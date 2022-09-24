History With Hayes: Could Martin-Judge join Stallard-Maris as part of home run history?

Sixty-one years after Roger Maris connected for a record-setting home run off a pitcher from Southwest Virginia, could a hurler from Northeast Tennessee be in the crosshairs of another New York Yankees slugger chasing a major milestone?

Aaron Judge is in hot pursuit of both the American League’s single-season home run record and Triple Crown and there is a chance that his collision course with history could lead to the 6-foot-7 force of nature taking consequential hacks against Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin, a former star at Morristown East High School and Walters State Community College.

As nearly every person in these parts is aware, Roger Maris hit his iconic 61st home run on Oct. 1, 1961, against Coeburn, Virginia’s own Tracy Stallard at Yankee Stadium.

Of course, Judge might be up to 63, 65 or 68 longballs by the time the Yankees roll into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 3 to begin the final four-game series of the season.

Still, there’s a chance of a meaningful matchup with Martin.

It is the 61st anniversary of the summer of ‘61.

Judge wears No. 99. Maris wore No. 9.

What if the Mountain Empire was to play a part in that symmetry?

A hypothetical scenario was posed to Martin a few days ago about being the pitcher facing the dude sitting on 60 or 61 home runs.

“I wouldn’t change my approach,” Martin said. “I would trust and stick to the scouting report on him. If he hits a home run off me and breaks the record, then it’s going to be on my best stuff. I don’t want to give in to any hitter – no matter who it is.”

Of course, every plate appearance Judge has these days is a spectacle and pitchers are aware that the soon-to-be MVP is having a season for the ages.

“It definitely would be a thought in the back of my mind,” Martin said. “But at the end of the day I have a job to do and that’s to try to get him out.”

Martin has faced Judge three times in his MLB career and the hitter has the advantage with the Big Apple bopper going 2-for-3 with a couple of singles off the left-hander.

Martin did strike him out the first time they squared off on May 19, 2021, while Judge singled on a 1-2 pitch in the eighth inning of their most recent encounter back on May 9 in the Bronx.

In case you were wondering, Judge is 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in his big-league career against Daniel Norris (Science Hill) and 0-for-1 against Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm.

“I just try to treat it like he’s just another hitter in the box,” Martin said. “You can’t really think too much about it. He’s an unbelievable baseball player, who has good plate discipline. He can do damage on a lot of pitches. He doesn’t chase pitches out of the zone that often. His raw power is probably most impressive. He has the ability to take any pitch out of the park if it’s close.”

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, found that out on Thursday when he gave up No. 60. Crowe and Martin actually played against each other once in high school.

Whoever gives up No. 62 will be forever tied to Judge just like Stallard and Maris have been linked for six decades. The highlights of the clout will play on perpetually.

“I’m glad he did it off me,” Stallard told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe in 1991. “Otherwise, I would never have been thought of again. That was about all I did and I’ve had a good time with it.”

Of course, Stallard did way more than that and would have been remembered by folks in the area whether he had surrendered a timeless home run or not.

He pitched seven seasons in the big leagues, appearing in 183 games and logging 764 2/3 innings for the Red Sox, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

His date with destiny came on the final day of the regular season in 1961.

Stallard was 24-years-old with 46 appearances in the majors to his credit when he took the mound with Boston emblazoned across the front of his jersey and No. 39 on the back a few minutes past 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium on that cloudy, 70-degree Sunday afternoon.

There were 23,154 spectators in attendance (“I’ve met at least two million people who tell me they were there,” Stallard told Shaughnessy in ‘91) and Stallard got Maris to fly out to a rookie left fielder by the name of Carl Yastrzemski in the first inning.

After striking out Tony Kubek to start the fourth inning, Stallard squared off against Maris once again in a game that was locked in a scoreless tie.

His first pitch was high and outside, while his second offering was low and inside and prompted some fans in attendance to boo.

“Just because he was going for the record, didn’t mean that I wasn’t going to pitch him any different than I normally would have,” Stallard told George Stone of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1981. “Maris had [Yogi] Berra and [Elston] Howard hitting behind him and with the game at 0-0, I didn’t want to walk him and have to pitch to those other guys with the go-ahead run on first.

“I had the count 2-0 on him and I came down the middle with a fastball. I was in the position where I had to make him hit the ball. I gave him my best pitch but he met the ball well and lined it into the rightfield stands. Actually, I hated the fact that I gave up the run more so than the fact I was the one he set the record off of.”

Babe Ruth had owned the hallowed single-season mark since 1927 before Maris supplanted him by going yard against Stallard.

There are a couple of interesting things of note in regard to that game.

Boston only lost 1-0 and Stallard allowed just five hits over seven strong innings against the eventual World Series champions.

It was the only hit Maris managed in seven career at-bats against Stallard.

While most reporters swarmed Maris after the contest, a gaggle of newspapermen also gathered around Stallard’s locker in the visiting clubhouse.

“I don’t feel bad about it at all,” Stallard told Hy Hurwitz of the Boston Globe. “Why should I? The guy hit 60 home runs off a bunch of other pitchers in the league before he got me today.”

Maris gave props to his adversary.

“Stallard is a good pitcher and he’s got good stuff. He was moving the ball around, but he had to come over the plate when he fell behind 2-0,” Maris told the media. “He was man enough to pitch to me to try to get me out.”

No. 25 for Maris had come against Wythe County, Virginia, native Jim Archer of the Kansas City A’s on June 19, 1961.

“The pitch was an identical pitch that I had struck him out with before,” Archer recalled in a 2008 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “It was just 6-8 inches different and it got out over the plate. I knew it was gone as soon as he hit it.”

There have been other local pitchers victimized during home run sprees.

Tazewell High School graduate Billy Wagner served up the 38th of St. Louis Cardinals superstar Mark McGwire’s 70 home runs during the steroid-tainted summer of home runs in 1998. The prodigious blast can be found on YouTube.

“He hit the tar out of that ball,” Wagner remarked to reporters afterward. “I looked up and I couldn’t see it. I thought it was out of the stadium.”

It’s yet to be seen if Martin will be among those becoming a footnote in history and the answer to a trivia question.

He was placed on the bereavement list Thursday after his father-in-law passed away unexpectedly and there is no timetable for his return. The 27-year-old is 1-7 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA in 55 appearances for the Rangers in what is his fourth big-league season.

“Overall, my season has been decent,” Martin said. “There are definitely some things I could’ve been better at. But I’ve learned from it. I’ll take that into this offseason and work on that moving into next year.”

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Sept. 23, 1955

Doug Cannon and Ronnie Coulthard each scored two touchdowns as Saltville smashed Chilhowie, 45-6. The Shakers held a 310-111 edge in total offense. … Wallace Carr returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and that would account for all the scoring in Tennessee High’s 6-0 trumping of LaFollette. … Ronnie “Burrhead” Wells and Larry Sturgill accounted for Wise’s touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Appalachia.

Sept. 28, 1963

Roger Kennedy rushed for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass in Clintwood’s 13-0 win over Haysi. … Terry Heath had a touchdown run and Rex Tester was among the defensive stars for John Battle as the Trojans recorded a 9-0 win over Rye Cove. … Graham and Tazewell battled to a 20-20 draw. Joe Grimm (Graham) and Dennis McReynolds (Tazewell) each scored two TDs.