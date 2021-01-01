PREP ROUNDUP: Holston opens season with sweep of Council

Quaheim Brooks scored 24 points and added eight rebounds to lead Holston to a season-opening 68-24 win over Council on Friday afternoon. Nick Delatos added 15 points for the Cavaliers (0-1), while Cade Morrison connected on three of Holston’s nine 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Lane Blevins tallied 10 boards and five points. Caleb Hess and Caleb Stocks paced the Cobras with seven points each. GIRLS Holston 52, Council 9 Cortlyn Keith celebrated senior night festivities in the season-opener for the Cavaliers, leading Holston with three 3-pointers and 11 points in a rout of Council. Holston (1-0) also received nine points from Emma Bishop and Molly Turner, along with seven for Ashton Keith. Council was led by Isabella Stevens with four points.

LATE THURSDAY

GIRLS

Sullivan East 67, Unaka 43

Emma Aubrey continues to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Two days after hitting nine 3s in a win over Eastside, Aubrey drained five shots from long range and scored 15 points as the Sullivan East Patriots improved to 12-3.

East made 13 3-pointers total as Jenna Hare (23 points) and Hayley Grubb (12 points) also contributed to the high-scoring attack.

Unaka (0-5) was led by Lyndie Ramsey’s 16 points.

Rye Cove 28, Castlewood 13

Trista Snow and Vivian Boles each pulled down a dozen rebounds as Rye Cove topped Castlewood in a low-scoring Cumberland District clash.

Emma Gibson had seven points to lead Rye Cove, while Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland had a game-high eight points. Castlewood failed to score in the first quarter and also went scoreless over the game’s final eight minutes.

Thomas Walker 63, Twin Springs 16

Thomas Walker improved to 4-0 and exacted some major revenge in the process.

Lakin Burke led a balanced attack with 19 points and four steals in the trouncing of Twin Springs, the team that had upset the Pioneers in the semifinals of the 2020 Cumberland District tournament.

There was no chance of a sequel as Thomas Walker led by 13 points after one quarter and built a 36-8 halftime advantage. The Pioneers came up with 16 steals and forced 29 turnovers.

Patricia Bigge and Talyn Dibrell each pulled down six rebounds.

Emaleigh Powers had half of the 16 points for Twin Springs.

Eastside 50, J.I. Burton 31

Anna Whited scored 16 points as Eastside earned a Cumberland District road win over J.I. Burton.

The Spartans (2-3, 2-0) forced 34 turnovers and also received 10 points from Kacie Jones.

Kaylee Jenkins led Burton with 10 points.