WATCH NOW: CLASS 2 STATE BOYS QUARTERFINALS: Knights shoot down Bears in 2 OT

“It was a battle,” Bunch said. “We came out slow, but we played our butts off to get back into it. [James River] just hit tough shots at the end.”

Behind 13 three-pointers, the Knights earned a 74-68 victory before a frenzied capacity crowd at Union High School.

James River (21-4), which will face Radford (19-4) in next week’s semifinals, opened a 21-6 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter behind torrid long-range shooting.

“They didn’t miss,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We played a little tight early and missed some shots in the paint that we normally make. But we settled down and fought back.”

With the 6-foot-6 Bunch navigating and creating around multiple defenders, the defending state champion Bears (23-4) opened a 52-46 advantage with 49 seconds left in regulation.

“We knew that Union was capable a putting together a run, and that’s what they did in second half,” James River head coach Ethan Humphries said.

The Knights forced overtime with a pair of threes, including a fadeaway connection by Jayson Easton with 14 seconds left.

Union was up 62-59 lead with two seconds left in the first extra session when 6-2 senior Corey Easton turned near disaster into gold for the Knights. Easton seized his chance after James River made an errant pass.

“We botched the play, and I knew that I had to do something quick,” Easton said. “I told myself that I was going to make the shot, and I will remember that basket the rest of my life.”

Union fans, who gathered for a pregame tailgate party hours before the gym doors opened, will have a hard time forgetting the heroics by Easton.

“I thought we had them beat them twice, first in regulation and at the end of first overtime. But they just didn’t stop,” Moore said. “I felt good in the final seconds of that first overtime. We had them scrambling.”

Easton then converted four key free throws in the second overtime, while the Bears struggled to find a flow.

“[James River] got shots that they wanted, and we didn’t,” Moore said. “We were trying to force the ball a little too much to Bradley.”

Bunch finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

“It takes an army to guard Bunch,” Humphries said. “He’s big, strong and mobile, and he can do it all. That’s why he was state player of the year last season.”

Senior Malachi Jenkins (17 points, seven rebounds), senior Noah Jordan (14 points) and senior point guard Caiden Bartee (11 points) also played well for Union, but James River placed four players in double figures. In addition to overcoming a 32-15 deficit in free throw attempts, the Knights adjusted to the large and loud crowd.

“We had no idea the environment would be like this. It was great,” said Corey Easton, who finished with 24 points.

The other leaders for James Rivers was junior Ryan Steger (22 points,) Easton (12 points) – who is a University of Lynchburg recruit - and Roanoke College recruit Patrick Clevenger, who collected 10 points and eight rebounds.

“We’ve played in some good environments and knowing this game was one-and-done added to the pressure,” Humphries said. “It was punch after punch by both teams. When we’re hitting threes like we did tonight, we’re tough.”

Moore paid credit to his gritty corps of seniors.

“Those represent what our program should be about. They are tough, unselfish, great teammates and really good players,” Moore said.

How tough were the Bears Friday?

Consider that Jenkins hurt his ankle on Tuesday and his status was uncertain for Friday’s game. Jenkins went to the floor Friday with the same injury, but he returned a couple minutes later.

“Malachi just gutted it out. If we had won, I’m not sure he would have been able to play in the next game,” Moore said.

Bartee was slowed by a knee injury late in the second half while defensive ace Peyton Honeycutt suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first quarter.

“The last three years have been the best I’ve had as a coach,” Moore said. “These kids will always be remembered here.”

Bunch certainly left an impressive legacy.

“I had a great career and don’t regret anything,” Bunch said.