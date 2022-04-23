History with Hayes: Bobby Chambers

Bobby Chambers was among the 12 individuals comprising the group of new inductees to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro on April 2.

It was a special moment as one would expect for the 84-year-old former high school basketball coach as he received a distinction that had previously been bestowed upon two men who were his mentors – John Treadway and Buck Van Huss – as well as two of his best friends (and foes) during those days in the profession: Dickie Warren and Bobby Snyder.

A smile was present as he accepted his plaque and took his place among the Volunteer State’s best of the best.

“It was just a great honor and something I never expected,” Chambers said. “It was a very big affair. A lot bigger than I thought it was going to be. About 600 people were there. … One of the highlights of my career, really.”

There were many highlights for a man who compiled a 317-116 record during 13 seasons as a hoops head coach at Lynn View, Sullivan East and Tennessee High and followed that up by serving three years as an assistant coach on Joe B. Hall’s staff at the University of Kentucky.

His most famous pupil was among those who congratulated Chambers on a well-deserved honor.

“I don’t think I can understate it – he meant the world to me and was more like a relative to me than he was a coach,” said Derrick Hord, who played for Chambers at both Tennessee High and UK. “One of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. A teacher, mentor, a family man, a Christian – just a great example for all the players. He represented everything you’d want to come through an athletic program in my mind. He had a profound influence on my basketball career and my life.”

Before he was an influencer, Chambers was being influenced by two of the all-time greats.

He played for the legendary John Treadway while at Elizabethton High School and also had a close relationship with Buck Van Huss, who piled up the victories and accoloades while leading the Hampton Bulldogs and later the Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

After graduating from Milligan, Chambers returned to Elizabethton and served a five-year apprenticeship under Treadway at his alma mater.

“When I was growing up, Buck and my dad started Little League baseball in this town,” Chambers said. “Those two people [Treadway and Van Huss] had such an impact on my life and career. About six or seven years after I started coaching, I was coaching against those guys in the Big Nine Conference. It wasn’t a lot of fun.”

Yet, Chambers won a lot more games than he lost.

There were the two seasons as the main man at Lynn View, followed by two seasons as the first head coach in the history of Sullivan East’s program after the school was born from consolidation in the fall of 1968.

Then there was a run of triumphs and titles at Tennessee High that included a TSSAA state tournament berth in 1978 and three sub-state appearances.

“My memory of Coach Chambers as a coach is of a very competitive and very detailed man who wanted to win every day, but cared about his players,” said Cregg Glover, a 1978 Tennessee High graduate. “He taught us to work at the game and our skills and then to expect to compete and win.

“Our practices, in my mind, were very repetitive and competitive. He drilled fundamentals into us with many drills that were done pretty much every day. My youngest son, Andrew, is a head coach here at Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and when we talk about drills, practices and plays I still remember and suggest many of ours from THS. I can’t possibly forget much of it.”

The teams Bobby Chambers guided were always prepared.

“Until the day he quit coaching, he was a consummate scout,” Hord said. “He could break down a team and understand players and things like that. He was scouting me when I was in elementary school. The first basketball camp I went to was his. … He never made the players feel uptight. He broke things down where they were simple and made sense.”

Motivation was also a strong point of the coach and he had creative ways of doing so.

“If you drew a charge, he had coupons for Wendy’s hamburgers that he’d give out,” Hord said. “I think we were the No. 1 team in the area at drawing fouls. He made things fun.”

Chambers also seemed to know what to say and when to say it.

“It was the last regular-season home game with Tennessee High,” said Mark Mason, the top player for Chambers at Sullivan East. “We had three captains and Tony Blevins, our best defensive player, was selected to kiss and crown the basketball homecoming queen at halftime.

“Somehow, Tony had four fouls in the first half and we were only up eight, 40-32. Coach Chambers was pretty bothered and intense. Tony had to remind him that he had to go out to the court and crown the queen. As Tony left to go out, coach yelled at him not to foul her. We had to laugh and then went out and played an outstanding second half.”

Mason was one of Northeast Tennessee’s greatest shooters and later had a stellar career at Carson-Newman University. He was one of many standouts to play for Chambers.

