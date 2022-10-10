Prep Roundup: West Ridge advances to finals again

West Ridge is in its second year as a high school after being born from consolidation and the volleyball program has made a quick impact in a short time.

The Wolves earned a 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Morristown East in the semifinals of the Region 1-AAA tournament Monday night earning a spot in the regional finals and TSSAA sub-state round for the second consecutive season.

Parker Fischer (15 kills), Casey Wampler (11 kills), Kari Wilson (23 digs) and Faith Wilson (44 assists) were the leaders for Wolves.

West Ridge faces Morristown West in tonight’s finals. The Trojans advanced with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 win over Science Hill.

Patrick Henry 3, Holston 0

Baleigh Belcher’s 11 assists and six aces provided a spark as the Patrick Henry Rebels rolled to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-8 win over Holston and retained a tight grip on first place in the Hogoheegee District.

Lauren Stauffer (seven kills, seven aces, four blocks) and Avery Maiden (16 kills, three blocks) were among the leaders for coach Pam Ratliff Newberry’s squad. PH is 14-8 overall and 6-0 in the Hogo.

Grundy 3, Hurley 0

Lilly Porter and Madie Owens did the distributing with 11 assists apiece as the Grundy Golden Wave earned a 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 Black Diamond District win over the Hurley Rebels.

Jessi Looney (11 kills, seven aces, seven digs) and Savannah Clevinger (six kills, six aces) played well too.

Phelps (Ky.) 3, Twin Valley 1

The Phelps Hornets posted a 28-30, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 interstate win over the Twin Valley Panthers.

The trio of Ashleigh Davis (eight assists, six aces, four digs), Haylee Moore (eight digs, seven kills, two aces) and Rayne Hawthorne (six kills, five digs, two aces) had notable performances for TV.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sullivan East 5, Volunteer 0

The Sullivan East Patriots began the postseason by vanquishing Volunteer.

East plays at top-seeded Greeneville today at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the District 1-AA Tournament.