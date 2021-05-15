HISTORY WITH HAYES: Brian Rock turning Sullivan Central VHS basketball tapes into YouTube treasures

“The process takes a long time for each game, but it’s not really time-consuming as you don’t have to sit and watch it or do anything while the tape is playing. I can just put a tape in and go back to work,” Rock said. “Most tapes have two games each on them. I will put the tape in the VCR and capture the whole thing in iMovie via the capture card. I use a Canopus AVDC100 hooked up to a MacBook. Each game is usually somewhere between 45 minutes and an hour, so say two hours per tape. Once the video is captured, I will edit the video into separate games and then export each one into a file, the export takes about 30 minutes for each file, and then upload them into YouTube, which takes about an hour for each file. I don’t do any edits or post processing of the capture as this would take way too long and I honestly don’t have the knowledge to do it anyway. So, while the process is long, I can queue up all these and let it run at night. I don’t have to babysit it.”