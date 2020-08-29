HISTORY WITH HAYES: A 206-0 triumph in 1922 was the defining moment of King College's star-crossed football history

There were only 29 seasons of varsity football played at King College in Bristol, Tennessee, but many memorable moments were encompassed in those nearly three decades of pigskin participation.
The Tornado – or Mountain Tornado as the Bristol Herald Courier began referring to the squad at one point – played against the likes of Louisville (winning 16-0 in 1924 with Jim Orr leading the way), Florida (dropping a 36-0 decision in Gainesville in 1914), Virginia Tech (going 0-6 against the bunch from Blacksburg) and Tennessee (losing all seven contests against the Volunteers, including a 101-0 setback in 1912).
Emory & Henry, Concord, Milligan, Carson-Newman, East Tennessee State and Appalachian State were the regional rivals who frequently dotted the schedule for the Bristolians on the Tennessee side of town.
Yet, one moment still stands out above the rest.
It was a day when King became the kings of college football.
Oct. 21, 1922: King College 206, Lenoir College 0.
There are three games documented in history of college football in which a team scored more than 200 points.
The most famous and highest-scoring of those was Georgia Tech’s 222-0 crushing of Cumberland University in 1916, the same season in which St. Viatore College of Illinois rolled to a 205-0 triumph over Lane College.
It most recently occurred 98 years ago in Bristol and it made headlines across the United States.
The New York Times, Boston Globe, Detroit Free Press, San Francisco Chronicle and hundreds of other newspapers included stories on the outcome.
Quarterback Max Osburn rushed 34 yards for a touchdown on King’s first play from scrimmage and it was a sign of things to come.
The Tornado led 55-0 after one quarter, 108-0 at halftime and piled up more points over the final two quarters.
Lenoir College is now known as Lenoir-Rhyne University and is a NCAA Division II football powerhouse, but on that day at Tenneva Field the team from North Carolina was outmatched and outclassed in every way.
Here is how the Bristol Herald Courier summed it up in the following day’s edition:
Lenoir College of Hickory, N.C., said to have one of the strongest football teams in the Tar Heel state, yesterday suffered inglorious defeat when it met the ‘wonder team’ of King College at Tenneva Field. With the second team playing most of the game, Kaysee ran up 206 points. The visitors failed to score a single time and did not threaten the goal line of the local college. Local football enthusiasts consider the victory most significant of Kaysee’s strength.
Smashing line plunges, perfectly executed runs around the end and in every department King completely outclassed the Carolina team. Sharp, Orr, Osborne and Captain Finnifrock tore off long gains at will, riddled smashed and crumbled the visitor’s line. When the first team was taken off the field the firm of Hodge, Maupin and Reuning continued the gains by brilliant playing.
Because of approaching darkness the game was called before it had reached full time. The first two quarters were of 15 minutes each, the third quarter 12 minutes and the last of six minutes. The Carolina players appeared to be glad it was over.
The unnamed writer became so bored with the beatdown that he did not keep stats in the second half, so many potential records are lost to history.
“I’ll never forget that one,” Osburn told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene Thompson in 1955. “If we had been able to play a regulation game we’d have broken the old scoring record of 222 that Georgia Tech rolled up against Cumberland University. Lenoir-Rhyne was late in getting to Bristol. … We never finished the fourth quarter. It got so dark we couldn’t see the ball and the game was called.”
It is known that Ted Hodge (Tennessee High) returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and that the scoring was balanced.
“The Lenoir-Rhyne team was late in arriving in Bristol due to a washout on the railroad,” King coach A.L. Vanderhoff said in a 1957 interview. “So we were unable to get the game started until about 3 o’clock. In in the meantime, it got dark and the game had to be called. … Every man on the team made a touchdown. We had a tackle-around play and we moved the guards to the tackle positions and the guards scored touchdowns by this method. Our center, Swede Swanson, made a touchdown by blocking one of their kicks and falling on it behind the goal line.”
John W. Evans was a member of that Lenoir team and his son-in-law, Marvin Rock, used to run a drugstore in Bristol.
“He said King College had the greatest team he ever saw,” Rock said in 1963. “And that it was the longest afternoon he’d ever spent.”
With Vanderhoff using the straight-T formation, King finished 6-2 in 1922 and cruised to wins over Maryville (32-0), Tusculum (90-3), ETSU when it was known as East Tennessee Normal School (48-0), Milligan (54-0) and Cumberland (40-0). The losses were a 25-6 setback to Virginia Tech and a 20-13 defeat at the hands of Roanoke College.
The Tornado backfield on the 1922 and 1923 squads was loaded.
Osburn was the quarterback and transferred to King after playing his freshman season at Ohio State.
A scatback by the name of Elton Sharpe was the best of the bunch, a Jamestown, New York native, who was also a basketball star.
“Sharpe was the most explosive runner I’ve ever seen,” Osburn said in 1955. “You didn’t have to get him into the open. You just had to get him to the line of scrimmage. He’d do the rest. We were heavily outmanned by both VPI and Georgetown, but they couldn’t keep Sharpe from scoring. He got loose once against each team and they wouldn’t a lay a hand on him when he got into the secondary.”
Charles “Crappie” Allen also toted the rock.
“Crappie would joke with you one minute,” a teammate once said. “And knock your pants off the next.”
