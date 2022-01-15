HISTORY WITH HAYES: A community mourns the loss of former Northwood athlete Jon Griffin

Jon Griffin could light up a scoreboard thanks to his wide array of skills and would light up a room with his personable demeanor and ever-present grin.

There was that basketball game in which he poured in 51 points, that memorable Friday night on the gridiron when he scored five touchdowns, a long list of accolades that included all-state selections in three sports and being a finalist for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award.

He scored 1,264 points on the hardwood at Northwood High School and racked up 1,458 more in four seasons at Concord University in West Virginia.

There is no doubt that Griffin is the best athlete to ever wear a Northwood uniform in the years since the school was born from consolidation in 1987 and he was also the most popular.

That’s why folks in Saltville, Virginia, and the surrounding communities were stunned and saddened when they got the news Griffin died on Jan. 8 at the age of 46 from COVID-19 complications. A celebration of life service was held for him Saturday at Allison Gap First Church of God.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think about Jon isn’t about the athlete, it’s the friend. The Jon I think about was so enthusiastic and full of energy. He beamed, he glowed and it was infectious. I struggle with the thought that I will never see him again,” said teammate and classmate Daniel Kestner. “Even if it had been a long time since the last time I saw him, it always seemed like no time had passed. After talking with others, I realized this wasn’t particularly special to me – he made everyone feel that way – but it was. It was always special to me.”

Griffin’s story is certainly special.

The son of a military man, Jay Griffin, Jon and his older brother, Jayson, grew up on Air Force bases across the globe: Japan, Australia, the Philippines and stateside cities like Goldsboro, North Carolina.

His mom, Marti, is a Saltville native and his uncles, Tony and Tommy Sykes, had been star athletes at R.B. Worthy High School.

The Griffin family settled down in Smyth County in the summer of 1990 and it didn’t take folks long to realize this new kid was an elite athlete.

Jon Griffin picked up skills in every sport during his travels and was quite the soccer player.

“As Jon’s P.E. teacher I had to continuously hear complaints from his classmates when we played soccer that he was ruining the game,” said Stan Dunham, Griffin’s basketball and baseball coach at Northwood. “As you know, soccer in Southwest Virginia was in its infancy in the early-1990s and Jon was so advanced in the sport that he would take the ball and dribble through an entire class and score with ease. Little did I know at the time he could also do the same with a basketball.”

After a season of hoops on the junior varsity level, Griffin’s star was born as a sophomore and he would become one of the area’s most proficient scorers.

“Jon Griffin knew how to put the ball in the basket,” Dunham said. “It’s always been my thoughts that [certain] players have an instinct that no others do and that is why they develop into prolific scorers. … They just know where the ball has to go.”

Griffin was the complete package and also finished his high school career with 385 assists.

“I always knew we would get his best effort when we played, because he wanted to win and would do anything he had to give his team the best chance to win,” said former Lebanon post player Brian Sword. “The toughest thing about playing against Jon was the day after. He was as skilled as anyone, but he still played with that Southwest Virginia toughness and I remember being really sore and beat up after games with Jon. He was the ultimate competitor.”

Northwood won the Hogoheegee District tournament in 1993.

“His best basketball games were those games he played against our better opponents,” Dunham said. “He always rose to the occasion and accepted these games as a challenge to how good he really was.”

There was that thriller against Christiansburg in a holiday tournament hosted by Marion, when a bad pass by Griffin drew Dunham’s ire and led to some pine time for Griffin.

“When reinserted in the third quarter he slowly brought us back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game in the last few seconds,” Dunham said. “Our ball on the sideline and in the huddle he said, ‘Coach, get me the ball.’ I replied, ‘OK, you throw it in.’

“What? No,’ Jon said. ‘I mean let me have it and I will score. I can’t if I’m the throw-in man.’ I said, ‘If we can’t get it in, we can’t score and I know you will somehow get the ball in play, but then go get it and do your thing.’ He threw it in, ran and got it back and drove to the baseline and with a defender in his face he hit a 15-foot baseline jumpshot at the buzzer for the win.”

In a game against Holston during the 1993-94 season he went for 26 points, 15 assists and 10 steals in an 82-59 win.

“He really made it look like the game came so easily to him,” said Todd Coleman, Holston’s coach at the time. “He could take over a game, seemingly anytime he wanted to. He would knock down several shots in a row, then when you tried to apply more pressure he would find someone else open. If a game was close he would just take over in the last few minutes.”

That triple-double against Holston wasn’t even the 6-foot point guard’s best performance that particular week.

