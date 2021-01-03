HISTORY WITH HAYES: Atlee Hammaker, Ed Goodson, Preston Mitchell had admiration, moments with Phil Niekro

Preston Mitchell graduated from Virginia High in 1970 and later coached basketball at Pound High School, Powell Valley High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He also holds the distinction of probably being the area’s biggest Phil Niekro fan.

“I admired him for his everyman persona,” Mitchell said. “Playing for losing teams and being the same – win or lose. A great competitor.”

That admiration goes back a long way.

“I became a Braves fan on their move to Atlanta in 1966 at the age of 13, when Niekro was just coming into his own as a pitcher,” Mitchell said. “I think he became a starter the next year in 1967 at the age of 28. My all-time favorite season was 1968 and the Braves’ first division championship. … Those ‘70s Braves teams were pretty bad, but Niekro was the constant.”

In 1984, Mitchell swore off the Braves as a fan when the team released Niekro.

He loyally followed his favorite pitcher afterward as he bounced from the New York Yankees (“I could not root for the Yankees,” Mitchell said. “But I did every fifth day.”) to the Cleveland Indians to the Toronto Blue Jays and then that last start with the Braves. Mitchell saw Niekro pitch several times in person.