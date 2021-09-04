HISTORY WITH HAYES: Bluefield State football is back

When Doug Flutie uncorked that Hail Mary pass the day after Thanksgiving in 1984 and it landed in the arms of Gerard Phelan in the end zone to give Boston College a 47-45 triumph over the Miami Hurricanes in one of football’s greatest games ever played, a BC assistant coach by the name of Mike Maser celebrated.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were the talk of the sports world on a January day in 1997 after defeating the Denver Broncos to improbably reach the AFC Championship game in just their second season as a National Football League franchise. Relishing the victory alongside head coach Tom Coughlin, quarterback Mark Brunell and tackle Tony Boselli was an offensive line coach by the name of Mike Maser.
The Carolina Panthers suffered a loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII and among those stalking the sidelines for the NFC champs on that February evening in 2004 was an offensive line coach by the name of Mike Maser.
The maze Maser navigated to coach at the game’s top levels included an important stop at Bluefield State College in West Virginia where he tutored linemen, served as offensive coordinator and performed several other duties from 1974-78.
Maser, who died in 2019 at the age of 72, coached guys who had been stars for the Rich Valley Steers, taught Tennessee High alums, gave guidance to young men who had once played for the Graham G-Men, mentored some dudes from Marion and instructed a multitude of other area standouts on the finer points of offensive execution.
Maser is one of many men that are a key part of a rich football heritage at Bluefield State and the program that had been dormant since 1980 came out of mothballs on Saturday as the Big Blue officially made a return to the gridiron. Mitchell Stadium was the site of Bluefield State’s 21-14 loss to Lawrence Tech, but this was more about the celebration than the outcome.
Former Abingdon High School standout Sam McKinney was in attendance and it brought back old memories. He played at Bluefield State from 1978-1980 and saw time at quarterback, tight end and defensive end.
“Wonderful,” McKinney said. “I was not only excited about the game, put I was able to talk with the school president and our former athletic director, Barry Blizzard, about all the wonderful things that are going on in the football and athletic program. Not as many teammates as I had hoped to see, but that will come.”
Thoughts of Mike Maser also crossed his mind.
“Mike Maser was the most intense coach, probably person, I ever met,” McKinney said.
Randy Hamilton (Virginia High) was an offensive tackle from 1975-78 for the Blues and counted Maser as a mentor, even if he was a taskmaster at times.
“He helped me mature a lot,” Hamilton said. “I remember the first few days of practice we were scrimmaging and on a pulling play a defensive end put me on my behind. The coach [Maser] was in my face saying, ‘Hamilton, we’ve wasted a position on you,’ and was giving me down the road. It kind of embarrassed me and made me feel as small as could be.
“I said ‘Let’s run this play again.’ And the next time it was a success. He and I got along after that. One thing he liked to do is your senior year, the last day of practice, he would put a helmet on, get a tackling dummy and you’d go one-on-one with him.”
Bluefield State was crowned as the Black College National Champions in 1927 and 1928, going 8-0-1 in both seasons. Plenty of talented players passed through the program and the last successful season for the Big Blue came in 1972 as they capped a 7-2 campaign with a convincing 29-17 victory over the homestanding Emory & Henry College Wasps.
Freshman quarterback Butch Crewey from Chilhowie High School threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns that day and did so not far from where he grew up.
“It was really good to beat ‘em that close to home,” Crewey said. “Some of my buddies from Chilhowie were on that team. A bunch of us had gone up to watch Chilhowie play at Rural Retreat the night before and Reggie Palmer, who I played with in high school, was there with some of his teammates from Emory. They were all kind of saying, ‘We’re going to beat you guys tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘We’ll see about that.’ I ended up having a pretty good game against them.
“I remember one option play I rolled out and Wayne Heninger tackled me. I had played with him at Chilhowie too and he had some funny things to say to me.”
One of Crewey’s touchdown passes went to Stan Rogers.
Rogers had been a star on Gate City’s 1970 VHSL Group AA state championship team.
Crewey had been the starting QB for Chilhowie’s 1970 VHSL Group A state title squad.
“That man could run like a deer,” Crewey said of Rogers. “We were playing somebody, West Virginia State I think, and I laid a ball out there and I remember thinking ‘He’ll never get to that.’ But man alive, he got under it and just took off. It was unreal the speed he had.”
Jim Gobble (Patrick Henry) also had a good game at linebacker in that win over the Wasps, the only triumph Bluefield State ever had over E&H.
“I figured Jim would be up for this game, playing before his home folks,” Bluefield State coach Sid Cure told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene Thompson following the game.
Jim Stoots (Tennessee High) and Ron Releford (Dobyns-Bennett) contributed as well.
“It was a fun time and I remember my whole experience there,” Stoots said. “I’d play again today if I could.”
There are few frills at the small-college level and Bluefield State was no exception.
