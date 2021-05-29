HISTORY WITH HAYES: Adam Vinatieri came to Abingdon in 1995 to learn kicking from Doug Blevins

Adam Vinatieri officially announced his retirement from the gridiron a few days ago, slamming shut the book on a career that saw him kick his way to the top of the National Football League annals.
The tributes pouring in have detailed the numerous records he owns, most notably the 599 field goals he booted and 2,673 points he scored from 1996-2019 as a member of the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.
The highlight packages featured a montage of Vinatieri’s crucial kicks that won overtime thrillers, playoff games and two Super Bowls.
The talking heads on ESPN and the NFL Network rambled on about the accuracy of the ageless wonder, where he stands among the most clutch performers in all of sports, his eventual Hall of Fame induction and most agreed that those milestones he established may never be broken.
Yet, only the most prolific of profiles throughout the years has delved into the turning point in Vinatieri’s path to the pros.
It took place over the course of several months in Southwest Virginia when an unheralded and undrafted 22-year-old kid from South Dakota State University arrived in Abingdon to learn from kicking guru Doug Blevins.
He lived in an apartment near Bella’s Pizza.
Vinatieri paid for the rent by working as a server and bartender at the Martha Washington Inn.
He worked out religiously at Abingdon High School’s football stadium, sending pigskin after pigskin through the uprights in rain, sunshine and snow.
The guy with NFL aspirations became a volunteer coach of sorts for the Abingdon Falcons, standing on the sidelines on Friday nights and rooting them on.
If you’ve been to the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, you’ve seen the photos that hang on its walls featuring the multitude of actors who honed their craft on the stage in the historic town well before they achieved stardom.
You might not have known that the NFL’s all-time leading scorer learned some of the most valuable lessons that he’d use in his profession not far off Interstate 81 as well.
The year was 1995 and both Blevins and Vinatieri were wondering what the next step in their football careers was going to be.
Born with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheel chair, Blevins became a kicking sage and learned all the nuances, intricacies and particulars that make kickers and punters successful and passed them on to a large list of clients that includes a plethora of Pro Bowlers.
Blevins had served as a full-time kicking consultant for the New York Jets in 1994, but that gig ended abruptly after one season when head coach Pete Carroll was fired and his assistants were dumped as well by management.
Returning to his hometown of Abingdon and working with the high school squad at his alma mater, Blevins was selected as kicking coordinator for the Word League of American Football (later known as NFL Europe) and was rounding up prospective special-teams standouts for the minor league.
Brian Hansen was a punter for the Jets when Blevins was with the organization and during a workout with Vinatieri in Minnesota passed along the phone number of the guy he figured could help Vinatieri get his shot at playing for pay.
“Adam called me and we had a conversation and I didn’t think too much about it,” Blevins said. “I told him to send me some video tape and he did. When it arrived, it probably laid on the desk in my office for about a week and a half. He kept calling, so one Saturday morning I put it in the VCR and watched it.
“I realized he had a cannon for a leg, but mechanically he was raw. I called him back and I told him what I thought. He knew there was a mechanical issue and he wanted to try to address and fix it. This was a Saturday and I asked him how soon he could get here. He flew out on a Monday.”
Vinatieri was in for a surprise when he arrived at Tri-Cities Airport.
“He didn’t know I was physically handicapped,” Blevins said.
What was his reaction when the coach he hoped would change his fortunes introduced himself?
“I thought someone was making a big joke,” Vinatieri told Karl Taro Greenfeld of Sports Illustrated in 2004. “Here is this handicapped guy being wheeled around by his wife. I’m like, ‘Seriously, where’s Blevins at?’ ”
It didn’t take him long to realize, however, that Blevins was just the guy he was looking for, the Yoda to his Luke Skywalker, the Mickey Goldmill to his Rocky Balboa and the Mr. Miyagi to his Daniel LaRusso.
“In the first 10 minutes of the car ride from the airport to his house,” Vinatieri told the Miami Herald in 2007. “I knew this guy knew what he was talking about. From day one to day four, I improved tremendously. … We could write a book about our relationship.”
Making those strides so suddenly, Vinatieri flew back home to Rapid City, South Dakota, packed up some of his belongings, piled them in his clunky, 1988 Nissan pickup truck and drove all the way back to Washington County to receive more mentoring from Blevins.
