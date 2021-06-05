HISTORY WITH HAYES: 'Bean' Stringfellow was a key part of VHS' 1981 VHSL baseball title

“As the game progressed, the tougher [Stringfellow] got. Baumgardner was the same way. If either of them ever got into a jam, you could just see the grit, the fire, the determination. They were winners, pure and simple. The intangibles they had can’t be coached into players. What they had came from deep within. You sure don’t see much of that these days with young people.”

Stringfellow went all nine innings as VHS edged Patrick Henry, 2-0, in a nine-inning game in ‘81. He outdueled Bryce Waller of the Rebels as Baumgardner and Larry Campbell broke a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth inning with RBIs to help the Bearcats escape with the win.

“We knew they were really good and we were probably playing around .500 ball at that time,” Necessary said. “We played them well that day. We didn’t really do anything spectacular. We just made routine plays. We made one error, maybe two at the most. We made the right throws, backed up the bases and did the most basic things on defense.