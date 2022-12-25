HISTORY WITH HAYES: College volleyball's best has Bristol ties

You might not know that the best college volleyball player in the country was once a kindergartner in Bristol and was in the city Saturday to spend time with relatives on Christmas Eve.

Logan Eggleston led the University of Texas Longhorns to a 28-1 record and the NCAA championship thanks to one powerful spike after another and included in her large collection of accolades is the American Volleyball Coaches Association national player of the year trophy and most outstanding performer of the Final Four.

ESPN.com wrote a lengthy feature on her and a recent headline on a Longhorn-centric blog asked, “Should Texas retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey?”

There was a time when she was a pre-school student at St. Anne Catholic on the Virginia side of Bristol and fine-tuning her ABCs, 123s and crayon skills at Holston View Elementary on the Tennessee side of town.

Lori Dutton Eggleston, Logan’s mom, is a 1988 Virginia High graduate and was a diver and cheerleader for the Bearcats.

Stan Eggleston, Logan’s father, was one of the best basketball players to ever wear the uniform of the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

Logan Eggleston moved to the Nashville, Tennessee, area before her volleyball career began and never got to slam down kills for the Tennessee High Vikings or Virginia High Bearcats.

Instead, she became a high school All-American for the Brentwood Bruins and was the star player on three TSSAA state championship teams.

That landed her a scholarship from Texas and in her final match for the program on Dec. 17 in Omaha, Nebraska, the 6-foot-2 superstar collected 19 kills, hustled her way to seven digs and made three blocks as the Longhorns clinched the title with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 win over Louisville.

“I was so proud of the team and her,” Lori Dutton Eggleston said. “There were moments of nerves, but during the finals I could tell she was locked in and ready to win.”

Stan Eggleston can be a bundle of energy in the stands when watching his daughter play. He got to witness the perfect ending to her outstanding college career.

“I’m definitely much more nervous than she is,” he said. “Two years ago [in a loss to Kentucky in the national title game], I was sick to my stomach. I was so nervous for her and I wanted it for her so much. This year I enjoyed every point, because we had been there and I knew it was her time.”

Stan Eggleston had his time in the spotlight at Emory & Henry.

After starring at Laurel Park High School, Eggleston became a two-time All-American under the tutelage of legendary coach Bob Johnson.

“I was so proud to play for such a great man as Coach Johnson,” Eggleston said. “He knew the X’s and O’s, but his experiences went much deeper than that. He always challenged us mentally as well, so learning from him was on such a high level … and he always challenged us to do more, do better.”

Eggleston scored 1,957 points during his time at E&H.

“Stan came to Emory when I was a sophomore,” said Kevin Brown, his former teammate. “He became a great player; could jump out of the gym and had a really good mid-range game. He was a tremendous athlete and became an excellent collegiate player.”

During the 1987-88 season, Eggleston averaged 28.2 points per game as the Wasps went 23-6 and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III national tournament.

He remembers the turning point during that memorable season.

“We played a game at Otterbein and got completely destroyed,” Stan Eggleston said. “After the game Coach Johnson exposed everyone’s weaknesses and insecurities in the locker room in front of everyone, one by one. We were all embarrassed and challenged and became better men that day, because we went on a run to the Sweet 16 shortly after that. Life-changing.”

Another life-altering moment came more than two decades ago when Stan Eggleston and Lori Dutton met in Bristol.

Lori’s mom, Patsy Huff, was a guidance counselor at VHS where Stan was teaching at the time and played matchmaker.

The couple began dating and eventually got married.

Lori’s family has a history deeply entrenched in athletics as well.

Her dad, Eddie Dutton, was a multi-sport standout at Marion High School and later played baseball and basketball at Emory & Henry.

He coached the boys basketball team at Patrick Henry High School in Washington County, Virginia, and later guided the men’s hoops program at Patrick Henry Junior College in Monroeville, Alabama.

Eddie Dutton returned to Southwest Virginia to become the athletic director at Virginia High.

He has since passed away, but remains well-respected in area sports circles and is held in high regard by his former players.

“My dad would be over the moon about Logan’s accomplishments,” Lori Dutton Eggleston said. “She is very determined like he was. She has that winner mentality.”

Logan Eggleston didn’t follow in Stan Eggleston’s footsteps in playing hoops at the next level.

She played basketball growing up and dominated at times – 30 and 40-point games were not uncommon and she blocked shots like she was hammering down a kill – but volleyball was No. 1.

Picking up the sport around 11-years-old, she became completely devoted.

“I always knew Logan had amazing athletic abilities and the drive needed to excel,” Lori said. “She never complained about practice or workouts. She loved them and still does.”

Shaye Eggleston, Stan and Lori’s youngest daughter, was born in Bristol and plays collegiate volleyball for Cincinnati after transferring from Alabama.

“When Logan started bump-setting the basketball during basketball practice,” Stan Eggleston said. “I figured she’d made her decision.”

Logan does wear No. 33, the same digits pops for the E&H Wasps back in the day.

Derrick Hord can relate.

The former basketball star at Tennessee High and the University of Kentucky also saw his daughter, Kaitlyn, pursue a volleyball career and she recently wrapped up a successful final season at Nebraska after previously playing for Penn State. Her resume also included All-American honors.

Stan Eggleston teaches in the Nashville-Metro school system and Lori Eggleston is a high school guidance counselor.

As is holiday tradition, they will spend time with Stan’s family in Martinsville, Virginia, on Christmas after visiting Lori’s family in Bristol on Christmas Eve.

It will also give the family a chance to relax, unwind and reflect.

“It’s been a very crazy four to six weeks,” Lori Dutton Eggleston said. “We went to her Senior Night game versus Baylor and then the first two rounds of the tourney in Austin then on to Omaha for the Final Four. We also got to attend the All-American banquet where she was named national player of the year.”

The volleyball journey is not done yet for the former Holston View kindergartner.

Logan Eggleston will be playing professionally overseas and has a shot at being an outside hitter for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

A lot of folks will be tracking her progress.

“Stan is a great guy and I couldn’t be happier for him and his family,” Brown said.

Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:

Dec. 23, 1988

Petie Ball scored 20 points as Richlands recorded an 87-70 win at Gate City. Doug Addison (15 points), Scott Bumgarner (13 points), Scott Keene (12 points), Jeff Hurst (10 points) and Scott Butcher (10 points) also scored in double digits. .. Wayne Carter’s 36-point, 10-rebound, six-assist masterpiece helped Northwood notch a 95-70 victory over Whitewood. … Brian Hooker had 24 points in Lebanon’s 96-82 triumph over Honaker.

Dec. 27, 1993

The trio of Dustin Walters (19 points), James Daggs (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Hugh McMurray (12 points, seven rebounds) helped Tennessee High take a 63-50 win over Dunbar (Kentucky) in the first round of the Arby’s Classic. … Sullivan Central suffered a 73-52 loss to Starkville (Mississippi) in the first round of the Arby’s Classic. Steve Swift led the Cougars with 16 points.