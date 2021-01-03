HISTORY WITH HAYES: Atlee Hammaker, Ed Goodson, Preston Mitchell had admiration, moments with Phil Niekro

When you finish with a .118 batting average and collect 36 hits during your 12 seasons in the big leagues, those rare base knocks tend to remain fresh in your memory.
Of course, Atlee Hammaker wasn’t paid to swing the bat as the left-handed pitcher’s job was to get hitters out and he excelled in that regard, compiling a 3.66 ERA over the course of a career spent with the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.
Having the National League’s lowest ERA in 1983 and pitching in the 1989 World Series were also on the resume for a guy who had starred at Mount Vernon High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, and East Tennessee State University.
As for those experiences in which he stepped in the batter’s box, put bat on ball and a hit showed up beside his name in the boxscore, there is one moment in particular that stands out above the rest.
It wasn’t either of the two hits off Nolan Ryan, the single off Tom Glavine or one of those hits that came against Orel Hershiser, David Cone and Tug McGraw.
It occurred on Sept. 27, 1987 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, a soft two-out, two-strike single in the second inning on a pitch from Phil Niekro of the Braves.
“For me to get a hit off him, that was a thrill,” Hammaker said in a telephone interview on New Year’s Eve. “I didn’t get a hit off too many people and any time I got a hit it was lucky. Like I said, that was a thrill and it was not your typical hit. It was certainly the highlight of that game for me.”
Niekro died on Dec. 26 at the age of 81 and the tributes have poured in for the Ohio native with the incomparable knuckleball who racked up 318 wins over 24 seasons during an unforgettable Hall of Fame career.
Hammaker holds the distinction of being the opposing pitcher in Niekro’s final game, taking the ball for the San Francisco Giants in front of a crowd of 26,019 gathered to bid the 48-year-old known as “Knucksie” adieu. While neither Hammaker nor Niekro lasted past the fourth inning or figured in the decision as San Francisco hammered out a 15-6 win, it was an eventful day for Hammaker and the game is available on YouTube.
“I do remember that day of his last game,” Hammaker said. “I just remember thinking it would be cool to compete against a future Hall of Famer like him. His knuckleball was hard to explain. It moved like a butterfly almost.”
Another former ETSU standout – Ivanhoe, Virginia’s own Ed Goodson – got to compete with, and against, Niekro.
“I considered Knucksie one of the finest human beings I ever came in contact with,” Goodson said. “I first met him while playing against him and after games or before games or in the hotel, we’d just get together and talk fishing. He was a big fisherman and so was I and we’d talk and got to know each other that way.”
During his days suiting up for the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, Goodson went 5-for-19 against Niekro.
There was a two-run homer in 1973, but another at-bat first came to Goodson’s mind when reminded of his stats against Niekro.
“I swung at strike three one time and the ball hit me in the head,” Goodson said. “I saw the knuckleball about eye level and I said, ‘I’m gonna jump on this thing.’ I swung and that thing danced, I swung and missed and the ball bounced off my head. We had a good laugh about that. His knuckler was nasty; just unbelievable. You would think you had it and the thing would just disappear.”
The Giants traded Goodson to the Braves on June 11, 1975 for fellow infielder Craig Robinson.
“When I got to the clubhouse he was one of the first to meet me,” Goodson said. “He shook my hand and I remember him saying, ‘I’ve finally got me a fishing buddy.’ “
Goodson not only got a firsthand look at Niekro flummoxing hitters with the knuckler, but saw him work his magic casting a line with his rod and reel too.
“Several times when we played together in Atlanta, he wanted to go fishing after the game and we were playing night games,” Goodson said. “He would bring his bass boat to the stadium and park it in the player’s lot near the clubhouse. After the game was over, we’d go to Lake Lanier, which was around 45 miles away. We’d bass fish all night long. We did that several times that summer and I’ll never forget that.”
