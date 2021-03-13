HISTORY WITH HAYES: 'Bodie' led Lebanon to a VHSL state basketball title in 1991

His name is Jeff Campbell, but he went by many monikers during his days at Lebanon High School. His teammates and friends still refer to him as “Bodie.”
“A cousin of mine started calling me Jethro Bodine [from the Beverly Hillbillies] when I was around 10-years-old,” Campbell said. “After that it got shortened to Bodie and it’s been that ever since.”
A protective face covering he wore during the 1990-91 basketball season for the Pioneers after breaking his nose for a third time made him “The Masked Man.”
Some folks called him the “Trashman” because he could clean up anything near the basket and collected many of his points on putbacks or by fighting his way into the paint for a bucket.
“It seems Jeff was always getting the rebound,” said teammate Drew Kiser. “He’d be falling down or going sideways and he’d make the shot – it’d somehow go in the basket. If Jeff got a shot off, there was a good chance it was going in. He was so competitive on the court, it was like he had a switch that flipped. When he stepped on the court for practice or a game, you could never find anybody more competitive playing ball.”
On the afternoon of March 16, 1991, Campbell added hero to that long list of labels.
His layup with 15 seconds remaining was the go-ahead bucket in Lebanon’s 55-53 victory over the Cumberland Dukes in the VHSL Group A state title game and capped a 23-point, 11-rebound performance.
“The feeling is hard to explain,” Campbell said. “I still have it every time I think about it or watch it. It’s what you dream about and work for in high school sports, but it’s not one person – it takes a team to get to that level of play.”
It’s been 30 years since that true definition of a team coached by Rick Thompson made an improbable run to the title and authored one of Southwest Virginia’s best high school sports stories.
The Pioneers lost four of their first seven games.
They were the second seed for the Hogoheegee District tournament, which they won.
They were runner-up in the Region C tourney, suffering a 20-point loss to George Wythe in the finals.
Half of the 1991 VHSL Group A state tournament field was from far Southwest Virginia as GW, Haysi and Rye Cove also made the trip to Charlottesville when the state quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were all held at University Hall. Three of those teams reached the semifinals in what was a high-water season for high school hoops in the area.
Yet, if there had been a FanDuel app 30 years ago for VHSL activities, few people would have bet money on Lebanon when they took the floor for a state quarterfinal against Sussex Central.
“We came out on the court in UHall in a state of shock and awe,” said Ben Campbell, a standout for Lebanon and Jeff’s younger brother. “It was so big, the rims seemed so tiny with no backdrop. We had zero dunkers and we couldn’t touch the college backboards. I just remember looking down watching Sussex shoot layups. They were all 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-6 and they were just going up and dropping it in the basket.”
A few fans in attendance probably snickered at the two-tone uniforms the Pioneers sported as well, their black shorts going with their red or white jerseys that season were certainly distinctive.
“Back then getting uniforms wasn’t as easy as teams seem to have it today,” said Shane Farmer, a starting guard for the Pioneers. “So we had the matching shorts to the jerseys, but they were the short-short style and had gotten very tight over the years.
“At that time Dickie Greer was our athletic director and he was always about finding a deal. … So Coach Thompson got with Coach Greer and he got up with one of the local distributors and found us the black shorts. To be honest, we were so ready to get rid of the old shorts we didn’t care what the two-tone combination looked like. We wore them with both the white and red jersey the rest of the year. I’m sure most laughed at our uniforms, but we could have cared less. In the end, we had the last laugh.”
Lebanon fell behind 46-35 at halftime against Sussex Central, which featured future Virginia Tech forward Delwyn Dillard.
“They were very long, quick and athletic and Coach Thompson told us at the half, ‘We have no choice. We are going to have to full-court press the rest of the game and create turnovers.’ Turned out most teams hadn’t pressed them all year,” Farmer said. “They struggled with it, turning the ball over and giving us four quick layups and calling two quick timeouts out of the half trying to figure out how to break our press. We stayed pressing pretty much the rest of the game.”
