HISTORY WITH HAYES: Abingdon football coach Bob Buchanan, who passed away at 76, let his players bask in the spotlight

There was another particular aspect of those film sessions that made them memorable.

“It was always funny to see who, or how many of us, were going to get the coal bucket label,” Lopez said. “He would be reviewing film with us and would say offhanded, ‘Watch this coal bucket go the wrong way here’ or ‘Look at this coal bucket lining up offsides’ and we would literally have to bite our lips off to keep from laughing out loud in the meeting room.

“I think four coal buckets was the most I can remember anyone ever getting in one session. But honestly, when the coaches handed out stars for wins and meeting certain goals, I think we talked more about how many coal buckets we were called out on more than how many stars we were putting on our helmets. That pretty much described Coach Buchanan’s style – he could be critical in a way that made you not want to be a coal bucket, but that you were almost proud of because you knew he caught it and it wasn’t acceptable. But you also knew if you were going to be a coal bucket the next week, it better not be for the same reason. And it usually never was.”

Steve Knight’s football career took him from Abingdon to the University of Tennessee to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. A crucial decision made by Buchanan prior to the 1977 season marked a key moment in his path to the next level.