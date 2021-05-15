HISTORY WITH HAYES: Brian Rock turning Sullivan Central VHS basketball tapes into YouTube treasures

Sifting through the mountain of VHS cassettes featuring Sullivan Central High School basketball games from years gone by, an unfamiliar name scrawled on the side of one of those VCR tapes caught the eye of Brian Rock.
“It was from the 1999-2000 season and it was labeled with two games: Richlands and Cade Springs,” Rock said. “I texted my friend Jeremy Campbell, who was on that Central team, and asked him where those games were played at and who Cade Springs was. … He said it wasn’t Cade Springs, that it was actually Cave Spring High School and JJ Redick was on that team.”
Turns out that the bunch from Blountville, Tennessee, and the squad from Roanoke, Virginia, had made the long trip to Garden High School in Southwest Virginia to participate in a preseason jamboree in November 1999.
Redick was a high school sophomore at the time and the guy who would eventually become the 2006 college hoops player of the year at Duke University and is still draining shots for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks did what he did best that day against the Cougars.
“He had 18 points, including five 3s, in the first quarter,” Rock said.
The footage of Redick’s shooting display is just one of the many treasures that Rock has unearthed and uploaded to YouTube on a channel known as “Sullivan Central High School Basketball Archives.”
There are more than 340 videos available and Rock has about 60 more to add.
Rock is a computer systems analyst at Eastman, but he could also be considered a historian and archivist with the gems he has made available.
You can watch a 2000 game where Mike Morrell and Jason Witten lead the Elizabethton Cyclones to a win over Central. Morrell is now the head men’s basketball coach at UNC Asheville, while Witten recently wrapped up a tremendous gridiron career that will eventually get him enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cousins Gerald Sensabaugh and Coty Sensabaugh both spent time as defensive backs in the National Football League and those guys could play some basketball at Dobyns-Bennett High School too as Rock’s videos show.
There are games on the channel where Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) and Dan Wright (Sullivan South) hoop it up against the Cougars just a few years before they were pitching for American League teams in the majors.
There’s a game from the 1987 Arby’s Classic against eventual tournament champion Patrick Henry-Roanoke, considered one of the Virginia High School League’s all-time best teams and featuring future University of North Carolina and NBA standout George Lynch.
Then, of course there are some of Central’s greatest triumphs and toughest defeats.
Rock, 39, is a 1999 Sullivan Central graduate and played basketball for the Cougars under the direction of legendary head coach Dickie Warren and has always held the program close to his heart.
“I was just an average player on average teams,” he said. “Central basketball has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching the late-1980s, early-1990s teams with players like Jared Harrison, Dallas Rhinehart, David Smith, Dennis DeVinney and Brandon Porter and loved how the community supported those teams.”
Rock’s project began innocently enough without any type of grand plan in place.
“I had purchased a video capture device a few years ago, because I wanted to preserve some home videos,” he said. “As a test, I captured one of the game films from my senior year that I had kept and put that up on YouTube and didn’t really think anything of it until my friend Eric Bunn, who is an assistant girls coach at Central, told me over dinner that he sat down with his daughter and watched that whole game.
“He said his daughter told him he stunk, which I am guessing she was teasing, because he was an all-conference basketball player and just an incredible all-around athlete. This got me thinking that there are lots of other players out there who themselves and their families would love to watch these old games.”
Rock also knew just where to look to find them.
“I had actually kept several of the games from my senior year, 1998-99, so I had about 15 games to start with,” Rock said. “But anyone who has been in the coaches locker room at Central knows that there are shelves to the left as you walk in that had tons of videos just sitting there.
“My brother, Jason, who played at Central from 2005-08 and was an assistant there from 2015-18, said he was going to stop by the school and see our friend Derek McGee, the head coach at Central. I told him to see if Derek cared if I borrowed some of those tapes. Well, my brother shows up at my house later with two massive totes with over 200 tapes and said, ‘I just decided to bring them all.’ My wife just started shaking her head.”
That wasn’t the only goldmine that Rock struck.
“I also got about 50 tapes from Chris Martin, who is one of the PE teachers at Central,” Rock said. “He had a couple of tapes that his dad, Danny, had recorded from his senior year in 2002-03 and he had also found some older games from the 1980s that were kind of hidden in the locker room. Those tapes were in rough shape, some had mold on them, but I have been able to capture them. I’ve only found about four games total where the tape was too damaged to capture.”
What are the technological steps required to turn those antiquated cassettes to YouTube videos?
“The process takes a long time for each game, but it’s not really time-consuming as you don’t have to sit and watch it or do anything while the tape is playing. I can just put a tape in and go back to work,” Rock said. “Most tapes have two games each on them. I will put the tape in the VCR and capture the whole thing in iMovie via the capture card. I use a Canopus AVDC100 hooked up to a MacBook. Each game is usually somewhere between 45 minutes and an hour, so say two hours per tape. Once the video is captured, I will edit the video into separate games and then export each one into a file, the export takes about 30 minutes for each file, and then upload them into YouTube, which takes about an hour for each file. I don’t do any edits or post processing of the capture as this would take way too long and I honestly don’t have the knowledge to do it anyway. So, while the process is long, I can queue up all these and let it run at night. I don’t have to babysit it.”
