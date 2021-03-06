HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996

The brief respite for the sweat-soaked, emotionally-spent, running-on-fumes teams and the raucous raw-voiced spectators was over as the horn sounded inside the gym at Thomas Walker High School – the coaches offering instruction and encouragement as the huddle broke – 10 tired teenagers trudging back on the court for the third overtime of a win-or-go-home game in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D boys basketball tournament.
As Council senior Mike Ratliff and junior Stacy Ervin of Twin Springs approached midcourt and waited for referee Robbie Perry to toss the ball in the air for yet another tip, they were sharing the same thoughts.
“I walked by Stacy and said, ‘Someone has to win this, because my legs are gone,’ ” Ratliff recalled. “He said his legs were cramping, laughed and agreed with me.”
Council would eventually prevail by a 74-70 count in that triple OT classic on Feb. 28, 1996, one of the most memorable postseason games ever played in Southwest Virginia and one that still resonates 25 years later with those who made it happen.
“It was a great game to be a part of,” Ervin said. “It was a game that every kid dreams of playing in. … I still occasionally have people come up and tell me that was one of the best games they ever watched.”
A lot of folks felt that way.
Talking to a group of reporters afterward, Twin Springs coach Lee Clark remarked, “It was worth 50 bucks [admission] instead of five bucks.”
Having had a few days to digest what he had seen, Bristol Herald Courier sports writer Bucky Dent wrote: “Simply put, if basketball games were paintings, this one would hang in the Louvre.”
The brushstrokes on this canvas were rendered by master artists.
Twin Springs had reached the regional finals the previous four seasons with head coach Lee Clark at the helm and featured Ervin, who would graduate in 1997 as the Virginia High School League’s all-time scoring king with 2,687 career points and would hold that title until 2014.
“He was so smooth and effortless,” said Preston Breeding, a senior starter for Council. “Being that good, you kind of wished you could hate him, but you couldn’t. Stacy was, and is, a great guy.”
Head coach Rick Goodman had turned Council from a Black Diamond District doormat into a perennial contender and that 1995-96 squad featured a senior starting five, four of whom scored more than 1,000 points in their careers.
How good were the Cobras?
Well, that December they beat Mount Zion Academy of North Carolina and Frankfort of Kentucky in a tournament at Virginia High before falling 74-65 to the Oak Hill Academy Warriors in the finals. That Oak Hill team featured future NBA champion Stephen Jackson and a plethora of NCAA Division I signees and Council made the Warriors sweat for 32 minutes.
“We played really well against them for about three and a half quarters,” said Council standout Neil Rasnake. “We shot it really good that night, but a few turnovers in the third quarter hurt us. I think in the end, their size and length is eventually what beat us. Overall, we had a great run in the tournament, but just fell a little short against the nationally-ranked powerhouse.”
The Cobras had fallen short in their previous postseason encounters with Twin Springs too.
As a freshman, Ervin scored 32 points as Twin Springs topped Council, 68-62, in the semifinals of the 1994 Region D tourney.
Ervin’s 17-foot buzzer-beating jumper with two defenders draped all over him gave the Titans a titanic 54-53 victory over the Cobras in the 1995 Region D championship game.
Then came the final act of the trilogy and it was highly-anticipated. It’s often said sequels aren’t as good as the original, but in this case Council vs. Twin Springs got more thrilling with each installment.
“I don’t think you can overstate the respect that existed between Council and Twin Springs,” Breeding said. “Two very small communities with great fan bases. It was special in so many ways.”
Council’s trip from the top of Big A Mountain to western Lee County was a haul.
“The one thing about growing up in Council,” Ratliff said. “You got used to everything being a long trip.”
Turns out, a crowded caravan made the trip.
Twin Springs had the Big Red Army in the stands.
The Cobras had the Blue Brigade in their corner.
“I remember hearing that day that fans were there hours before the game and it was packed,” said Chris Tiller, a senior for Council. “It was blue on one side and red on the other. We walked in and our fans went nuts, chants started. Just a very unique feeling that is hard to explain.”
Those fans would be in their seats for a while in cramped quarters, but they were used to it.
“The atmosphere every time we played Twin Springs was the same – sold-out, packed and loud gyms,” Neil Rasnake said. “When I say packed, I am talking about not even standing room. I remember in the 1995 Region D finals at J.I. Burton that there was not even room to take the ball out of bounds. The ref would have to make room so you could stand to take the ball out. The 1994 and 1996 games with Twin Springs were no different.”
Council’s crowd got to get the loudest first as the Cobras raced out to a 19-6 lead with 7:31 remaining in the second quarter, but then it was the Big Red Army’s turn as Twin Springs ripped off a 14-0 scoring surge of its own to take a one-point advantage with 4:03 left in the first half.
“It was a game of runs,” said Matt Bays of Twin Springs. “They came out of the gates on fire and jumped out to a pretty good lead. We battled back and made some runs of our own. It just kept going back-and-forth. It seemed like every overtime it was back-and-forth.”
Twin Springs led 53-46 with 4:11 remaining in regulation and 56-54 with 1:14 left, but Ratliff knotted the score with 45 second left. Ervin missed a 15-footer off the glass as time expired at the end of the fourth quarter.