“Coming from Graham High School, Coach [Glynn] Carlock always made sure we had the best of everything,” said Jack Compton, who played offensive tackle for the Big Blue in 1976 and 1977. “Practice helmet and game helmet, two sets of practice equipment. The equipment at BSC was not very good. I remember all of us from Graham went back to Coach Carlock and he gave us his equipment for us to use.”
The Blues squared off with some tough teams as well and made some long trips.
“I know the year before I got there, they played a school in Alabama,” said Doug Marrs, an offensive lineman for the Blues from 1975-78. “They rode the yellow school bus down, played the game, got a box of chicken and rolled back home after the game was over.”
Hamilton remembers one encounter with a defensive lineman from Elon that left the lineman for Bluefield State feeling black-and-blue.
“The first play of the game, he put me on my butt and he stood over and looked me,” Hamilton said. “I wore number 68 and he said, ‘Sixty-eight, I’m going to Detroit.’ I was about half out of it and said, ‘I don’t think you’ll have a problem.’ I wrote down his number and name after the game and sure enough the kid was drafted by the Detroit Lions. I don’t know if he ever made it or not in the NFL, but he made a believer out of me.”
The wins might have been few in the program’s final eight seasons, but there were some unforgettable moments.
“The most memorable game for me was probably the Bridgewater game,” Compton said. “It rained the whole weekend. The Bluefield Beavers used Mitchell Stadium on Friday night and churned up the field pretty bad. We played the next afternoon and it poured all game. The officials had to hold the ball before each snap so it would not move. Both teams would punt it back and forth on first down or second down to get better field position.”
The final game of that era occurred on Nov. 15, 1980, a 54-13 loss at home to Concord as the Blues finished 1-7-1. A few months later, the program was dropped due to financial reasons.
It would be more than 40 years before it returned.
“I had not sent Bluefield State a dime since they dropped football and I didn’t even want to be associated with it,” Marrs said. “Now, I will. I’ve talked to [current] Coach [Tony] Coaxum and he’s an impressive guy. He’s a class act.”
Bluefield State might have gone decades without playing games, but the legacy of the football program lived on each Friday night on high school fields near and far.
Marrs coached at Graham and is now the defensive coordinator at North Carolina powerhouse Reidsville.
Dave Litz guided Tazewell to the 1986 VHSL Group AA, Division 4 championship.
Dean Rhea won four Region C, Division 1 titles at Rural Retreat.
Brothers Bobby Wyatt (Pocahontas, Tazewell) and Billy Wyatt (Northwood) were head coaches in these parts.
Compton had a long tenure as an assistant coach for the Grundy Golden Wave.
The list goes on and on of future coaches who had suited up for the Big Blue.
As for Maser, he had stints at the University of Maine and BC after leaving Bluefield, while coaching in the NFL with the Jaguars, Panthers and Miami Dolphins.
“We called it Blue Cheese State,” Kevin Lempa, who worked with Maser at Boston College, told the Boston Globe in 2004. “He did everything there. I think he was an assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He did everything.”
That included molding many of the area’s future head coaches with an old-school, tough-love approach.
“I went and watched the Jaguars practice in the summer of ‘97,” McKinney said. “I felt pretty good watching Coach Maser scream and yell at the guys that were making millions, just like he had screamed and yelled at me.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:
Sept. 5, 1958
Tennessee High trounced Lynn View, 28-0, as Buddy Mason had a touchdown run and also threw a TD pass to Joe Garrett. … Bob Baker and Bobby Stanley scored two touchdowns apiece in Clintwood’s 25-0 pounding of Pound. … St. Charles stopped Jonesville, 12-0, as Olin Carter threw two touchdown passes to Norman Cody.
Sept. 3, 1965
Neil Hunsaker flung three touchdown passes – two to Joe Christian – as Richlands earned a 20-7 win over William Fleming. … Ronnie Phillips (17 carries, 108 yards, touchdown) had a good game for Grundy, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Wave dropped a 28-12 decision to E.C. Glass of Lynchburg. … Eddie Jennings and Russell Scales scored touchdowns for Lebanon as the Pioneers battled to a 13-13 draw with Fries.
Sept. 5, 1975
David Pennington piled up 286 rushing yards and four touchdowns as John Battle overpowered Abingdon, 40-14. … Johnny McFall (15 carries, 235 yards, three TDs) was the hero in Clintwood’s 33-19 win over Lebanon. … Joey Holt threw touchdown passes to Cal Doty and Randy Kitzmiller as Sullivan Central edged Elizabethton, 14-7.
Sept. 7, 1984
Frank Mooney’s 96-yard punt return for a touchdown highlighted Coeburn’s 18-3 victory over J.J. Kelly. … Jamie Dotson’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter turned out to be the only points Pound needed in a 6-0 win over Ervinton. … Behind 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Kenny Hamm, St. Paul took a 27-7 triumph over Twin Springs.
