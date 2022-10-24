Prep Roundup: Little leads John Battle to the semifinals

Molly Little had a big-time performance with 11 kills as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 win over Wise County Central Monday night in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament.

The third-seeded Trojans (19-6) face No. 2 Gate City Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal match in Big Stone Gap.

After wrapping up the regular-season with a four-set win over Central on Thursday, Battle bested the Warriors again four days later.

Mackenzie Smith (16 assists, 16 digs, seven kills), Jacqueline Hill (13 digs) and Allison Smith (20 digs) were standouts for the Trojans as well.

Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1

Riley Cvetkovski had 24 digs and established a new single-season program record in that category as Abingdon recorded a 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win over Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Ella Kiser’s 19-assist, 12-kill performance, Gracie Statzer’s 21-kill, 14-dig masterpiece and Katy Creasy’s 15 assists also helped AHS advance to face homestanding Union in tonight’s tournament semifinals.

Makinley Owens (32 assists), Leah Sutherland (13 kills), Caiti Mullins (17 digs), Tsega Mullins (11 kills) and Braelynn Strouth (16 digs, 10 kills) were the top performers for Ridgeview.

Gate City 3, Lee High 0

The Blue Devils had no trouble in rolling to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

A semifinal showdown with John Battle awaits Gate City Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Big Stone Gap.

Makayla Carr (17 digs), Blair Calton (15 assists) and Chloe Calton (eight digs) were the leaders for Lee.

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0

Ryleigh Gillenwater opened the postseason with a primetime performance as she finished with 27 digs, 11 kills and seven aces for the Twin Springs Titans in their 26-24, 25-12, 26-24 first-round Cumberland District tournament triumph.

Mary Pascual’s 20 digs, Kaylee Keith’s 18 assists and Kenzi Gillenwater’s 12 kills were also vital to the victory. Twin Springs faces J.I. Burton tonight in a semifinal showdown at Eastside.

Anna Summers (eight kills, three blocks), Maddison Sutherland (six kills), Shea Phillips (four kills) and Charleigh Hall (17 assists, two kills) were the stat leaders for Castlewood.

Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 0 Emma Gibson was on point with 16 assists and nine aces as the Rye Cove Eagles trumped Thomas Walker 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 in the first round of the Cumberland District tourney.

Gracie Turner’s 18 kills, Abby Lewis’ 10 digs and Madeline Love’s nine kills also played well in the win. The fourth-seeded Eagles play at Eastside tonight in a semifinal match.

Twin Valley 3, Hurley 0

Haylee Moore hammered down 15 kills and also hustled her way to nine digs as the Twin Valley Panthers posted a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Hurley in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Twin Valley also received nine aces from Chey Davis, eight aces from Abi Deskins and 11 assists from Ashleigh Davis. The Panthers host top-seeded Honaker today at 5 p.m. in a semifinal match.

Lebanon 3, Holston 0

The quintet of Morgan Varney, Jules Stanley, Gracie Crabtree, Averi Russell and Rileigh Buchanan led the way for Lebanon on a 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 win over Holston in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Third-seeded Lebanon plays No. 2 Northwood today in a semifinal match at Patrick Henry.

Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 1

The fifth-seeded Warriors earned a road win over No. 4 Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.