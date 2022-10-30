History with Hayes | Competitive fire burns: Former GW standout Atwell still making plays

Thirty-years-old and nearly a decade removed from his final college football game, Brandon Atwell is back on the gridiron in a different country and is still a master at making big plays.

To those who know Atwell from his days as a multi-sport star at George Wythe High School, that comes as no surprise.

“Not at all,” said Drew Lester, a former GW teammate. “If it wasn’t football in Ireland, it would be after-work, adult-league soccer or something. He’s always been a competitor.”

Atwell was the offensive player of the year on the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2009 all-area football team after amassing 1,430 rushing yards, 25 all-purpose touchdowns and handling kicking, punting, kick return and defensive back duties as a senior for the Hogoheegee District champions.

That was followed by three seasons at Ohio University where he cracked the starting lineup at linebacker and finished with 45 tackles over the course of 32 games in three seasons that were each capped with bowl game appearances.

He used his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for the men’s soccer team at Radford University in completing a rare dual-sport double at the NCAA Division I level.

Atwell is now among the star of stars in the American Football Ireland League and helped his team – UCD (University College Dublin) – win the Shamrock Bowl in August at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

The guy has had many unique experiences in the realm of athletics and is still getting his football fix.

“I don’t think it ever went away,” Atwell said. “I have always been competitive no matter what I was doing, but it is certainly nice to be back to playing football again and having the opportunity to compete at a high level.”

The first question you are probably asking is how did Atwell end up in Ireland?

He moved to the Emerald Isle in 2018 to attend Trinity College. After attaining his Master’s Degree in Business Administration, he worked for two years for the global management consulting firm, Ernst & Young, as a tech consultant and then landed his current gig at the global tech firm, Twilio, as the services manager for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & African) region.

The second question you are probably asking is how did Atwell end up playing football in Ireland?

“It was only after being in the country for two years that I stumbled upon the American football scene,” Atwell said. “I started by playing a bit of flag football after COVID just for a bit of exercise and to get back in shape, but shortly found myself back in pads.”

He has certainly made many memories donning pads dating back to his days with the George Wythe Maroons.

“Being so far removed from high school football and being able to reflect after playing football at several levels, the biggest thing that stands out to me and that I appreciate the most about my time at George Wythe is the people that helped to shape that program and make Friday nights so special,” Atwell said. “Coaches like Kenny Sayers, Donnie Pruitt and Dee Kitts, to name a few, are the kind of genuine coaches that helped me and so many others find the discipline and structure to go on and become successful men on and off the field.”

On the field, Atwell was one of Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic playmakers.

“Atwell was as dependable as they come,” said former George Wythe quarterback Jacob Sharitz. “I knew if I got the ball within 10 feet of him, more than likely he was coming down with it. I also knew he would be where he said he was going to be. He had so many, ‘I don’t know how he caught that,’ plays. The thing I remember most was when any team would attempt man coverage, we immediately made eye contact and a signal to send him down the sidelines.”

The highlights were aplenty.

“It’s really two games that stick out,” Lester said. “The 2008 game at Giles where I think he broke every GW single-game receiving record and the 2009 game against Northwood. We were up big at halftime, mostly thanks to him and Coach [H.S.] Ingo told us, the starters, we had one more drive in the second half. Brandon received the kickoff, broke free and took a knee so we could have that drive. He took the handoff on the first play and scored a TD.”

Atwell was George Wythe’s top wide receiver as a junior and then became the featured running back for the Maroons during his final season. As it turns out, the dude could play at a high level anywhere he was placed.

Offense. Defense. Special teams.

“There were two things that always impressed me – his hands and his breakaway speed,” said Tristan Boysaw, the QB during Atwell’s senior year. “There were plenty of times I was throwing the ball thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not getting that,’ and next thing you know he runs right under it for a TD.

“B was known for his offense, but there’s a play our senior year against Tazewell where he goes in for the tackle, stands the guy up, strips the football and spins right out of the gang of people and runs it back for a touchdown.”

Defense, along with special teams, is where he ended up making his mark at Ohio University.

He had eight tackles in a 2013 game against Louisville when Teddy Bridgewater was the signal-caller for the Cardinals.

