WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Dye’s two home runs lift Pioneers past Marion,10-4

MARION, Va. – Lebanon senior softball player Tatum Dye doesn’t consider herself a power hitter, but don’t tell that to the fans who parked behind the outfield fence at Marion Tuesday night.
Dye drove in four runs on two home runs as the Pioneers took a 10-4 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.
“I was actually more a bunter in my first two years, but I’m seeing the ball the good this season,” said Dye, a four-year starter.
How good has Dye’s vision been at the plate? She has only been retired twice in seven games and added a single and double from the leadoff spot Tuesday.
The second homer for Dye was a massive and high blast to center that bounced off a telephone pole before slamming into the side of the car.
“I saw the ball take off and it felt good off the bat, but I didn’t see where it landed,” Dye said. “I was able to get ahead in the counts tonight, so I was setting on the fastball.”
Lebanon (7-0, 5-0) finished with nine hits. Senior Adrienne Morrison collected a solo homer for the Pioneers, while senior Haley Finney added a run-scoring double in support of senior pitcher Alivia Nolley.
“We’ve been sort of up and down at times,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “We struggled at the plate today, but we’ve been lucky to have some timely hits and we’re pleased with our record.”
Price wasn’t surprised by the production of Dye.
“Tatum is a hard worker with a great attitude,” Price said. “She’s done the job for us since her freshman year.”
Marion used three pitchers in an attempt to keep the potent Lebanon hitters off-balance.
“It seems like every game is tough for us, but it’s a long journey and we’re just trying to get better,” Price said
Marion (4-3) has also embarked on a journey with after winning just two games in 2019. The Scarlet Hurricanes have just one senior on the roster and only two players with varsity experience. Two freshmen started Tuesday.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’ve got some good kids and I’m very happy with our progress,” Marion coach George Robinson said.
Senior Kaylee Holbrook led the Scarlet Hurricanes with three singles, while also contributing solid defense at shortstop.
“Kaylee has broken out of her shell, gained confidence and become one of our leaders,” Robinson said
Chloe Campbell and Kaitlyn Reynolds supplied run-scoring singles as Marion put together a four-run rally in the seventh inning.
“We threw everything we had at them and held our own for a while, but Lebanon has a solid program,” said Robinson, who starts six juniors. “We’ve been hitting the ball this season, but it’s been going right at the defense. We kept fighting tonight and broke through in the seventh. We’re going to be just fine.”
Dye said the Pioneers are eager to make up of the heartbreak of missing last season due to COVID-19.
“We were excited and hoping to get back to the state playoffs, so losing the season hurt,” Dye said. “We graduated two seniors and that a big impact on our program, but our young players have come up and done well.”
A large crowd lined the fences Tuesday to watch Marion face the Southwest District favorite in Lebanon.
“We’re used to that,” Dye said. “Every team we’ve played has brought it’s ‘A’ game. We just have to keep responding.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544