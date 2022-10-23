History With Hayes: 50 years later, Viking legends celebrate state titles, '72 national crown

The familiar click-clack of football cleats on concrete drowned out the musical melodies being rehearsed by members of the band as the 2022 edition of the Tennessee High Vikings entered the Stone Castle and headed for the fieldhouse following practice on Thursday evening.

A group of gentlemen in their late-60s – some with hair that has turned gray and others with follicles that have disappeared altogether – stood nearby and watched as the teenagers strolled by, most of the youngsters not realizing who these men were but who at some point had certainly heard their names and knew of their exploits on the gridiron.

“How ya guys doing?” one of the older men asked.

“Pretty good,” a smiling player replied.

Fifty years ago, these men were juniors and seniors themselves, decked out in sweat-stained maroon-and-white practice jerseys and walking a familiar path after putting in another day of preparation on the eve of fall Friday night that produced feats still fresh in their minds all these years later.

There was no expansive fieldhouse located in the end zone and no artificial turf playing surface back in their day, but these men left an indelible mark while playing inside the iconic landmark of a stadium located on Edgemont Avenue.

“When you do something and you do it really good,” David Bibee, Tennessee High Class of 1973, said. “I think it lasts.”

Bibee and his pals were part of a two-year run that is indeed legendary and is still considered by most as the best the area has ever seen.

The 1971 Tennessee High Vikings went 12-0 and won the TSSAA state championship.

The 1972 THS Vikings finished 13-0, repeated as state champs and were declared national champions by the Minnesota-based National Sports News Service.

Twenty-three of those 25 wins came by double digits and the closest of the five playoff games for the Bristolians was a 26-0 state semifinal victory over John Overton of Nashville in ’72.

The roster was stocked with future NCAA Division I players and nearly the entire roster was homegrown.

“It was basically something you’ll never see again,” said Mark Rowlett, a lineman on those teams.

Many of the former Vikings – including head coach John Cropp – were back in town this weekend as part of a reunion to mark the 50th anniversary of the national championship season. They had a get-together on Thursday and were honored during Tennessee High’s 29-12 loss to the West Ridge Wolves on Friday night.

Each time they step foot in the Stone Castle the memories come flooding back.

“Getting back together with the guys,” wide receiver Larry Silcox said. “It’s almost like it was yesterday.”

There were also some observations about what has changed in 50 years.

“With that long hair some of the players have now,” said Wes Burleson, who was a senior on the 1971 squad. “They couldn’t have played for Cropp.”

Ask the guys what made that era of Tennessee High Vikings football so special and you’ll get a number of answers. There is one consistent response, however, to what made the Maroon Machine so fine-tuned.

“That guy over there,” Silcox said was he pointed to Cropp.

The son of a Presbyterian minister, a graduate of Maryville High School, a former guard/linebacker at Vanderbilt University, a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army while serving in Germany from 1962-1965, Cropp was an assistant coach at Southwest High School in Atlanta, when a friend who was coaching basketball at East Tennessee State University informed him that the head football coaching position at THS was open after Fred Keller stepped down.

Cropp was hired in 1967 and had mixed results his first three seasons – records of 5-5, 4-5-1 and 4-4-2 – but shortly after the 5th Dimension began singing about the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, a new era dawned in Northeast Tennessee football as the Vikings were soon on a whole other level.

Cropp built an All-Star staff of assistant coaches with guys like Bill Bingham, Tommy Hundley, A.B. Clevenger and Benny Booher. Cropp and his braintrust traveled to Texas to learn the Houston veer from Bill Yeoman, the coach who invented it.

The Vikings soon mastered it.

“We were way ahead of the game,” said Bibee, the team’s QB. “No teams knew what to do with it.”

Along with knowing the nuances of the game, Cropp was a master motivator and an old-school disciplinarian as well.

“You can’t win in life or athletics if you don’t have discipline,” Cropp said.

The players bought in.

“We wanted to please him,” said Greg Jones, the leader of the Tennessee High defense. “If you weren’t pleasing him then you weren’t pleasing your teammates. If you started getting a big head, he would make sure you came down to earth real quick.”

On a team with as much talent as Tennessee High, there was no jealousy or selfish spotlight-seekers.

“For as many great athletes as there were, there were no egos to deal with,” said Eddie Hirsch, a star wide receiver. “That was the amazing thing. … Our coaches did such a good job preparing us. We knew exactly what we had to deal with when we went into a game from an offensive and defensive standpoint. We knew all we had to do was execute. We always knew we were going to win. We didn’t know how we were going to win, but we knew we would win and that was the mentality of the team.”

