HISTORY WITH HAYES: 'Bodie' led Lebanon to a VHSL state basketball title in 1991

A few fans in attendance probably snickered at the two-tone uniforms the Pioneers sported as well, their black shorts going with their red or white jerseys that season were certainly distinctive.

“Back then getting uniforms wasn’t as easy as teams seem to have it today,” said Shane Farmer, a starting guard for the Pioneers. “So we had the matching shorts to the jerseys, but they were the short-short style and had gotten very tight over the years.

“At that time Dickie Greer was our athletic director and he was always about finding a deal. … So Coach Thompson got with Coach Greer and he got up with one of the local distributors and found us the black shorts. To be honest, we were so ready to get rid of the old shorts we didn’t care what the two-tone combination looked like. We wore them with both the white and red jersey the rest of the year. I’m sure most laughed at our uniforms, but we could have cared less. In the end, we had the last laugh.”

Lebanon fell behind 46-35 at halftime against Sussex Central, which featured future Virginia Tech forward Delwyn Dillard.