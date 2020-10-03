HISTORY WITH HAYES: Burrhead Bradley coached football at Graham, Sullivan East and Virginia High, leaving a lasting legacy as a local legend

“He always told me that coming down here to a new school where the kids had never played was the hardest decision he had ever made,” Warden said. “He handled the transition as good as it could be handled. If I had been the coach the first time we put our pads on, I would’ve took the first bus back to Graham. I can truly say that guys were trying to put their girdle pads on their head. All of us had no idea how the pads went on except a few that you could count on one hand. … He worked hard in practice and in the film room. And my respect for him made me play every play as hard as I could just for him and my teammates.”