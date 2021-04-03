HISTORY WITH HAYES: David Halstead was the 'King of Battle Hill'

“My senior year, they beat us in football and I remember him throwing a couple of touchdowns and he intercepted one of my passes,” said Steve Warden, who was a multi-sport star himself at Sullivan East. “In baseball he came down to East and pitched against us. He threw real hard. His curveball was decent, but he had a fastball now, and brought pretty good heat. Dave didn’t like to lose either. He was a really good athlete and a good guy to go with it. “

Halstead enjoyed every minute of his time going to battle for John Battle.

“Oh gosh, it was great,” Halstead said. “We had a bunch of guys that got along together, everybody pulled for each other and there wasn’t anybody that thought they were more important than anybody else. We just had a good mesh of friendship and some pretty good athletes in there too.”

Halstead first made his mark as a sophomore signal-caller in 1968 as Battle went 8-1-1 and owned victories over both Virginia High and Tennessee High.

It was the program’s first wins over their two nearby rivals and the Trojans never again beat the Bearcats and Vikings both in the same football season.