Preston Mitchell graduated from Virginia High in 1970 and later coached basketball at Pound High School, Powell Valley High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
He also holds the distinction of probably being the area’s biggest Phil Niekro fan.
“I admired him for his everyman persona,” Mitchell said. “Playing for losing teams and being the same – win or lose. A great competitor.”
That admiration goes back a long way.
“I became a Braves fan on their move to Atlanta in 1966 at the age of 13, when Niekro was just coming into his own as a pitcher,” Mitchell said. “I think he became a starter the next year in 1967 at the age of 28. My all-time favorite season was 1968 and the Braves’ first division championship. … Those ‘70s Braves teams were pretty bad, but Niekro was the constant.”
In 1984, Mitchell swore off the Braves as a fan when the team released Niekro.
He loyally followed his favorite pitcher afterward as he bounced from the New York Yankees (“I could not root for the Yankees,” Mitchell said. “But I did every fifth day.”) to the Cleveland Indians to the Toronto Blue Jays and then that last start with the Braves. Mitchell saw Niekro pitch several times in person.
“When Cleveland signed him I was ecstatic and jumped on the Tribe bandwagon, which I remain and my son [Joe] grew up on,” Mitchell said. “[In 1987] I applied for a grant to an AP history workshop at Hiram College, which coincided with a Cleveland homestand and waited after a game and met Niekro in the parking lot. We chatted for a bit. A very nice man, he told me then would always be a Brave. I apologized for divorcing them. Anyway, Phil was scheduled to pitch the next night versus the Yankees and he told me to come down to the bullpen as he warmed up. We did not speak; he nodded at me. He was knocked out in the fifth inning and not long after that he was waived.”
Mitchell was there in 1997 when Niekro was enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
“My dad called me and said, ‘Are you going to the Hall?’ He gave me $500 and my son and I made our first visit to Cooperstown that induction weekend,” Mitchell said. “My dad died 10 days later.”
Niekro left a lasting impression on fans like Mitchell, teammates like Goodson and foes like Hammaker.
He was a marvel and did things that will never been seen again like that 21-20 record he compiled in 1979 or winning 121 games after the age of 40.
“That’s incredible,” Hammaker said. “I wish I could have thrown that knuckeball, maybe I would have stayed around a little longer. He was amazing to do what he did and he brought a lot of integrity to the game.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 2, 1974
Kentley Washington scored 16 points in Virginia High’s 63-54 victory over John Battle. … Gary Rolen fired in 26 points as Sullivan Central rolled to a 78-63 triumph over Tennessee High. … Gary Heninger (20 points) and Dennis Polk (17 points) starred in Chilhowie’s 49-38 win over Holston.
Jan. 2, 1980
Trudell Hiller scored 22 points and Steve Knight scored the go-ahead bucket with 2:40 left in overtime as Abingdon edged John Battle, 70-68. … David Church’s 20-point, 10-rebound, six-block masterpiece highlighted Grundy’s 53-51 victory over Virginia High. … The duo of Robbie Roberts (17 points) and Dean Herman (15 points, 15 rebounds) starred in J.J. Kelly’s 55-44 pounding of Pennington.
Dec. 31, 1998
Tournament MVP Ed Starks provided the spark with 16 points as Northwest Christian Academy of Florida stomped Science Hill, 74-53, in the Arby’s Classic championship game. … Brandon Carter (22 points) and C.J. Manahan (21 points) led the way in Tennessee High’s 63-59 triumph over Greeneville in the sixth-place game of the Arby’s Classic. … Brandon McKinney scored 24 points as Happy Valley stopped Sullivan East, 62-54, in an Arby’s Classic consolation game. Josh Hubbard led East with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Jan. 2, 2001
Justin Monahan and Hank Stanley scored 14 points apiece in Clintwood’s 77-41 win over Powell Valley. … Behind 21 points from Bradley Widener, Chilhowie held off Holston for a 65-62 victory. … Sullivan East overpowered Unaka, 83-77, a 19-point performance from Mikel Richards led the balanced attack for the Patriots.