PREP ROUNDUP: Smith's 22 leads Indians past Cobras

Brady Smith scored 22 points as the Rural Retreat Indians won a game in Buchanan County for the second time in three nights, this time taking a 57-52 boys basketball victory over the Council Cobras.

Smith led the Indians with 16 points in a triumph at Twin Valley on Monday and continued his high-scoring ways on Wednesday, recording 11 points in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Chase Musser added 16 points for Rural Retreat, which trailed 35-33 after three quarters.

Council connected for 10 3-pointers in the loss as Caleb Hess (24 points) and Dawson Stevens (16 points) were the high scorers for the Cobras.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 50, Galax 34

Annabelle Fiscus had 22 points and six steals as Rural Retreat rolled to a win over Galax.

Ten different players scored for Rural Retreat, which led 23-7 after one quarter in setting the tone.