“When he put up the shot,” Neil Rasnake said. “My thought was ‘He just beat us again.’ But it spun out and we were headed to overtime No. 1.”
The roller-coaster ride continued.
Council went up 61-56 in the first extra session, but Twin Springs rallied to tie it up at 62 on two Ervin free throw with 27 seconds left.
“It was like an old heavyweight fight,” said Council’s Adrian Rasnake. “Neither team wanted to relinquish the game.”
The Cobras trailed by four points in the second OT, but rallied to tie things at 66.
“I felt like we were playing a March Madness game that night,” said Council reserve Matt Presley.
A 3-pointer from Bays knotted the score at 70 with 1:27 remaining in the fateful third OT.
However, a turnaround jumper by Ratliff with 1:10 left put the Cobras ahead to stay.
Watching it from the bench were Breeding and Neil Rasnake, who both had fouled out.
Rasnake was just a few points shy of the 1K mark for his career when he picked up his fifth foul, so watching the ending unfold was particularly agonizing.
“We were on the bench helpless, thinking this was the end,” Breeding said. “It was a very hard game to watch from that perspective.”
Ratliff would come to the rescue as his two foul shots with 13 seconds remaining sealed the deal and concluded his 29-point performance.
“Mike Ratliff is one of the most underrated players in our area,” Bays said. “When they talk about the great players around the area I never hear his name mentioned. He was definitely the most complete player I ever played against. He was a great scorer, passer and rebounder. He was really hard to guard in the post with a slew of post moves, but he would also take you outside and shoot or beat you off the dribble. He always hit big shots during the clutch too.”
Tiller (15 points) and Adrian Rasnake (14 points) also scored in double digits, while John “Hands” Martin provided tenacious defense off the bench. It was a total team effort from a squad that always played an unselfish brand of basketball.
“We were up four points with eight seconds to go,” Presley said. “I got a steal and was fouled. Adrian Rasnake gave me five so hard, I couldn’t feel my hand. I missed both shots.”
The final buzzer eventually sounded with Goodman and Clark exchanging handshakes signifying their shared respect.
“Realizing that we were a small part of what will always be remembered as a classic battle between two great groups of young men,” Clark said. “That was a great time for two communities that invested a lot in their teams at that time. Those memories always bring a smile to my face.”
Ervin finished with 37 points and played all 44 minutes.
The players, coaches and fans lingered on the court for some 30 minutes following the game, soaking in what had just occurred.
“It was a tough loss, but when you give it your all like both teams did, it was a little easier to take,” Bays said. “When you know that you gave it your all and still came up short, it makes a little easier to swallow.”
Council beat J.I. Burton for the Region D title a few days later (Neil Rasnake got his 1,000th point in that game) and would reach the state semifinals before falling to Madison County.
Ervin would begin his collegiate career at Western Carolina University, where one of his teammates happened to be Neil Rasnake.
“We did talk and discuss the battles we had in high school quite often,” Rasnake said. “But I guess he had the bragging rights since two wins is better than one win in head-to-head matchups. The only thing I had over him was I could say we, Council, won the last one.”
Ervin would eventually transfer to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he was reunited with Bays and his former high school coach as Clark had moved up to the college ranks. Mike Ratliff was also on that team.
They are forever linked because of a game played on a Wednesday night in late-February 1996 – of which footage still exists on YouTube and vivid images remain etched in the minds of those who were there.
“It never crossed my mind during that game that 25 years later two of my closest friends would be Stacy Ervin and Matt Bays,” Ratliff said. “We occasionally talk about these games when someone runs across an old picture and we still get asked by old friends and strangers about those games between Council and Twin Springs.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
March 9, 1974
Jerry Myers scored 27 points, Barry Hamler pulled down 21 rebounds and Grayland Jackson scored the go-ahead bucket as Powell Valley won the VHSL Group A state championship with a 64-63 win over Madison County. … Kennedy-Suffolk posted a 70-52 win over Graham in the VHSL Group AA title game. Graham received 18 points from Ronnie Edwards and 10 rebounds from Darrell Saunders. … Alcoa closed the game on a 13-0 run in taking a 57-55 triumph over Science Hill in a TSSAA sub-state game.
March 5, 1988
Lorenzo Johnson scored 17 points in Virginia High’s 48-43 victory over Radford in the Region IV finals. … Russell Livingston fired in 22 points as J.I. Burton beat J.J. Kelly, 59-50, in the Region D championship game. … Castlewood dropped a 78-58 decision to George Washington-Carver in the Region C title game. Calvin Talford (22 points) and Maurice Hayes (19 points) led the way for Castlewood.
March 6, 1999
Behind 18 points from Tony McDonald, Gate City earned a 60-56 victory over Gretna in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group AA state tournament. … Zack Moore’s 27-point masterpiece paced Pound in a 54-49 win over Auburn in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group A state tourney. … Salem stopped Grundy, 70-53, in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group AA state tourney. Gary Holland led Grundy with 16 points.
March 9, 2002
Tyler Ball went for 24 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals as Honaker hammered George Wythe, 69-48, in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group A state tournament.
