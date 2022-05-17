Tennessee High doubles duo, Fielitz, Kovacs state-bound

One year later, and there were smiles all around.

Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs were left disappointed after falling one step short of qualifying as a doubles team for the TSSAA Class AA Championships last May.

Not this time. That duo turned the tables on Tuesday in Sevierville, defeating Leah McBride and Josi Reid of Science Hill 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to earn that elusive trip to state competition.

“I am very excited because we play Science Hill every year now and it is very competitive always,” Fielitz said. “I am really glad we pulled it out this time and I am very excited to go to state again with my partner Ellyson, it will be a lot of fun.”

Fielitz and her sophomore teammate, Kovacs, claimed the Region 1 doubles crown, one year after falling in the finals and missing out on that trip to Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

“They have been waiting a year after that loss last year so they are very, very excited about moving on in individual doubles,” Tennessee High tennis coach Ellan Kitzmiller said.

There isn’t much time for celebration.

“There is no rest for the weary here, which is wonderful,” Kitzmiller said. “Our girls team is now playing substate tomorrow.”

The Tennessee High girls tennis team travels to Tyson Park in Knoxville today to face Farragut in a sectional match, with the winner also advancing to Murfreesboro, a feat Kitzmiller doesn’t believe has ever happened for the girls program.

“They are good. We beat them at a tournament probably about a month ago, but that doesn’t mean anything sometimes. You never underestimate your opponent,” Kitzmiller said. “We are going to go full force and hope to win substate to get us qualified for state.

“Our goal, if we win three matches as a team we will have won state and that has never happened so we are taking one match at a time. We have just got a really good team with great chemistry.”

The boys doubles team of Hagan Oakley and Brandon Istfan fell short in the finals, falling to Science Hill’s Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri 6-1, 7-6 (11-9) in a second-set tiebreaker. Oakley combined with David Bieger to win the doubles crown as a freshman in 2019, but fell short in his final high school match in a two-set tiebreaker against the Hilltoppers.

“It was a heck of a match, unfortunately that will be the end of the road for them,” Kitzmiller said. “Golly, Brandon and Hagan have just been just absolutely true leaders for their boys team and I am really, really proud of them.”

Fielitz and Kovacs had lost in the district finals, but turned it around on Tuesday. It was the complete opposite of last year when they won the district and lost in the all-important regional match.

“The key for me just being excited to play because it is my last regionals that I will get to play,” Fielitz said. “I just wanted to get out there and not be afraid to hit the ball.”

They had teammates cheering her on.

“I am so happy for them, it is so exciting,” Tennessee High senior Lily Rosser said. “They got this far last year and they didn’t make it, they were runners-up in regionals. This time they just really wanted it, they wanted it more than the other team so they took it.”

Rosser, who has played much of the season with a shoulder injury, fell in the regional singles championship match to Lexi Bryant of Science Hill 6-2, 6-3.

“It is a little disappointing, but I have played this girl this season four times now and this time I got more games than I ever had so it is a little bit of a win for me,” she said.

She is especially excited for today’s match with Farragut, having not gotten to play against the Admirals earlier this season.

“I had dislocated my shoulder during that time so I wasn’t playing so everyone was moved up a position,” said Rosser, who plays No. 3 singles for the Vikings. “Now everyone will move down a position, which I also think will boost our confidence. Even though they won’t be playing the same people, I think it helps.”

Kitzmiller has certainly appreciated the efforts Rosser has put into playing through this pain this season.

“She has been an inspiration because when she dislocated her shoulder, it was against Science Hill the first time we played them this year and basically everybody on that court heard it pop,” she said. “She has been out, but she has done physical therapy like there is no tomorrow just to get back in the lineup so I have been very proud of that. She has been very inspirational for the team.”

She will be ready today. So will the entire team.

History awaits.

“I am pretty excited, but I think we can do it,” Rosser said. “Our girls are confident. As long as we just stick together as a team and work hard we should be OK.”

“I think if we work hard and just play hard I think we can do it,” added Fielitz.