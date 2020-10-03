HISTORY WITH HAYES: Burrhead Bradley coached football at Graham, Sullivan East and Virginia High, leaving a lasting legacy as a local legend

When he was playing football at Glenville State University in the 1990s, Brad Bradley decided to get a tattoo on his right arm. The final product was the artistic rendering of a leather football helmet with the words Burrhead inscribed in the ink directly below it.
It pays homage to his grandfather and hero: Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley, a man who racked up 152 wins during stints as the head football coach at Graham (1949-1967), Sullivan East (1969-1970) and Virginia High (1971-1974) and became a local legend in the process.
He lived a fascinating and rewarding life.
He was a dive bomber pilot during World War II, completing dangerous missions in the Philippines.
Burrhead achieved the rare feat of winning VHSL state titles as both a boys basketball and football head coach.
He imparted words of wisdom that are still remembered by those who knew him.
“Coach told the team in the dressing room one night that the dads who fussed the most knew the least about football,” said Steve Warden, Bradley’s quarterback for the 1969 Sullivan East Patriots. “After I thought about this awhile, he was so right.”
Phil Robbins won seven state championships as the head football coach at Powell Valley High School, but prior to that he was a young coach at John Battle who counted Bradley among his mentors.
“He never refused to talk football or answer any questions I had,” Robbins said. “To me, he was an iconic coach who shared his knowledge of coaching with a young coach getting started. He told me, ‘You will never have a good team until you have two [talented] tackles: offense and defense.’ He also said, ‘I like the I offense, because you only have to find one running back.’ Just those kinds of tidbits of philosophy.”
Larry Lusk played for Bradley at Graham and later served as an assistant on Burrhead’s coaching staff at VHS and fondly remembers the boss saying, “All I ever learned about this game, I learned the hard way.”
He was the prototype for the football coach of his era: A gruff, tough, dedicated and respected figure who was larger than life.
Stalking the sidelines with a crew cut (hence the nickname) at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium.
Chomping on an unlit cigar during practices at Virginia High.
Demanding the best from his players and getting it.
A stickler for details. A believer in three-a-day practices in August when those too weak to play a tough game were weeded out.
There were no shortcuts to success for Burrhead Bradley.
“Coach Bradley was definitely an old-school football coach,” said Pete Curcio, who played for Burrhead at VHS. “His teams were disciplined, well-conditioned and sound fundamentally, because he demanded it from his players.”
Lawrence Bradley was born in Matoaka, West Virginia, the son of a railroad fireman and engineer. He played three sports at Princeton High School and later attended Concord University with his college years interrupted for his tour of duty in World War II.
In 1949, he became the head football and basketball coach at Graham
His first state title actually came on the hardwood as Graham dispatched Drewry Mason (55-54), Clintwood (67-53) and James Monroe (48-41) to win the 1956 VHSL Group II state tournament held at Virginia Tech. The G-Men had finished as state runner-up to Clintwood in 1950.
Virginia High hoops coach Bob Coleman was among those in attendance to see Graham win it all.
“Graham High was the class of the tournament,” Coleman told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson. “Burrhead Bradley’s boys played fine basketball and we in District Seven should be mighty proud of them.”
Bradley won 187 games in 14 seasons as a hoops coach, but football is where he gained the greatest fame.
“He could take a little,” said Rusty Fife, a star running back and 1963 Graham graduate. “And make a lot.”
Fife cited the example of the battles Graham had with its archrival.
The Bluefield Beavers of West Virginia were led by Merrill Gainer, a giant in the world of coaching himself, and he won 42 of his first 44 games as the head coach at the school across the border. Those two losses came to Burrhead’s Graham teams in 1961 and 1963.
Bluefield beat Graham in 1962 and both schools would wind up as state champions.
Graham gained its title in unique fashion.
The Andrew Lewis Wolverines of Salem were originally crowned champions under the points system used at the time by the VHSL and had posted a 20-12 win over Graham. However, all 10 of their wins were vacated when it was discovered that star player Cecil Blankenship was ineligible due to his age, having repeated ninth grade at two different schools.
That gave the title to Graham and the boys from Bluefield found out on Nov. 30, shortly after the year-end banquet honoring the team had concluded.
“Naturally, I’m happy that we’re champions, but mostly for my kids,” Bradley told an Associated Press reporter. “I have mixed emotions because Andrew Lewis has a fine football team. I’m sure that coach [Eddie Joyce] and the other school officials were unaware of the boy’s eligibility.
“I also feel sorry for the Blankenship kid and the people of Salem. It was an unfortunate situation. A lot of people around the state won’t feel that we should be champions and I wish there was another team we could play for the title.”
A few years later, Bradley surprised many folks by departing Graham for Northeast Tennessee, building a program from the ground up at Sullivan East as the school’s first gridiron coach. This was a major undertaking in Bluff City.
“He always told me that coming down here to a new school where the kids had never played was the hardest decision he had ever made,” Warden said. “He handled the transition as good as it could be handled. If I had been the coach the first time we put our pads on, I would’ve took the first bus back to Graham. I can truly say that guys were trying to put their girdle pads on their head. All of us had no idea how the pads went on except a few that you could count on one hand. … He worked hard in practice and in the film room. And my respect for him made me play every play as hard as I could just for him and my teammates.”
The Patriots went 2-8 in their inaugural season and tripled that win total the following year.
Bradley was on the move again after the 1970 season ended, becoming Jerry Watford’s successor as the leader of the Virginia High Bearcats and bringing his hard-nosed approach.
