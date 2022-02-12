HISTORY WITH HAYES: Before Super Bowl Sunday, Tee Higgins put on a show at Viking Hall in the Arby's Classic

Patrick Good came up clutch in another basketball game on Saturday, sinking the tiebreaking free throws with 3:09 remaining for Winthrop University in a 65-61 win over Presbyterian.

This evening as he relishes that Big South Conference victory and gets some rest, he’ll flip the television over to NBC for Super Bowl LVI and when he catches a glimpse of the wide receiver wearing No. 85 for the Cincinnati Bengals he’ll harken back to a couple of unforgettable hoops games from his days at David Crockett High School.

Dec. 29, 2015: David Crockett 87, Oak Ridge 85 in Double Overtime.

March 7, 2016: David Crockett 73, Oak Ridge 70 in Overtime.

“ I would definitely say those two are in my top-five games counting high school and college,” Good said.

While Good did great things in those games, his big-shot, premier playmaking, crowd-pleasing counterpart for the Wildcats was Tee Higgins, the dude playing for the NFL’s ultimate prize today.

“ You always hear about guys getting a lot of attention surrounding them when they are at the high school level and they never lived up to the expectations, but he has lived up and surpassed his expectations,” said Dustin Day, also a standout for Crockett. “He could jump out of the gym, but what impressed me the most was his basketball IQ. It was off the charts.”

Folks who gathered at Bristol’s Viking Hall got a glimpse of how good Higgins was for four days in December at the 2015 Arby’s Classic.

The 6-foot-4 junior averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in tournament games against Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett, Taylor County (Kentucky) and North Mecklenburg as Oak Ridge placed fifth in the event.

Yet, nobody who was there – and there were a lot of people there – on that particular Tuesday night to see Higgins and Good duel in Double OT in a quarterfinal game will ever forget what transpired.

“ During the Arby’s Classic he showed why he was such a spectacular athlete,” Day said. “I feel like he didn’t miss a shot. I am just glad we hit more shots.”

Oak Ridge drubbed Dobyns-Bennett, 81-35, in a first-round game, while Crockett had outlasted Mentor (Ohio) for a double-overtime triumph. Most folks figured an Oak Ridge win was a forgone conclusion. The Wildcats led 32-26 after one quarter, but Crockett kept fighting.

Good would make a play.

Higgins would make a play.

Back-and-forth. Nip-and-tuck.

“ We made 16 3s as a team,” said Peyton Ford, who finished with 20 points for the Pioneers. “But after every bucket Oak Ridge and Tee Higgins had an answer.”

The Pioneers were the sentimental favorites among the partisan crowd, but Higgins made plenty of fans that night as well.

“ Tee has always played well in big games,” said Aaron Green, Higgins’ coach at Oak Ridge. “Tee brought the packed house at the Arby’s Classic to their feet several times.”

The most jaw-dropping sequence occurred in the second overtime when Higgins drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions.

“ I was just shocked at that performance,” Good said. “Just his competitive nature and confidence.”

The final of those shots from beyond the arc tied the score, but Good’s free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining and an ensuing steal by Brendan Coleman sealed the deal for the Pioneers in that 87-85 win.

Patrick Good: 24 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal.

Tee Higgins: 23 points, five rebounds, two steals.

“ I jokingly told [Higgins] after the game he couldn’t steal the show like he did,” Good said. “But we just congratulated one another on great performances. There was nothing but respect between our two programs.”

Programs that would meet again a few months later in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state game at Oak Ridge.

Good sank the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds and Day poured in 26 points as Crockett prevailed on the road and advanced to the state tournament for the first time.

“ I tell people I scored 15 in a row against them in sub-state and no one ever believes me,” Day said with a laugh.

Higgins finished with 17 points for Oak Ridge, which couldn’t hold a seven-point fourth-quarter lead.

Higgins did not play basketball his senior year as he enrolled early at Clemson University to get a jumpstart on his college football career.

Most agree he could have played basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“ No question about it,” Green said. “He could have played high-level Division I basketball.”

Who knows? If he would have chosen the roundball route he might be preparing to play against the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, football has worked out to a T for Tee.

He won a national title at Clemson, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2020 and has become a top target for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Higgins had six receptions for 103 yards in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, including two catches on the game-winning drive in overtime that helped the Bengals get in range for Evan McPherson to kick the game-winning field goal.

“ I have reached out to him about his recent success and just giving credit where credit is due,” Good said. “I am happy for the Oak Ridge area – his family, friends, teammates, school and community. He is definitely a legend in his city as well as the East Tennessee area. … None of his success is surprising. He still has that same swagger and confidence. I am definitely a fan of Tee Higgins and his story.”

Good and his former Crockett teammates might have some flashbacks as they watch their old adversary play in the biggest football game of the year on Super Sunday.

“ I went from hooping against him to picking him up on my fantasy team,” Ford said.

Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:

Feb. 13, 1945

Gene Felty scored 10 points in Tennessee High’s 39-33 win over Erwin. … Virginia High edged Holston Institute, 17-15, as Billy Cunningham scored eight points to lead the winning side. … Norton notched a 37-32 overtime win over Pennington Gap.

Feb. 12, 1954

Ben Valley (28 points) and Buddy Dickenson (18 points) starred in Lebanon’s 67-56 victory over Chilhowie. … Harry Law scored 35 points as the Douglass Demons took a 76-43 win over Christiansburg. … Frank Bray’s 16 points and a 15-point showing from Tom Powers powered Coeburn to a 61-29 victory over Gate City.

Feb. 12, 1963

Jimmy Neese’s 33-point performance highlighted Patrick Henry’s 67-41 pummeling of Damascus. … Behind 24 points from Jim Galloway, Powell Valley posted a 57-42 win over Norton. … Jimmy Ingram (22 points) and Joe Hutton (20 points) were the leaders in Marion’s 81-64 victory over Saltville.

Feb. 14, 1975

Brian Seaver’s layup with seven seconds left in overtime helped Gate City take a 72-71 win over Tazewell and clinch the Southwest District regular-season title. … Doc Adams scored 20 points and assisted on Robbie White’s go-ahead bucket in overtime as Castlewood downed Honaker, 75-73. … John Battle defeated Grundy, 60-47, as Ronnie Mullins scored 17 points and David Ingle hauled down 11 rebounds.

Arby’s Classic

Dec. 29, 2015

Quarterfinals

David Crockett 87, Oak Ridge 85 (OT)

DAVID CROCKETT (87) – Good 24, Ford 20, Coleman 14, Day 11, Releford 10, Martin 8, Bradley 0.

OAK RIDGE (85) – Jones 26, Higgins 23, Gee 10, Johnson 10, Bush 7, Young 4, Gibson 3, Wade 2.

David Crockett 26 20 9 12 7 13—87

Oak Ridge 32 12 13 10 7 11—85

