstead had plenty of brushes with greatness, but he carved out his own niche as one of Southwest Virginia’s most distinguished athletes.
At this time 50 years ago, he was entering the stretch run of his senior season and putting the finishing touches on a career that would make him the most decorated all-around athlete in the history of John Battle High School.
This is a guy who excelled in four sports for the Trojans, was a two-sport standout at Virginia Tech and spent time as a professional baseball player.
He was the king of Battle Hill by the time he graduated from the Washington County school in 1971.
Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Dave Sparks gave him the nickname “Hummer,” while he was also described by reporters as “Dandy David” and “Dashing David” for his athletic exploits.
He piled up 1,700 yards of total offense and threw 12 touchdown passes as a senior, which came a season after he had 1,135 yards of total offense, seven rushing touchdowns, seven passing touchdowns and bagged eight interceptions. His punting was also on point.
“Halstead runs the option play beautifully, throws with pinpoint accuracy and is a demon at defensive safety,” Sparks once wrote.
That wasn’t all.
Halstead averaged 17 points per game on the basketball court, while competing in the quarter-mile, mile relay and high jump in track and field.
His career pitching record was 24-5, including a 10-2 mark as a senior.
In the spring of 1971, Halstead struck out 14 in pitching a three-hitter and went 4-for-4 at the plate in a 5-2 win over Abingdon, while fanning 18 in crafting a no-hitter in an 8-1 triumph over Marion.
“My senior year, they beat us in football and I remember him throwing a couple of touchdowns and he intercepted one of my passes,” said Steve Warden, who was a multi-sport star himself at Sullivan East. “In baseball he came down to East and pitched against us. He threw real hard. His curveball was decent, but he had a fastball now, and brought pretty good heat. Dave didn’t like to lose either. He was a really good athlete and a good guy to go with it. “
Halstead enjoyed every minute of his time going to battle for John Battle.
“Oh gosh, it was great,” Halstead said. “We had a bunch of guys that got along together, everybody pulled for each other and there wasn’t anybody that thought they were more important than anybody else. We just had a good mesh of friendship and some pretty good athletes in there too.”
Halstead first made his mark as a sophomore signal-caller in 1968 as Battle went 8-1-1 and owned victories over both Virginia High and Tennessee High.
It was the program’s first wins over their two nearby rivals and the Trojans never again beat the Bearcats and Vikings both in the same football season.
“That was a very big deal,” Halstead said. “I didn’t even know I was starting the opening game [against Virginia High] until about 20 minutes before kickoff. Coach [Levi] Otey didn’t want me to have time to get nervous about it. We had a pretty good group of guys. It was the biggest we had ever been and the best speed we ever had.”
Halstead completed 8-of-11 passes for 86 yards against Tennessee High, and two of his option pitches to his older brother, Bill Halstead Jr., resulted in TDs. “Down Lee Highway to Stone Castle Gallops a Trojan Horse,” the Bristol Herald Courier headline read the next day.
The final score against both Virginia High and Tennessee High was 14-13 in Battle’s favor.
“Norman Odum got the nickname Golden Toe after that because his extra points were decisive,” Halstead said. “Those were two nail-biters.”
Battle would go 5-4-1 and 4-6 the next two seasons in the rugged Southwest District as the Halstead highlights continued.
In a 22-7 season-opening victory over Virginia High in 1970, he ripped off touchdown runs of 50 and 39 yards, while throwing a 69-yard scoring strike to Mike Collins.
His 45-yard interception return sparked a 26-6 win over Richlands, while he passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores – including the game-winner in the final minute – in a 25-22 triumph over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Even in defeat, Halstead stood out, like in a 20-0 loss to Tennessee High in ‘70.
“We just kept hitting and hitting him, but he kept coming right back at us,” Tennessee High coach John Cropp told a reporter afterward. “He’s a fine one.”
Wake Forest University assistant coach Beattie Feathers – a legendary running back at Virginia High and the University of Tennessee and the NFL’s first 1,000-yard rusher – was also at the Stone Castle that night.
“He’s really a gutty kid,” Feathers told this newspaper. “I have always been impressed with him, but I was very, very impressed tonight.”
So were a host of other college coaches and Halstead’s final choice came down to North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
UNC was ruled out because coach Bill Dooley wanted Halstead to only focus on football and not play baseball. He considered Virginia since the Cavaliers had signed Jeff Stanley, his Battle teammate.
In the end, the Hokies garnered his services.
“This is a red letter day for Virginia Tech and the state of Virginia,” Virginia Tech coach Charlie Coffey told the Bristol Herald Courier when Halstead made his decision in January 1971. “David has everything we’re looking for in an athlete. We were told when we first arrived at Tech that he was the best quarterback in the state and we’re happy to have signed a boy with his leadership traits.”
Halstead never threw a pass in a game for the Hokies, however, as the team had Don Strock at QB at the time. Strock later played 17 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring as a backup with the Miami Dolphins.
Another future Super Bowl champion was also a quarterback for the Hokies during Halstead’s tenure: current Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.
Halstead shifted to the secondary and became a contributor for the Hokies.
He played against the Houston Cougars at the Astrodome, the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Texas Stadium and the Alabama Crimson Tide twice in Tuscaloosa. There was that 77-6 loss to ‘Bama – the eventual UPI national champs – in 1973.
“Wilbur Jackson came out wearing a pair of high-top Converse tennis shoes and they ran a toss sweep on the first play from scrimmage and he went 80 yards untouched to the end zone,” Halstead said. “That set the tone for the game.”
While Halstead spent the falls doling out hits in Blacksburg, he rapped out hits and struck out hitters in the spring.
He compiled a .366 batting average with six home runs, four triples and 27 RBIs for the Hokies in 1974, while he hit .323 to go along with a 4-2 pitching record and 3.71 ERA the following season on the diamond.
“I’m really glad I got the opportunity to play both sports there,” Halstead said.
The Detroit Tigers signed him out of a tryout camp a few months after he had played his final game at Tech and he spent the 1976 season in the minor leagues.
He was assigned to the Lakeland Tigers of the Single-A Florida State.
The team’s hot prospect was future MLB All-Star Lou Whitaker from Martinsville, Virginia.
“We called him Sweet Lou,” Halstead said.
The manager was Jim Leyland, the future skipper of the 1997 World Series champion Florida Marlins.
“Leyland was great,” Halstead said. “He demanded a lot out of you, but he would fight for you. He got thrown out of several games; just taking up for his players. He taught you a hard-nosed attitude about playing the game. He was quite a character. If there was a rain delay or something, he would be in the clubhouse playing cards with the guys. He was somebody that everybody just really wanted to play well for.”
Halstead also suited up for a portion of that season with the Bristol Tigers of the Appalachian League, pitching for his hometown team. The shortstop of that squad was future Hall of Famer Alan Trammell.
“He was pretty quiet and just went about his business,” Halstead said. “He wasn’t as flashy as Lou, but durned if they weren’t a great double-play combination.”
Bursitis in his shoulder took a few miles per hour off Halstead’s fastball and eventually spelled doom for his pro career. He went 5-5 with three saves and a 3.95 ERA in 24 games (five starts) between Lakeland and Bristol.
Halstead later served as the head coach of the baseball team at Tennessee High for 12 years. He’s now retired from teaching and took time a few days ago to reflect back on an athletic career that took him many places and brought him contact with a number of interesting people.
“I’d go back and do it all over again,” Halstead said.
