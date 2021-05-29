HISTORY WITH HAYES: Adam Vinatieri came to Abingdon in 1995 to learn kicking from Doug Blevins

“He was a very nice young man who had a respectful nature and a positive attitude,” Leckie said. “He told me in the interview at the Martha that he would try to work his schedule, but sometimes he may not make it or be late. This was before all our electronics of course. I would call him if he didn’t show up and he would always call me back. He would say, ‘Not going to happen today.’ He was dedicated to his life goal.”

When not doling out dinner plates or fixing drinks, you could find Vinatieri on the football field at Abingdon High School as he was a constant presence there.

“I remember just walking to the practice field and seeing Doug and Adam out there kicking. Adam would be wearing a South Dakota State t-shirt,” said Kevin Peters, a junior cornerback for the Falcons in 1995. “I didn’t realize at the time nor did anybody else that we had a future Hall of Famer working out in front of our eyes.”

The guy looking to reach the big time was not a big-timer.

“I remember a time or two that we were conditioning and he jumped right in and ran with us,” said Jamey Hughes, a senior offensive lineman in ‘95 and currently the head coach at Rural Retreat. “He was a genuinely nice guy.”

Vinatieri became genuinely invested in the Falcons as well.