The only true scare during the run of success came against Elizabethton in 1972 as Silcox intercepted a pass by Cyclones quarterback John Norris in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to clinch a 21-15 victory and keep Tennessee High’s dream season intact.

They were simply winners.

Most had played against each other for their various elementary school teams, came together at Vance Junior High and then became as close as teammates could be at THS.

“From the first year I played at Haynesfield Elementary to graduating Tennessee High,” Silcox said. “I lost one football game I played in.”

Silcox was smooth as silk as a pass-catcher, as sure-handed as they came.

Running backs George Heath and Gil Kyle were two of the best to ever tote the rock at THS. Heath later started in the backfield at Virginia Tech and Kyle eventually starred as a defensive back at Georgia Tech.

Jones – nicknamed “Haysi” because he was originally from that small town in Dickenson County, Virginia — had the greatest success of any of the ’72 Vikings at the collegiate level.

By the time Jones was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 1977 he was a team captain and one of the Southeastern Conference’s top tacklers. He had 25 tackles twice with the Volunteers – in a 1976 game against Alabama and in his final collegiate game in ’77 against Vanderbilt.

Rowlett joined Kyle at Georgia Tech.

Hirsch played for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Fred Vance and Silcox were teammates at ETSU.

Bibee went to the University of Tennessee and later had a long career in coaching.

The list of talent goes on and on: John McDaniel, Richard Stacey, Danny Strouth, Richard Moran, Craig Kistner, Ray Mutter, Eddie Fowler, Danny Cross, Jim Burleson and many more.

“This is what’s crazy,” Bibee said. “All of the [starters] that were eligible to touch the football were first-team all-state at some point during their careers. This was back when there was only one all-state team. There was the Associated Press, UPI and Knoxville Journal all-state teams, but there wasn’t 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and all of that.”

The defense dominated too with nine shutouts over the course of the ’71 and ’72 seasons.

“Offense is flashy and people like to see it,” Jones said. “But defense travels.”

To really appreciate how deep and talent-laden that Tennessee High team was in 1972, consider the case of David Lamie. He was a sophomore and No. 4 on the depth chart at the quarterback position.

He got some reps because the Vikings so frequently blew out opponents and he eventually started more games at QB for the Virginia Tech Hokies than he did in high school.

“Hearing all those names it sounds like you shouldn’t be paid to coach people like that,” Cropp said with a smile. “Winning and losing has always been based on players and the players are what created that success.”

Yet, when you combine a once-in-a-lifetime group of players with a once-in-a-lifetime coaching staff, the result is a national title.

“A lot of people play,” Heath said. “But few get to play on a national championship team. Timing’s everything.”

The 1972 season would turn out to be John Cropp’s final season as Tennessee High’s head coach. He returned to his alma mater – Vanderbilt University – as an assistant to head coach Steve Sloan in ’73 and had a lengthy career in college athletics.

He followed Sloan to Texas Tech (1975-77) and had stints at Mississippi (1978-1982), Duke (1983) and back at Vanderbilt (1984-85).

Cropp, who went 48-15-3 at THS, had a 22-year run as an athletic administrator at the University of Kentucky after his coaching days were done and the softball field on campus in Lexington, Kentucky, is named in his honor.

Cropp, 83, glanced out at the field at the Stone Castle on Thursday and smiled.

Perhaps he was thinking about being hoisted on the shoulders of his players after that 52-0 title-clinching win over Covington in 1971 or the joyous scene after crushing Chattanooga Baylor, 39-6, for the ’72 crown.

He still referred to those older gentlemen now approaching 70 as kids.

They still call him Coach Cropp.

The old newspaper clippings have turned a shade of yellow and those trophies might collect some dust, but those Tennessee High Vikings football teams of the early-1970s remain timeless for all those who were there.

It was a special time, a special place with special players and coaches.

“This is the best place I ever coached in my life without a doubt,” Cropp said. “I haven’t lived here since 1972, but it still feels like home.”

The following is a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Oct. 20, 1961

Chester Robinette scored four touchdowns in Ervinton’s 44-13 victory over Jonesville. … Paul Crutchfield returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter to set the tone in Chilhowie’s 20-7 win over Patrick Henry. … James Hurt of Pound hurt Norton with two touchdowns as the Wildcats notched a 19-13 triumph.

Oct. 23, 1992

Barry Wolfe rushed for two touchdowns and also threw scoring strikes to Chad Hammonds and Chris Quillen in Gate City’s 26-16 victory over Appalachia. … Behind four touchdown passes from Mike Collins, Twin Springs whipped Whitewood, 39-14. … Jamie Burke (137 rushing yards) was the difference-maker as Coeburn downed Castlewood, 19-12.