The effort has certainly proven to be a worthy cause.
It’s a trip down memory lane seeing the big hair, short shorts, high socks and raucous crowds from the 1980s and 1990s. The oldest game currently on the channel is a clash between Central and David Crockett from the 1982-83 season.
“Anyone I have talked to has loved it,” Rock said. “I’ve seen several people out and they talk about how they will sit down and just start watching the games and before you know it, a couple of hours have passed. Everyone loves to watch videos of themselves when they were younger whether they admit it or not. Even my wife, who was a cheerleader from 2000-2003, will want to stop and watch a game if it looks like they are going to show them tumbling.”
Jared Harrison was a star player at Central and later played NCAA Division I hoops for the Campbell University Camels. He’s enjoyed viewing some of the classics, many of which he played in.
“My former teammates and I have talked more the last few months than we have in years because of those videos,” Harrison said. “I really love seeing the amazing crowds we used to get back then. I love watching Coach Warren on the sidelines. I love being able to show my son how to score the basketball through examples now rather than just talk. I thought proof of how good those Central teams were between 1980-1991 were lost forever and Brian has helped preserve at least a few of those games of those special teams.”
Rock has a few that he would classify as his own personal favorites.
“The game at Science Hill from the 1993-94 season was the game I looked for as soon as I got all these tapes,” Rock said. “That win by Central ended up being the only win a Tennessee team – the whole state – would have over them for like two years.”
A District 1-AAA tournament semifinal win over Dobyns-Bennett in 2006, a triumph at Science Hill in 2007 and a 1995 Arby’s Classic game against the Stacy Ervin-led Twin Springs Titans are among the other must-see content for Rock.
“Brian has done a great job,” said Tony Vaughn, a former player, assistant coach and head coach for the Cougars. “I think former players and coaches all appreciate the time he put in.”
Like Indiana Jones chasing a relic, Nicholas Cage searching for national treasure or the American Pickers setting out on an expedition, Rock would like to add to the collection.
“I desperately want to find the 1989 district championship game against D-B at Viking Hall,” Rock said. “That game was supposed to be Buck Van Huss’s 1,000th win. I remember they were giving out these buttons to people in the stands with his picture and 1,000 wins on it and they even made a cake. They ended up having to throw that cake in the trash after Central won. The 2005 sub-state win at Central vs. Alcoa and any games from the 1983-85 teams would be good too. I am hoping that people out there may have kept a tape or two from their years and will let me borrow it to put on the YouTube channel.
“If it was a game someone kept, there is a good chance it was a game others would want to see. I am also hoping other schools may be in the same situation as Central and has a bunch of these tapes sitting around and they will look through and find the Central games for me. I have even heard that Central and other teams filmed games in the 1970s with 8-millimeter film. If someone has those, I can digitally convert them as well.”
Central’s final graduation ceremonies were held Friday evening as the high school will cease to exist as it consolidates with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to form West Ridge.
The Cougars have a rich tradition in boys basketball with five state tournament berths and only three men served as head coaches after the school opened in 1968.
Rock has helped preserve much of that heritage with his valuable YouTube resource.
“I am hoping that the history of Central doesn’t get lost, sort of like how it did for Blountville and Holston High Schools when Central opened,” Rock said. “Hopefully, these videos will always be a reminder of how good lots of those teams were.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments that occurred this week in history:
May 15, 1968
Johnny Stringer hit a three-run homer and was also the winning pitcher as John Battle flattened Fries, 5-3. … Jack Cantrell hit two doubles to key Coeburn’s 3-1 victory over Haysi. … Ervinton blanked Clintwood, 4-0, as Ron Greer struck out 12 in spinning a three-hit shutout.
May 16, 1978
Mark Cunningham struck out 14 in pitching a two-hitter as Virginia High took a 4-1 victory over Abingdon. … Shane Morgan had two hits and two RBIs in J.J. Kelly’s 3-2 win over Powell Valley. … Clintwood collected a 7-3 triumph over Appalachia as Tim McFall rung up 13 strikeouts in tossing a four-hitter.
May 15, 1984
John Battle left-hander Troy Salyer pitched a four-hitter as the Trojans topped Virginia High, 6-2, in the quarterfinals of the Southwest District tournament. … Mike Fortner’s four-hit, four-RBI performance led the way for Jonesville in a 13-2 beatdown of Dryden in the first round of the Cumberland District tourney. … Richard Quillen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and also pitched a three-hitter in St. Paul’s 8-3 victory over Haysi.
May 18, 1999
Lance McGlocklin, Jason Taylor and Chad Pennington homered in Patrick Henry’s 16-6 victory over George Wythe in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Josh Riddle pitched a two-hit shutout as Castlewood trounced Thomas Walker, 10-0, in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tourney. Tyrone House and Brandon Bush homered in the win. … Dustin Barrett drove in three runs and Kenny Compton homered in Tazewell’s 13-5 triumph over Richlands in a one-game Southwest District playoff.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570