A man who had begun his football coaching career in the 1940s still got results in the 1970s.
“He had a single-wing mind in a wishbone world,” former VHS standout Phil Dingus said.
Curcio concurred.
“In the early-1970s, the wishbone and triple option offenses were in vogue, but Coach Bradley believed in a hard-nosed vertical ground game where you simply imposed your will on the other team,” Curcio said. “He sprinkled in just enough misdirection through counters, traps and a variety of screens that his offenses usually kept defenses on their heels.”
VHS claimed Southwest District and Region IV championships in 1973 with a deep and talented crew that featured the likes of Carlos Lee, Raphael Cansler, Mike Worrell, Donnie Pender, Barry Smith, David Gudger, Ronnie Cato, Carl Hackley, Randy Hamilton and several other standouts. Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Dave Sparks began referring to that squad as the Burrcats.
Among the highlights was a 19-12 win at Gate City.
“The fondest memory I have of Coach Bradley was the gameplan he had for us against Gate City in 1973,” Lee said. “Our linebackers knew exactly where they were running the ball on every play. It turned out to be our biggest win of the season.”
Teams didn’t win much at Legion Field in those days.
“Coach Bradley told the team that he didn’t want to hear Gate City’s train whistle – to celebrate a Gate City TD – continuously go off all night,” Curcio said. “For the most part, we were able to oblige.”
Harry Fry was the legendary coach at Gate City and had his share of showdowns with his coaching counterpart.
“I know that for about an hour and a half on Friday nights we couldn’t stand each other,” Fry told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone in 1998. “But we were great friends. He was just as nice after a loss as he was after a win. If you beat him, he gave your team the credit. I thought the world of Burrhead.”
So did his players.
While demanding, he wasn’t some heartless taskmaster.
“For all his gruffness, Burrhead was compassionate,” Dingus said. “All his assistants were too. They cared about us. That matters. ... He never blasted us about a loss. He just went about prepping for the next week. That was our best takeaway – don’t dwell on the past, learn and apply it to the next foe”
His ire would get up sometimes though.
“I actually don’t recall him ever truly yelling at a player and he certainly was never abusive,” Curcio said. “The closest he would ever come to actually yelling was when things weren’t going as he wanted, he would tug on the waistband of his pants, hop up and down a little and disgustedly spew, ‘Doggone, doggone,’ into the face of a player. It was sometimes hard not to laugh when seeing Coach Bradley face to face with a player often times six to eight inches taller than him, doing a little jig, while yelling doggone.”
There were also some moments of levity.
“We had a couple of guys on the team afraid of dogs,” Dingus said. “Knowing this, Burrhead would chuckle when a mouthy Jack Russell terrier came around the practice field. He would not warn the guys who were fidophiles. He would wait in glorious anticipation until the dog got in the huddle with the offense. Burrhead would chuckle with a bounce when our guys would run away from the little dog. He loved it.”
He also loved chomping on his cigar.
“I used to smoke two packs of cigarettes a day,” he told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Pilk in 1982. “Then I switched to cigars. Nowadays I don’t even light them. I just chew on them.”
Except one time when he wanted to lead by example in a drill on the practice field.
“He didn’t like the arm tackling he was seeing from the team, so he decided to illustrate proper tackling technique himself,” Curcio said. “He stuck his cigar in the front pocket of his coaching shorts as he prepared to show proper form. All of a sudden he started jumping up and down, hitting himself on the leg and screaming doggone. It seems that he had forgotten that he had actually lit the cigar for a change. We all had a good laugh – maybe even Coach Bradley.”
Bradley coached his final football game in 1974, a 27-8 win for his Bearcats over Grundy.
He would remain as athletic director at VHS until 1984.
For Bradley, the entire athletic department was important at a school, not just the sport or sports he coached.
“Coach Bradley required that his players participate in a sport each season of the year,” Curcio said. “Virginia High didn’t have a wrestling team before Coach Bradley arrived. In the winter, if you didn’t play basketball, you had to either wrestle or schedule athletic study hall, which was basically a conditioning program during the last class period of the day. I chose to wrestle and fell in love with the sport.”
Curcio was among the many inspired by Bradley, who died on May 24, 1998, after a long battle with liver cancer.
“When he got diagnosed with cancer, they said he wasn’t going to live past two months,” Brad Bradley said. “Two years later, he was still alive. That was the thing – he was a fighter.”
Burrhead’s legacy lives on these days.
His only son, Larry Bradley, was the head football coach at Grundy (1978-1981) and Lexington (1982), while having a long stint as an assistant at Salem.
Brad Bradley has found ultra success in the coaching game too and currently leads the powerhouse program at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
He’s won three VHSL state titles over the course of his career, two of which came at William Campbell and featured finals wins over the Appalachia Bulldogs (2002) and J.I. Burton Raiders (2005).
“My dad would tell you I am more like Burrhead than I am like my dad,” Brad Bradley said. “My dad is a laid back individual and doesn’t say a whole lot. … I remember [Burrhead] told me two things that I really remember. One was do it your way as a football coach and make sure your team is an example of your personality.
“He also told me that not everybody is cut out to be a head coach. If you’re gonna be a head coach, it’s not a popularity contest. You have to be willing to make some decisions that are going to make other people unhappy. He said if you can’t make those decisions, you can’t be a head coach.”
Brad Bradley has his grandfather’s passion.
He has his grandfather’s name tattooed on his right arm.
He even has his grandfather’s haircut.
“Even though I’m 47 years old,” Bradley said. “A lot of people from Southwest Virginia still call me Lil’ Burrhead.”
