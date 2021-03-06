HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996

“The one thing about growing up in Council,” Ratliff said. “You got used to everything being a long trip.”

Turns out, a crowded caravan made the trip.

Twin Springs had the Big Red Army in the stands.

The Cobras had the Blue Brigade in their corner.

“I remember hearing that day that fans were there hours before the game and it was packed,” said Chris Tiller, a senior for Council. “It was blue on one side and red on the other. We walked in and our fans went nuts, chants started. Just a very unique feeling that is hard to explain.”

Those fans would be in their seats for a while in cramped quarters, but they were used to it.

“The atmosphere every time we played Twin Springs was the same – sold-out, packed and loud gyms,” Neil Rasnake said. “When I say packed, I am talking about not even standing room. I remember in the 1995 Region D finals at J.I. Burton that there was not even room to take the ball out of bounds. The ref would have to make room so you could stand to take the ball out. The 1994 and 1996 games with Twin Springs were no different.”