He finished with 51 points, 13 assists and six rebounds a few days later in a 111-86 win over the George Wythe Maroons. He got some ink in USA Today for that one.

“He came down and pulled up for a jump shot at the top of the key,” said Jeff Bourne, a standout on that GW squad. “On his way up, I stripped the ball. However, he was still able to grab it and complete the jumper, knocking it down for 3. That night was just his night. … He was a tough player to guard and defend, because he could do it all – and do it all well.”

He finished his senior season averaging 25.2 points and 8.5 assists per game.

Here’s how veteran sports writer Robert Anderson described his style in a 1994 story that appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier: Griffin does not play a typical country white boy game, predicated on standstill jump shooting and standstill defense. He plays the city game, featuring fullcourt drives to the basket, passes off the dribble and pull-up jumpers on the move.

His moves weren’t relegated to the basketball realm as Griffin was equally electric on the football field.

“You knew he was always going to wow you,” said teammate Greg Prater. “We would all wait to see the wow play he would make next.”

Northwood coach Jeff Comer shifted Griffin to the quarterback position during the 1992 season after an injury to the regular starter. Griffin’s breakthrough performance came in a 36-30 double-overtime triumph over Patrick Henry in which he scored five touchdowns, kicked two extra points, threw a two-point conversion pass and helped the Panthers snap a 16-game losing streak.

“He would do whatever needed to be done to help the team,” said Steve Harris, a football teammate of Griffin’s. “He could play any position.”

The following season he was mainly used as a wingback, led the Hogoheegee District in scoring with 105 points and was named the Bristol Herald Courier’s Southwest Virginia offensive back of the year.

He had 42 catches for 589 yards, 360 yards on 36 carries and kicked extra points and field goals. Every six times he touched the ball he scored a TD and none of his touchdowns in 1993 came inside the 10-yard-line.

“One Friday night, I saw Jon do something that even years later, I can’t explain,” said Kestner, Northwood’s quarterback in ‘94. “As I rolled out looking toward the end zone, being pressured by the defense, I attempted to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone. Although I knew Jon was running his route, I knew there was no chance of fitting the ball into where he was. As the ball sailed, he somehow jumped and dove and caught it for a touchdown. It was unbelievable. I still don’t know how he did it.”

Griffin’s versatility was also on display during baseball season as he saw time as a pitcher, shortstop, third baseman, outfielder and made things happen from the leadoff spot in the order.

Jeff Robinson played at Chilhowie and battled against Griffin in all three sports. He is now the head baseball and football coach at his alma mater.

“Jon was the greatest athlete I ever played against,” Robinson said. “As a coach now, I judge players differently than I used to. To me, the greatest players make the other players on their team better. They raise the level of play of their team, because of their mere presence. Jon had that ability. Not just on the basketball court, but also on the football and baseball fields. Northwood was tough to beat not just because of him, but because of how much better he made everyone else.”

He did so with a magnetic personality that made it hard to dislike the superstar from a rival school. Robinson and Bourne both recall hanging out with Griffin, which rarely happened between opponents in those days before social media.

Take for instance the day after his final high school basketball game, when he shot 4-for-20 from the field, finished with just 14 points and fouled out with 3:08 remaining in a 74-54 loss to Chilhowie in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

“I ran into Jon at McDonald’s in Chilhowie. He had the biggest smile on his face,” said Andy Blevins, a standout on that Chilhowie team. “He congratulated me on some great defense and a big win. He even went and watched all of our games as we advanced to the state quarterfinals that year.

“I always think of Jon sitting there in McDonald’s and treating me like his best friend even though he was a Panther and I was a Warrior and even though we’d beaten them the night before. Whether he was winning or losing, he always had a blast and had that Jon Griffin smile on his face.”

A Radford University assistant coach had attended that final game and left unimpressed, but Griffin got the last laugh. Three and a half years later, Griffin scored 29 points as Concord stunned the NCAA Division I Highlanders, 104-96.

Griffin taught school and served as an assistant coach at several places in different states after his college career was over and his friendliness never wavered.

His scoring ability and his smile will long be remembered by those who knew him.

“One of my favorite memories with him was the night Christian Laettner hit the shot against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament,” said Keith Maiden, another one of his Northwood teammates. “I’m a big Duke basketball fan and we were watching the game at Jon’s house. I’ll never forget Jon leaping across the room, jumping on top of me celebrating that shot.

“He knew how much I cared and it was genuine excitement for me that came out. Just shows how good of a friend he was and that he genuinely cared about people.”