Fullbacks Jim Orr and Arnold Finnefrock were hard to tackle too.
Fred Reuning was an end for the Tornado in ‘22 and he’d become the most decorated athlete in King history as he also excelled at baseball, tennis, basketball and golf for the Tornado.
He later coached Virginia High to a state football championship in 1926 when two of the team’s star running backs were Gene McEver and Beattie Feathers. Both are in the College Football Hall of Fame and Feathers became the first NFL running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
As kids, the dynamic duo wanted to emulate King College’s top runner.
“I have always felt that Gene and Beattie picked up much of their running ability from watching Sharpe,” Reuning said in a 1963 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “Boys are great imitators and I think McEver in particular unconsciously copied much of Sharpe’s elusiveness and change-of-pace ability that made him such a great runner in the open field. Yes, I consider Elton Sharpe one of the greatest running backs I ever saw.”
Ralph Stowell, Jiggs Thompson, Piggy O’Hara, Beanie Maupin (Tennessee High), Dewey Greenhoe, Tot Rhoades and Swede Swanson were also stars as King compiled a 14-2-1 record and outscored the opposition 1,005-61 over the course of the 1922 and 1923 seasons.
A 108-0 win over ETSU in 1923 was included in that scoring surge.
It was the high-water mark for King’s program, but it wasn’t the only highlight.
The program began in the 1890s, took a break during the first decade of the 20th century, experienced another hiatus during World War I and then roared through the roaring ‘20s.
In 1936, William Senter “Pedie” Jackson took over as head coach after successful stints at Concord and Emory & Henry.
A Richmond sports writer referred to Jackson as the “half-pint coach with a full-quart brain.”
Former Tornado standout Eddie Esser related this story to the Bristol Herald Courier many years ago about Jackson as King once entered halftime locked in a scoreless tie with a rival.
“King was housed during the intermission in a dressing room separated only by a thin partition from the opposing team,” Esser told the BHC’s Gene Thompson. “On the other side of the partition the opposing coach was going to town. Pedie said nothing, letting his squad rest as the voice of the other coach rose higher and higher. At last the coach ceased shouting and silence reigned on the other side of the partition. Then Pedie turned to his squad and remarked, ‘Boys, that was a pretty good chapel talk. I think it will do for both teams,’ and walked out the door. King players looked at each other and smiled. They went out the second half to score and win.”
The popular Jackson died prior to the 1938 season from pneumonia.
When E&H and King met that October the game was dedicated to Jackson’s memory and a capacity crowd gathered in the brand new Stone Castle as the beloved coach’s former squads battled to a stalemate.
“Jackson was known as a defensive genius,” said Nathan Graybeal, the authority on Emory & Henry College sports history. “How appropriate that the score ended in a 0-0 tie.”
Jack Young took over as head coach following Jackson’s death and Southwest Virginia native Charlie Ray Smith was among the contributors on the 1939 squad. Smith was one of many Appalachia High School players who continued the careers at King
“He’s the best all-around back I ever coached at Appalachia,” Chauncey DeVault told this newspaper. “Charlie Ray was not one of your spectacular kind of ballplayer, but he could do everything well. He called plays for our club, ran the ball from a halfback position, did the passing, about half the kicking and blocked exceptionally well. Smith was never noted for long scoring runs, but when you needed four or five yards in the pinch he could give them to you. I never saw him thrown for a loss in high school.”
King’s final game would be played on Thanksgiving Day in 1941, a scoreless tie with Carson-Newman as the Tornado finished with a 5-3-1 mark.
Gene Quillen from Gate City, Virginia, held the distinction of scoring the last touchdown in the history of King’s program as he returned an interception for a score in a 20-0 win over Milligan late in the season. The star for that Milligan squad was Bill Showalter, the father of former MLB manager Buck Showalter.
Vic Kursavage and Ernest “Hoot” Gibson were seniors on the squad, while Ted Berry, Bristol’s Doug Owen, Blake Atwood of Mountain City, Marion Rizzo, Ed Wampler, Tom Rotenberry, Steve Heinrich, Jimmy “Flying Frenchman” Lavanche, Saltville’s Jim Campbell, Holly Robinson, Ben Scipioni and future Emory & Henry College coach Casto Ramsey were also key members of the squad.
Of course, nobody knew that would be the final season for King.
It all changed when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“It looks like we’ll be throwing bombs instead of footballs next fall,” Young told the Bristol Herald Courier the day after the surprise military strike. “I don’t know how many of my junior and senior players will be called into service, but Uncle Sam will find them loyal and not afraid to fight.”
In fact, former Virginia High and King football star Ernest Wade earned the Distinguished Flying Cross in World War II for his bravery in the Pacific theatre.
Yet, after the Allied victory over the Axis powers, football never returned to the campus in Bristol.
Now known as King University, the school competes at the NCAA Division II level, but does not offer football.
“The topic of football comes up from time to time, but each time we research it, we reach the same conclusion,” said King athletic director David Hicks. “While we believe it would have many benefits to King and the Bristol community, the initial expense of starting a football program makes it cost-prohibitive.”
Many former football players are enshrined in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
“It remains a valuable part of our past and our heritage at King,” Hicks said.
And a game in 1922 remains in college football lore and the answer to a trivia question.
You are sure to stump some folks if you were to ask them: Who was the last college football team to score more than 200 points in a game?
That’d be the King Tornado.
