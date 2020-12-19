HISTORY WITH HAYES: A three-sport star at Virginia High. A NCAA relay champ at the University of Tennessee. A NFL Draft Pick. Darryal Wilson was Bristol's king of speed

The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Wilson showcased his superior athletic skills on the hardwood each winter as well.

“When you thought you had successfully blocked Darryal out underneath the basket he often would literally jump over you and grab the rebound cleanly and quickly get the ball to David Canter or Mark Worley to press the court with a fast break,” Ashe said. “He was a consistent double-double player in points and rebounds game after game and altered shots defensively with his cat-quick ability to get into the air.”

Wilson’s speed set him apart on the track, but he didn’t rely on just those God-given abilities.

He honed his skills by looking for an edge and never rested on his past achievements.

The speedster was once timed at 9.6 seconds in the 100-yard dash.

“I remember one Sunday morning I had to stop by school to pick something up. I lived in Piney Flats and Darryal was out on the track getting in some extra work,” said Ron Helmer, Wilson’s track coach at VHS. “This is not something we talked about, but he knew a lot of the distance runners had work to do on Sundays and I guess he figured he should do the same.