Hord, who earned All-American honors at Tennessee High and All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior at Kentucky, and Marc Campell, who later became one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most efficient shooters at Clemson University, were among the notable players who called Chambers their coach at THS.

“Somebody asked me my six best players one time and those two were tied at the top of the list,” Chambers said. “Mark Mason and Steve Warden [from East] were on there too.”

Of course, Chambers remembers all the kids who played for him and his passion for the game could be contagious.

“A quick story was how committed he was and how he seemed to just naturally produce a lot of guys who always wanted to be in the gym – all year, day and night,” Glover said. “There may, or may not, have been a key to the Vance [Junior High] gym that was passed down year to year. Guys like Tim Counts and Todd Klutz always were in the gym and there were many late night pick-up games and individual workouts on weekends and late at night.

“There was a persistent rumor that Klutz’s dates usually included some time rebounding for him. Anyway, the origin of the key was never officially confirmed and Coach Chambers would occasionally tell the team that the night janitor or the police had reported people in the gym. He would let us know that we weren’t supposed to be there after hours. I like to remember a slight smile and maybe a wink after those conversations.”

After Hord’s freshman season (1979-1980) at Kentucky, Chambers joined his former player in Lexington.

“They had watched my teams play for a long time and one day Coach Hall called and offered me a job,” Chambers said.

Coaching for one of college basketball’s most storied programs in one of the most storied venues (Rupp Arena), the Wildcats went 67-22, won two SEC championships and made three straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament while Chambers was on staff.

Sam Bowie, Kenny “Sky” Walker, Dirk Minniefield and Mel Turpin were among the future NBA players Chambers helped mentor. Current Florida State boss Leonard Hamilton was a fellow assistant.

“That was unbelievable,” Chambers said. “It’s one of those things you dream about. It was something special for me to be a part of that program for three years.”

Chambers was a popular figure with those he came in contact with during his tenure in the Bluegrass State.

“We know that Bob will be missed by both the coaches and the players,” Joe B. Hall told the Louisville Courier-Journal in May of 1983 when Chambers departed. “He has been a great help to our program. He brought new ideas and expanded our knowledge of the game.”

Chambers never did coach full-time again as open-heart surgery slowed him down a bit and he spent time as a school administrator before retiring. He was offered several coaching jobs and shortly after leaving UK was interviewed for the vacant post at Marshall University, but never again paced the sidelines calling the shots.

These days he is still connected to the game – as a spectator.

“I go to two high school games a week in the winter, Tuesdays and Fridays,” Chambers said. “Me and a friend of mine, we don’t have a favorite team, we just go somewhere in the area from Mountain City to Greeneville, that’s our stopping off point. I still watch a few college games on television and my wife and I occasionally go to the SEC tournament.”

Chambers recalls his days teaching young men the finer points of the game fondly.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate,” Chambers said. “Nobody had any more fun than I had in basketball, I believe. This Hall of Fame thing really topped it off.”

Now, for a look at high school baseball moments that occurred this week in history:

April 21, 1949

Bluff City beat Sullivan, 4-3, on a walk-off balk. … Bobby Jordan had three hits as Virginia High earned a 9-7, eight-inning victory over Lebanon.

April 22, 1966

Despite three hits from Nick Graybeal, Tennessee High dropped an 8-7 decision to Morristown. … Dewey Jenkins struck out six in going the distance on the mound for Norton in an 8-4 win over Powell Valley. … Erwin Markham spun a five-hit masterpiece in Coeburn’s 6-0 blanking of Appalachia.

April 23, 1976

Jimmy Keyser struck out nine in throwing a no-hitter as Abingdon earned a 9-0 win over Graham in the first game of a doubleheader. … Billy Wise walloped three home runs in Science Hill’s 10-5 victory over Sullivan East. … Tommy Prater’s home run highlighted Saltville’s 5-2 triumph over Rich Valley.

April 24, 1989

Richard Ford’s two-run homer in the sixth inning was clutch as Chilhowie edged Castlewood, 3-2. … Billy Wagner led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk-off, inside-the-park home run as Tazewell edged Graham, 3-2. … Mike Stafford had a home run among his three hits in Pennington’s 8-7 win over Jonesville.

