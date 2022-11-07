Smith twins have Battle's volleyball opponents seeing double

Allison Smith wears the white libero jersey emblazoned with No. 12 on the front and back for the volleyball team at John Battle High School.

Her twin sister, Mackenzie Smith, dons No. 8 for the Trojans.

Pretty easy to tell them apart, right?

Sometimes spectators, sports writers and even their own coach can still get them mixed up.

“At first, I definitely had a hard time figuring out who is who,” John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer said. “It was much easier when they had their jerseys on. Over time I can tell them apart easily. Now, in the heat of the moment or a quick huddle when I am giving directions and strategy, I will be talking about one position, but looking at the wrong kid. We always laugh after, but they are so good to just roll with it. At least they are listening.”

This is coming through loud and clear: Battle is playing its best volleyball of the season at the right time.

The Union Bears were seeing double on Saturday night when it came to the Smith sisters.

Allison Smith had 22 digs – including the 1,000th of her career – and Makenzie Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 28 digs, 14 assists and eight kills as Battle stunned Union 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D volleyball tournament.

Battle (21-7) clinched its first state tournament berth in nine years and plays Gate City (22-7) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional championship match in Big Stone Gap.

Gate City has beaten Battle three times already this season, but this Trojan team appears to be different than the one the Blue Devils played previously.

Having managed to win just one set in the first two meetings with Union, Battle dictated the pace of Saturday night’s match as nothing came easy for the Bears.

“I’m proud of how strong-willed these girls have been over the last week,” Haderer said. “They believed they could compete at a high level and that confidence allowed them to.”

Battle’s roster features three seniors and eight juniors and the attack is balanced.

Jacqueline Hill, Hayley Foster, Olivia Stevens, Kendall Jarvis, Audrey Chapman, Bella Shutters and Molly Little – along with the Smith sisters – all made statistical contributions on Saturday.

The Smith sisters are juniors and were members of Battle’s tennis team that advanced to the state quarterfinals in June.

“They are the most humble and supportive kids I have ever come to know,” Haderer said. “They care about all of their teammates and are so selfless on and off the court.”

***

Familiarity is also a theme as Patrick Henry (19-9) faces Chilhowie (17-11) Tuesday at Emory & Henry College’s King Center in the 6 p.m. Region 1D title match.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Hogoheegee District rivals in 2022 and the second straight year the Rebels and Warriors tangle in the regional finals.

Patrick Henry posted 25-18, 25-13, 14-25, 25-17 and 25-16, 25-8, 22-25, 25-19 wins over Chilhowie in the regular season, but the Warriors notched a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13 triumph over the Rebels in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

“Chilhowie is a tough team,” PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said. “They always have been one of our toughest competitors. Coach [Laura] Robinson always does a good job and her girls play hard for her. They are playing well right now as a team.”

The Warriors beat Patrick Henry in last year’s regional finals, but the road to a possible repeat hasn’t been easy due to injuries and illness. Chilhowie has also played all of its postseason matches away from home.

“The team is resilient,” Robinson said. “They do whatever is needed of them and keep moving forward.”

Chloe Adams, Josie Sheets, Hannah Manns, Hannah Goodwin, Haylee Jo Harris and Kenna Russell are the seniors for Chilhowie. Russell broke her leg prior the season’s first match.

Patrick Henry is in the regional finals for the fifth straight year as seniors Avery Maiden, Baleigh Belcher and Lauren Stauffer are the cornerstones.

“My three seniors have been phenomenal in leading this team this year,” Newberry said. “They have been a calming presence for many of the younger players at critical times. They have led with their play and been constants for our team. The seniors have played roles in our success over the years and are invaluable to this team.

Auburn plays Giles in Wednesday’s Region 1C title match.

VHSL state quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Saturday.