HISTORY WITH HAYES: Bluefield State football is back

The Blues squared off with some tough teams as well and made some long trips.

“I know the year before I got there, they played a school in Alabama,” said Doug Marrs, an offensive lineman for the Blues from 1975-78. “They rode the yellow school bus down, played the game, got a box of chicken and rolled back home after the game was over.”

Hamilton remembers one encounter with a defensive lineman from Elon that left the lineman for Bluefield State feeling black-and-blue.

“The first play of the game, he put me on my butt and he stood over and looked me,” Hamilton said. “I wore number 68 and he said, ‘Sixty-eight, I’m going to Detroit.’ I was about half out of it and said, ‘I don’t think you’ll have a problem.’ I wrote down his number and name after the game and sure enough the kid was drafted by the Detroit Lions. I don’t know if he ever made it or not in the NFL, but he made a believer out of me.”

The wins might have been few in the program’s final eight seasons, but there were some unforgettable moments.