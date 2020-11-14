HISTORY WITH HAYES: A state champ at Powell Valley, a starter at Virginia Tech, a Secret Service agent. Todd Meade from Big Stone Gap has done big things on, off gridiron

Paving the way for his own running backs and making life miserable for ball carriers on opposing teams, Todd Meade was a two-way terror on the line at Powell Valley High School.
He was a member of Frank Beamer’s first recruiting class at Virginia Tech and was a letterwinner for the Hokies from 1989-1991 as he played alongside future NFL first-round draft pick Eugene Chung on the offensive line and gave quarterback Will Furrer enough time to find open receivers.
His post-football life has included protection of a different sort.
As a special agent with the United States Secret Service, he was assigned to the Vice President’s division for five years in Washington, D.C., when Joe Biden was second in command to President Barack Obama.
From state champ to Division I starter to Secret Service agent, the big man from Big Stone Gap has achieved big things.
“I want to thank my family and the people of Big Stone Gap for always supporting and praying for me,” Meade said. “I honestly believe the lessons I learned playing football have enabled me to be successful as a special agent in the Secret Service. I truly enjoy my career choice and am so appreciative of my experience at Powell Valley High School.”
Meade’s early life was marked by tragedy, but he persevered.
His mother died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 1977 car crash when Todd was just 9-years-old and his grandparents – Charlie and Anna Meade – raised him. Undaunted, Todd Meade grew into a huge kid with a huge heart.
“He always had a smile on his face,” said Powell Valley teammate Bobby Bloomer. “He had one of the best attitudes around. He was a super nice guy; a great teammate with an excellent work ethic.”
He started on both sides of the line during Powell Valley’s run to the 1985 VHSL Group A state championship.
After a loss to Pound in the second game of the season, Powell Valley ripped off 11 straight wins. A thrilling 28-27 win over Lunenburg Central in the title game gave the Vikings the second state championship in program history.
“Man, the 1985 season was great,” Meade said. “Great memories. Coach [Phil] Robbins pushed us hard that season and told us we had the talent to go a long way. We had a misstep at Pound that year and oh boy, Coach Robbins was not very happy with us at halftime, or after the game. Let me just say that speech he gave after that game and the game itself helped us later in the season. When we were down to the wire in the state championship game, that earlier game against Pound I believe helped us stay focused for the game.”
Quarterback Dennis Blagg, 1,000-yard rusher Roger Bishop and future James Madison University standout Eupton Jackson all operated behind an offensive line featuring Meade, Shawn Hayden, Shane Jessee, Mike Snodgrass, Jamey Richardson and Bloomer at tight end.
“Eupton Jackson and Dennis Blagg – studs right there,” Meade said. “Everyone was talented across the board, but I believe without those two guys we would have not made it that far. Coach Robbins and his assistants kept us focused and pushed us hard in practice and the games. I really appreciate it now.”
By the time he was a senior, Meade stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 244 pounds and was garnering attention from college programs. While Powell Valley failed to repeat as state champions – getting stunned by Garden in the 1986 Region D playoffs – Meade became one of the few players to ever make the Associated Press All-Group A first team on both offense and defense.
He was a gentle giant and a humble hero.
“Never heard him say a bad word toward anyone,” Jessee said. “I always knew he would do his job.”
Kentucky and East Tennessee State were among the schools in the mix for Meade, but the first-year head coach at Virginia Tech from Carroll County, Virginia, named Frank Beamer left an impression on the Southwest Virginia standout. Former Patrick Henry High School star Mark Webb was actually Meade’s host when he made his official visit to Blacksburg.
“I grew up a Hokie fan and remember as a kid wanting to play for Virginia Tech one day,” Meade said. “Coach Beamer was upfront and honest about his vision at Virginia Tech and I loved it and wanted to be a part of the program.”
Like every player who goes from a small high school to the top level of college football, Meade had some eye-opening moments.
“It was a big adjustment for me,” Meade said. “I can remember my first day of practice as an offensive guard. I am watching the upperclassmen practice and thinking, ‘I am supposed to block that linebacker that was moving at 100 miles per hour to the line of scrimmage? I don’t know about that.’ You learn how to get from point A to point B very fast and you better get strong quick.”
Meade’s biggest challenge at Virginia Tech was overcoming injuries as he tore the ACL in both his knees over the course of four years.
He hurt his shoulder in 1987, suffered a knee injury in ‘88, underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee two games in the 1989 season and then missed several games during his senior season when he hurt his right knee against South Carolina.
Meade stayed healthy in 1990 and in 167 snaps as a back-up at right guard to Glenn Watts, did not allow a sack or miss a blocking assignment. He started at right guard as a senior and was among the most popular players on the team.
“Todd was one of the greatest guys ever to be around,” said Eric Smith, an Abingdon High School graduate who played with Meade at Tech. “He played tough with a low center of gravity and was a teammate that everyone respected.”
After graduating from Tech, Meade worked at a waste management firm in Hopewell, Virginia, for a while and then was a bank teller at Dominion Credit Union. That was followed by a stint as a state trooper in Petersburg, Virginia.
He then applied for a job with the Secret Service and landed a job with the elite government organization. How does it compare to playing football?
“At times, a career in law enforcement can be challenging and yet, rewarding,” Meade said. “Just like football, practices can be challenging, but when you play well and win a game or championship, that is the reward and the practice is worth it. Being a former athlete really helped me get through the law enforcement academies and endure the tough training. The Secret Service affords you the opportunity to build strong bonds with your co-workers, just like your teammates. You have to depend on them, because you may find yourself needing them in a life-threatening situation.”
Meade has had several duties within the organization.
“As a special agent with the Secret Service we have a dual mission – investigations and protection,” Meade said. “Our investigative mission involves counterfeit currency investigations, financial crimes that include bank fraud, wire fraud, false identification documents, access device fraud, computer and telecommunications fraud and money laundering.
“Our protective mission involves the following – protection of the President and Vice President of the United States and their immediate families, major presidential and vice-presidential candidates, as well as their spouses, visiting foreign heads of state and their spouses, former presidents and their spouses. The Secret Service also is responsible for the security at events designated as National Special Security Events, or NSSEs, by the Department of Homeland Security. Events listed as NSSEs include the Democratic National Convention, the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl, State of the Union, the inauguration. … At times, both of missions require a lot of time away from family and friends.”
Meade sstill follows the Hokies very closely and particularly keeps an eye on junior tight end James Mitchell, who also hails from Big Stone Gap.
Mitchell’s father, Jim, was an assistant coach at Powell Valley when Meade played for the Vikings. James Mitchell is a top NFL prospect at his position.
“I am so happy that he is playing for my Hokies and we are brothers in that aspect,” Meade said. “I met James when he was in the eighth grade and he was wearing a Virginia Tech shirt. I knew then we had a chance. Of course, during his recruitment, I would contact him at times and make a pitch for the Hokies. That young man will be playing on Sundays. I think he will go high in the draft. … James is, and always has been, very respectful since I have known him. He is level-headed and focused. He has a quiet confidence about him. He is just a decent human being with a great future ahead of him.”
Meade made a future for himself after graduating from Powell Valley and Virginia Tech.
“The fact that he went on to become a Secret Service Agent didn’t surprise me at all,” Smith said. “I’d just hate to be on the receiving end of a beatdown from him.”