“He told me he had a place to stay and he really didn’t,” Blevins said. “That first night back he slept in the cab of his truck in my driveway. That’s how bad he wanted it. My wife at the time got him an apartment and he got a job.”
That money-making venture came at the Martha Washington Inn with Freda Leckie being the one who hired him.
“He was a very nice young man who had a respectful nature and a positive attitude,” Leckie said. “He told me in the interview at the Martha that he would try to work his schedule, but sometimes he may not make it or be late. This was before all our electronics of course. I would call him if he didn’t show up and he would always call me back. He would say, ‘Not going to happen today.’ He was dedicated to his life goal.”
When not doling out dinner plates or fixing drinks, you could find Vinatieri on the football field at Abingdon High School as he was a constant presence there.
“I remember just walking to the practice field and seeing Doug and Adam out there kicking. Adam would be wearing a South Dakota State t-shirt,” said Kevin Peters, a junior cornerback for the Falcons in 1995. “I didn’t realize at the time nor did anybody else that we had a future Hall of Famer working out in front of our eyes.”
The guy looking to reach the big time was not a big-timer.
“I remember a time or two that we were conditioning and he jumped right in and ran with us,” said Jamey Hughes, a senior offensive lineman in ‘95 and currently the head coach at Rural Retreat. “He was a genuinely nice guy.”
Vinatieri became genuinely invested in the Falcons as well.
“Absolutely,” said Greg LaFon, a kicker on the team who got to know Vinatieri well. “He was on the sidelines with us and he traveled with the team to some games. Just super supportive.”
Abingdon went 6-5 that season and advanced to the playoffs, losing a first-round game to Gate City at historic Legion Field.
Vinatieri looked on as defensive end Dan Russell made tackles, Chris Spurlock and Angus Pochyla scored touchdowns and Joey Wolfe ran the offense at quarterback.
Of course, Vinatieri kept the closest eye on those kickers and punters.
“The camaraderie amongst our little group of kickers was something I remember,” said Brad Hankey, a senior that season.
Like Vinatieri, those guys were helped by Blevins.
“We had five kickers on our roster at the time and three of those went on to be college athletes,” said Robb Ratcliff, a junior offensive lineman for the Falcons in 1995.
Yet, their kicks paled in comparison to those unleashed by Vinatieri.
“I just remember all the guys at practice jaws dropping when we saw him kick and punt as far as he could,” said Jason Sheldrake, a member of the AHS squad.
Garrett Jackson was an AHS graduate who was a freshman quarterback at Emory & Henry College in 1995 and at Blevins’ behest would stop by to serve as the holder for Vinatieri on occasion.
“Adam never once kicked my finger as a holder,” Jackson said. “The kick was always so smooth.”
And it traveled a very far distance.
“I remember standing at the top of Falcon Stadium while he and Doug worked on field goals,” said Aaron Anderson, a defensive end for the Falcons. “In a quiet stadium, you could hear the thud as if the air was leaving the ball. When he made a couple of field goals from over 60 yards out, that was impressive, yet Doug always found something to critique.”
Those AHS players would also get a chance to share the field with Vinatieri on occasion.
“Sometimes, he would want to get some kicks with the live snap and rush,” LaFon said. “I always knew back then that the guy was just different. He had a great work ethic, always working in the weight room, always watching what he ate, doing the little things. None of us had ever been around a professional athlete, so it was just so cool to see somebody that dialed in and knowing what he wanted to do. With the way he worked, we knew this guy would get a shot.”
While the football players at Abingdon praised him for his personable demeanor, laser-sharp focus and kicking acumen, Vinatieri also had other admirers in the small town.
“The women loved him,” said Randy Flinchum, who was Abingdon’s head coach. “He was friendly, good looking and just a great guy.”
Vinatieri’s kicking mechanics changed and so did his hairstyle – by accident.
“One time he came to my house for a haircut and the person cutting his hair forgot the guard and he left with a shaved head,” Lecke said.
He would eventually leave Abingdon to go overseas, landing with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League. He so impressed so much in the spring of 1996 in Europe that the New England Patriots signed him for training camp.
He’d make the team that was coached by Bill Parcells at the time and kept kicking for the next 24 seasons.
“The rest as they say is history,” Blevins said.
Vinatieri won four Super Bowl rings in the NFL – three with New England and one with the Colts – and two of those victories were clinched with his right leg.