“My time at Ohio was amazing,” Atwell said. “It was an extremely rewarding four years to get to represent such a great university under a legendary coach like Frank Solich. My biggest highlight would have to be upsetting Penn State in Happy Valley in 2012. That was the start of the Bill O’Brien [coaching] era at Penn State and the first game of the college football season, so there were a lot of eyes on that matchup and it was such an amazing atmosphere to walk into and win. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to play at Ohio. The hard work and discipline that is demanded at the collegiate level has really helped me in my professional work after college.”

Atwell forewent his final season at Ohio to transfer to Radford University and chase a dream in a different sport.

You won’t be shocked to find out Atwell could play some soccer too.

“As good as he was at football, he was probably an even better soccer player,” Lester said. “Not that the competition was the greatest, but the Hogoheegee [District] made him look like Messi.”

He contributed for the Radford futbol squad that won the Big South Conference title in 2014.

“Going to Radford with one year of eligibility left was a very tough decision at the time,” Atwell said. “I was in a good position at Ohio to compete for a starting linebacker spot for the upcoming season, but in the end soccer had always been my favorite sport so with my Ohio degree in hand I jumped at the opportunity to go play for Radford and also earn a master’s. I loved my time at Radford.”

Atwell now loves life abroad.

The last competitive football game he had played in was the 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl against East Carolina before knocking off the rust off and returning to his roots in Ireland.

The AFI is an amateur league, but Atwell says it doesn’t lack talent.

“The roster is heavily weighted towards local Irish players, but there are a number of Americans and players from other countries in Europe,” Atwell said. It is great to see so many Irish players interested in the game and they are really very good athletes. Some are former Rugby or Gaelic players. There are a handful of guys on the UCD squad that could’ve probably played at the Division I or I-AA level if they had grown up in the U.S.”

After beginning the season with another team, Atwell joined UCD just prior to the playoffs and thrived on both sides of the ball.

He had 16 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, with three tackles for loss and an interception in two postseason games.

“His first play at running back for us in the semifinal [stands out],” said Darragh Farrell, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for UCD. “We were playing against the Cork Admirals, who are notoriously stout on D with one of the best coaches in the country. It was 3rd-and-6 and seeing Brandon enter the game, having only played defense to this point, the Cork coach called to drop into pass coverage and we ran it straight at them. Brandon took the ball off tackle, turned the corner and got to the second level. With only the safety to beat, he turned on the burners and ran for a 60-yard score just before the half. It was a hell of a play and what a way to announce himself to the team.”

A week later, UCD won the Shamrock Bowl for the first time with a 52-24 triumph.

Atwell might be the only individual who can say they were on teams that won the Independence Bowl in the United States and Shamrock Bowl in Ireland.

“You have guys who are college freshmen all the way to guys who are well into their 30s with families and who are at the top of their professions,” Atwell said. “I have never experienced playing for a team with such diversity, but the common thread bonding everyone is a love of football and it’s made for a really great experience.”

Like he did at George Wythe and Ohio, Atwell has won over his teammates and coaches.

“What impressed me most about Brandon is how grounded he is,” Farrell said. “During my coaching and playing days, I encountered guys that had egos bigger than houses having achieved a fraction of what Brandon did. He fit in seamlessly.”

He plans to play as long as his body holds up and is currently working out with the Irish Wolfhounds, the country’s national American Football team.

For those that knew him way back when, it’s just Brandon Atwell doing Brandon Atwell things.

“It didn’t matter what sport it was,” Boysaw said. “He was going out there to compete and find a way to make a name for himself.”

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Oct. 25, 1957

Larry Heninger scored both of Tennessee High’s touchdowns as the Vikings managed a 12-0 victory over Morristown. … Bobby Crabtree scored four touchdowns in Saltville’s 45-28 win over Grundy. … Tazewell topped Gary (West Virginia), 18-0, as Jimmy Hughes, Sam Bourne and Troy Ross reached the end zone for the Bulldogs.

Oct. 29. 1982

Joey Chadwell, Eric Pendleton and Tim Baker scored touchdowns in Jonesville’s 20-0 pounding of Pennington. … J.J. Kelly received touchdowns from Dennis Sanders, Lynn Sanders, Bobby Tiller and Billy Countiss in a 27-0 overpowering of Ervinton. … Barry Childress scored both of Sullivan Central’s touchdowns as the Cougars collected a 13-6 victory over Sullivan South.