It would be Eric Meadows who delivered the game-winner this time as he hauled down the offensive rebound on a Jeff Campbell miss. His pumpfake got a Sussex Central defender in the air and falling sideways he buried a jumper with two seconds remaining to clinch a 72-70 triumph and snap Sussex Central’s 19-game winning streak.
“Meadows was ice cold,” said Jim Gillespie, a reserve on the team. “He didn’t know what pressure was. During the regular season he and Bodie hit a few game-winning shots.”
Lebanon certainly got people’s attention with that win over Sussex Central, including members of the team’s own traveling party.
“I said to my parents – ‘Guess you guys better extend your stay,’ ” said Tony Jackson, a forward for the Pioneers. “My dad had only booked a one-night stay.”
Lebanon had no letdown two days later in a 79-66 victory over Region D champion Haysi, snapping a 19-game winning streak for the Tigers from Dickenson County. Ben and Jeff Campbell combined for 34 points and point guard Scott Allen dished out a dozen assists.
This was a group of guys who enjoyed any type of competition and had always been tough.
“We had played a lot together growing up and we all had respect for each other,” Allen said. “I used to play with the Campbell brothers, Ben and Jeff, at Cleveland Junior High where my dad was the principal. A couple of nights a week we would play with older players that never took it easy on us.
“Players like Scotty Campbell, Jeff Owen, Stan Ferrell, Rex Parker, Bucky Joynes and Dave Smith. Those guys taught us to play physical and handle pressure early on. We also had good mentors to watch when we started high school, guys like Brian Hooker and Paul Artrip.”
If you stepped on the court with the Pioneers, you better come strong with it – no matter the circumstances.
“On our way up to Charlottesville, we stopped at Shawsville High School and practiced just to break the trip up,” Farmer said. “You would think a team that is heading up the road to the state championships would just sort of go through everything and relax and head on up the road. Nope, not us. We proceeded to practice and scrimmage and ended up having one of the biggest practice brawls that we had had all season.
“I can’t even remember what started it … but the pushing, punching and tackling started with a Shawsville PE class watching as coaches had to separate us out of the pile. Coach Thompson wasn’t happy and ran us a little while afterwards. We went to the locker room and got on the bus like nothing ever happened. We got after each other even at what would be our last full practice of the season. That’s what made us be prepared for what was about to come at the state tournament”
Awaiting Lebanon in the finals was Cumberland, a four-time state champion that had scored 38 points alone in the second quarter to rock Rye Cove, 100-63, in the quarterfinals and cruised to an 80-64 win over George Wythe in the state semifinals.
The Dukes were 26-2 and raced out to a 30-13 lead against the Pioneers in the finals.
“This may come as a surprise – but the mood wasn’t doom and gloom,” Jackson said. “There was a resolve that we’ve come this far and have overcome deficits before. If we wanted this championship, no one was going to give it to us – we had to go get it. Well, as they say the rest is history.”
Sports writer Robert Anderson covered the team for the Bristol Herald Courier extensively that season and remembers one key moment just before halftime.
“Rick Thompson benched his starters and the reserves cut the lead to under 10 points by halftime,” Anderson said. “All the guys on that team had a hand in winning that title.”
Thompson also implemented a 1-3-1 zone that gave Cumberland fits.
His strategic decisions would pay off time and during those three games in Charlottesville and over the course of the entire season.
“It has always been my opinion that Rick didn’t get the credit he deserved for molding this team,” said Stan Dunham, who coached at Hogoheegee District rival Northwood. “Whenever you played them it was a struggle due to their match-up defensive scheme and patience on offense. Rick pushed the right buttons that year and he knew they were a special group and let them play.”
Lebanon battled back and led 53-50 with 2:02 remaining in the finals before Cumberland tied it up on John Baker’s three-point play with 68 seconds left.
