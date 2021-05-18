WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Dye’s two home runs lift Pioneers past Marion,10-4

Price wasn’t surprised by the production of Dye.

“Tatum is a hard worker with a great attitude,” Price said. “She’s done the job for us since her freshman year.”

Marion used three pitchers in an attempt to keep the potent Lebanon hitters off-balance.

“It seems like every game is tough for us, but it’s a long journey and we’re just trying to get better,” Price said

Marion (4-3) has also embarked on a journey with after winning just two games in 2019. The Scarlet Hurricanes have just one senior on the roster and only two players with varsity experience. Two freshmen started Tuesday.

“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’ve got some good kids and I’m very happy with our progress,” Marion coach George Robinson said.

Senior Kaylee Holbrook led the Scarlet Hurricanes with three singles, while also contributing solid defense at shortstop.

“Kaylee has broken out of her shell, gained confidence and become one of our leaders,” Robinson said

Chloe Campbell and Kaitlyn Reynolds supplied run-scoring singles as Marion put together a four-run rally in the seventh inning.