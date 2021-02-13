HISTORY WITH HAYES: Cobras were the 'Hoosiers' of SW Virginia in 2001

Council won just 34 games in the entire decade of the 1980s, but brighter days were ahead.

Goodman, a former star at Whitewood High School, took over as head coach prior to the 1992-93 season and the team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 1996. He would go 254-79 at Council before it was all said and done.

The core group of that state title team began playing in youth tournaments near and far for years under the direction of coaches Dave Rasnake and Mike Nuckles and their arrival on the varsity level had been long-awaited.

They were soon Goodman’s group.

“Rick was one of the brightest offensive minds that I’ve seen personally come through Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee,” Tiller said. “He did not have an enviable job when we moved from JV to varsity, because we had been coached since third grade by Dave. He had to find a way to fit in with us almost, because we were already such a cohesive unit and he was kind of like the odd man out. Until he got to know us and how we played and everything kind of took off from there.”

As good as Goodman was with the intricacies of the game, he also knew the psychological makeup of every player on his roister.