Lebanon worked the clock down to 28 seconds and called a timeout.
Looking for a final shot, Ben Campbell posted up inside against 5-foot-6 Cumberland point guard Tyrone Mosby when Jeff Campbell saw that nobody was in the paint, cut down the lane and took a perfect feed from Allen on the right wing.
“Get the ball to Bodie, get the ball to Bodie was exactly what was going through my mind at that moment,” Allen said. “Jeff wanted the ball in that situation and we had to find a way to get the ball in his hands.”
Campbell laid it off the glass to break the tie.
“When he took that shot from where he took it I know I had a good feeling,” Farmer said. “When it went in, it seemed like everything went slow motion and silent for a second and then everything just went nuts.”
Cumberland still had a shot, but John Baker misfired on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
“The ball hit the inside of the rim, kind of rolled around a bit and it just popped out,” said Cumberland coach Dwight Forrester. “You get what you get, but it still hurts.”
Forrester told reporters the officiating “sucked” following the game and still feels the same three decades removed from the moment.
“Thirty years later, you still wonder about the what-ifs,” said Forrester, who played for legendary coach John Chaney at Temple University. “I’m not taking anything away from Lebanon, they hung in there … But after halftime everything we did was a foul and they went to the free throw line. Everything we did was a travel. It was atrocious.”
As Cumberland felt the sting of defeat, Lebanon celebrated on the home floor of the University of Virginia Cavaliers. The fans from Russell County stormed the floor and storming is not an exaggeration.
“There were ushers at University Hall dressed in orange blazers,” Allen said. “The buzzer sounded when we beat Cumberland and the Lebanon fans were flooding the floor. Watching those ushers try to contain and keep our fans off the floor was something to see. Without mentioning any names, I can remember a couple of the guys they tried to stop and wondered if they knew who they were dealing with. During those years, we could have not asked for more support from our fans. We won that game for not just us, but for our school and our community.”
It was a golden era for Lebanon athletics. Allen and some of his pals would play in the state basketball, baseball and football finals in the span of nine months.
“Our team had no wannabe superstars or big egos,” Jackson said. “We were the most selfless team on the court.”
Lebanon had previously won the state title in 1964 with Jamie Farley as the coach (he was an announcer for the Lebanon Pioneers on a local radio station in 1991 and still is today) and Shane Farmer’s father, Gary, was one of the standout players on that ‘64 squad.
Allen-to-Campbell/Bodie/The Masked Man for two remains a timeless moment.
“I always thought that was a team that could have won a state championship in any decade due to their style of play,” Dunham said.
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
March 10, 1951
Jack Fleming and James Grimes each scored 14 points as Clintwood repeated as VHSL Class II state champions with a 39-37 victory over Robert E. Lee-Staunton. … Kermit Wooldridge scored 20 points for Garden, but it wasn’t enough in a 52-47 loss to Herndon in the VHSL Group III title game. … Gene Osborne pumped in 24 points as Bluff City bested Newport, 69-61, in the third-place game of the TSSAA Region One Tournament.
March 14, 1964
L.F. Valley (21 points) and Gary Farmer (10 points) were the top scorers in Lebanon’s 56-52 win over Pennington Gap in the VHSL Group II state finals. … Ronnie Cox connected for the game-winning jumper as Bland beat Chatham, 49-47, for the VHSL Group III title.
March 8, 1989
J.J. Kelly dropped a 68-65 decision to Middlesex in the VHSL Group A state quarterfinals despite a 26-point, 13-rebound performance by Danis Simmons. … J.I. Burton’s Reecie Gravely went for 33 points and 19 rebounds in the Raiders’ 71-63 loss to Suffolk in the VHSL Group A state quarterfinals.
March 8, 1997
The trio of Chris Peters (21 points), Tony McDonald (17 points) and Josh Shoemaker (15 rebounds) helped Gate City stop Salem, 49-48, in the VHSL Group AA state quarterfinals.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570