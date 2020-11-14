HISTORY WITH HAYES: A state champ at Powell Valley, a starter at Virginia Tech, a Secret Service agent. Todd Meade from Big Stone Gap has done big things on, off gridiron

“Our protective mission involves the following – protection of the President and Vice President of the United States and their immediate families, major presidential and vice-presidential candidates, as well as their spouses, visiting foreign heads of state and their spouses, former presidents and their spouses. The Secret Service also is responsible for the security at events designated as National Special Security Events, or NSSEs, by the Department of Homeland Security. Events listed as NSSEs include the Democratic National Convention, the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl, State of the Union, the inauguration. … At times, both of missions require a lot of time away from family and friends.”

“I am so happy that he is playing for my Hokies and we are brothers in that aspect,” Meade said. “I met James when he was in the eighth grade and he was wearing a Virginia Tech shirt. I knew then we had a chance. Of course, during his recruitment, I would contact him at times and make a pitch for the Hokies. That young man will be playing on Sundays. I think he will go high in the draft. … James is, and always has been, very respectful since I have known him. He is level-headed and focused. He has a quiet confidence about him. He is just a decent human being with a great future ahead of him.”