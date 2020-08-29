HISTORY WITH HAYES: A 206-0 triumph in 1922 was the defining moment of King College's star-crossed football history

Smashing line plunges, perfectly executed runs around the end and in every department King completely outclassed the Carolina team. Sharp, Orr, Osborne and Captain Finnifrock tore off long gains at will, riddled smashed and crumbled the visitor’s line. When the first team was taken off the field the firm of Hodge, Maupin and Reuning continued the gains by brilliant playing.

Because of approaching darkness the game was called before it had reached full time. The first two quarters were of 15 minutes each, the third quarter 12 minutes and the last of six minutes. The Carolina players appeared to be glad it was over.

The unnamed writer became so bored with the beatdown that he did not keep stats in the second half, so many potential records are lost to history.

“I’ll never forget that one,” Osburn told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene Thompson in 1955. “If we had been able to play a regulation game we’d have broken the old scoring record of 222 that Georgia Tech rolled up against Cumberland University. Lenoir-Rhyne was late in getting to Bristol. … We never finished the fourth quarter. It got so dark we couldn’t see the ball and the game was called.”

It is known that Ted Hodge (Tennessee High) returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and that the scoring was balanced.