The most legendary was the 48-yarder as time expired in Super Bowl XXXVI to give the Patriots a 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans. Former Richlands High School star Mike Compton was on the field-goal unit for the Patriots and was blocking on that fateful play.
“He made a couple of kicks in the snow against Oakland during that 2001 playoff run,” Compton said. “In the Super Bowl, we knew as an offense if we got in pretty good field position that we had a solid kicker who could give us a chance to win the Super Bowl and obviously, he made a big-time kick.”
Had that kick been foreshadowed?
“This is the honest truth and most would not believe it, but there were witnesses,” Blevins said. “Adam used to end every practice when he was at Abingdon High School with the situation of a 48-yard field goal to win the Super Bowl.”
Two years later, a 41-yard field goal by Vinatieri with 64 seconds left gave New England a 32-29 triumph over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Compton was injured and missed that game, but he was there to witness his teammate come through again.
“Always very confident in Adam Vinatieri when he came on the field to kick,” Compton said.
Compton played a dozen seasons in the NFL battling in the trenches on the offensive line. While Vinatieri wasn’t punishing his body like the other guys on the field every Sunday, Compton still marvels at his longevity.
“It’s hard to get in the league as a kicker and even harder to stay there, especially for a long period of time,” Compton said. “It’s always good to see a guy play that long and have the success that he did.”
Honaker High School graduate Jordan Stout is a kicker and punter for the Penn State University Nittany Lions and like all the guys of his generation that play the position, Vinatieri is the ultimate role model.
“He’s the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] and everyone that’s a kicker will agree with that,” Stout said. “He set the standard for what you have to be like to make it in the NFL.”
Blevins is the kicking coach at East Tennessee State University these days as he continues to pass on his knowledge to a new crop of NFL dreamers. When Vinatieri gets enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in a few years, Blevins will be included in the speech.
“I wouldn’t be here without him,” Vinatieri said of Blevins in that 2004 SI article.
Greg LaFon remained in contact with Vinatieri and said through all the accolades and attention, Vinatieri is the same dude he met in the mid-1990s.
“When I got married, he sent me $500,” LaFon said. “Not many guys would do that. I told somebody the other day that he’s not just a Hall of Fame player, he’s a Hall of Fame human as well.”
Those months spent in Abingdon, Virginia, will always be an important part of the Adam Vinatieri story.
“I remember talking to a bunch of my friends after he kicked the field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl,” LaFon said. “Even though we didn’t have a hand in it, we all felt like we were a small part of it.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 29, 1963
Eddie Hill pitched a five-hitter and Benny Booher collected two hits in Tennessee High’s 2-1 triumph over Fulton in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region One tournament. … Science Hill stopped Sevierville, 5-0, in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region One tourney as Bud Oxendine tossed a two-hit shutout an Steve Spurrier smacked two doubles.
May 29, 1981
Tim Hunsucker, Mike Baumgardner, Larry Campbell and Mark Wagner crossed the plate as Virginia High vanquished Colonial Heights, 4-0, to win the VHSL Group AA state finals. Baumgardner pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings before getting ejected for arguing with a Colonial Heights hitter. … J.W. Smith,. Chris Johnson and Brian Kirk homered in J.J. Kelly’s 12-6 victory over Rappahannock in the VHSL Group A state championship game.
May 29, 1998
Nic Lively pitched a five-hitter and Ben Walls pounded out four hits as Virginia High downed Louisa, 5-1, in the semifinals of the VHSL Group AA state tournament. … Justin Brooks went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead J.J. Kelly’s hit parade as the Indians overwhelmed Essex, 14-2, in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. … John Battle managed just four hits off Rappahannock left-hander Jacob Hayden in a 4-1 setback in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. Brad Loudy, Adam Hayden, Jimmy Gobble and Brock Stevens accounted for Battle’s hits.
May 30, 2003
Glenvar took advantage of three John Battle errors, rallied from a 6-1 deficit and received stellar relief pitching from Cody Kidd in a 10-8 victory over the Trojans in the finals of the VHSL Region C tournament. … Dustin Lucas launched two home runs as Gate City crushed J.J. Kelly, 18-5, in the VHSL Region D title game. … Casey Herald hurled a two-hit shutout as Tazewell topped Magna Vista, 4-0, in the semifinals of the VHSL Region IV tourney.
