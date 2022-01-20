PREP BASKETBALL: Tough schedule continues for Nickel, East Rockingham with hopes it pays off in March

Carey Keyes had long envisioned a bright future ahead for Tyler Nickel.

The East Rockingham senior has had a brilliant high school career, with his college home set with the tradition-rich North Carolina Tar Heels.

“We have never had a talent like him. We are a small school, less than 700 students in rural Virginia,” said Keyes, the boys basketball coach at East Rockingham in Elkton. “It has been a delight to coach him, I have known him since he was young…

“To watch him grow from a young kid - you could just tell he had a ton of talent and size - into the player he has become has been a joy to watch,” added Keyes, whose son, Cooper, played AAU ball with Nickel. “I am just so excited for his future to watch him down the road in college, but we are trying to hold onto him as long as we can and enjoy this last ride with him.”

The 6-foot-7 Nickel has become a dominant force in Elkton, leading the Eagles to the Class 2 state finals twice in three seasons, and his 2,300-plus career points are within striking distance of the all-time VHSL scoring record held by Mac McClung of Gate City with 2,801.

“Tyler is a phenomenal player. To me what makes him special is his versatility, he can really play all over the court,” Keyes said. “He can take smaller guys in the post. If a bigger guy is guarding him he can take him outside and play off the bounce. He is a great catch-and-shoot player, and then his toughness.

“He just really gets after it on defense, on the glass, just plays so hard. He is an all-around player and I think that is pretty obvious that is why he is going to North Carolina to play.”

One of the marquee matchups of the three-day FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den is East Rockingham and Nickel facing the Allen Osborne-coached Poca (W.Va.) Dots, which includes University of Virginia signee Isaac McKneely.

“Obviously Coach Osborne is a legend, tons of wins, state championships. I have got a lot of respect for him and his program from afar. I have never met him, but it doesn’t take long researching to see how successful he and his program have been,” Keyes said. “Obviously, Isaac McKneely, we all know that name. I am a big Virginia fan so I probably know him better than others. We know they went to the state championship last year and they are having a great season.

“It is not just him, they have got great players up and down the roster. It will be a big challenge for us. We respect their program a lot and we will get through these games this week and really start preparing for them closer, but very excited for the opportunity.”

Keyes, whose Eagles (11-3) won games on Wednesday and Thursday, will meet Poca on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., having had to wait an extra year when last year’s trip to Bristol was cancelled by COVID.

“We have been excited about the opportunity to come down and it looks like, obviously it is going to be a great couple of days,” Keyes said. “We are just playing Saturday, but there are a lot of talented teams and we are going to try to get down Friday to go watch some of the Friday games and obviously the games before us on Saturday.

“It looks like a great event and a lot of great programs.”

Keyes has one as well. While Nickel is the headliner, averaging 34 points a game, he is complemented by Keyes’ son, Cooper (10 ppg, 6 ast), along with 6-3 Jayden Hicks (8 ppg, 8 reb). The quartet of Xavier Butler, Ryan Williams, George Austin and Kain Shifflett also contribute.

How has Nickel, a player from such a small school, received so much interest from college recruiters? Keyes said it is not just his exploits for the Eagles, but he is also part of Team Loaded, an AAU program based in Richmond, the same club that helped McClung garner so much interest.

“I think that really helped just because they play on a national stage in the Adidas circuit,” he said. “Obviously with that exposure, he has gotten seen at an early age, his ninth and 10th grade year, he was playing in front of pretty much all the coaches in the country. That certainly helped a ton, and I think the success he has had in high school.

“He is over 2,300 points now. He set the VHSL record his freshman and sophomore years for points in a season. I think a combination of just his accolades in high school and the exposure he got playing with Team Loaded, the combination really helped him with college recruiters.”

All that is missing for Nickel is that elusive state championship. The Eagles have been close, losing at Union in Class 2 finals last February, and

falling in 2019 against Radford.

Keyes hopes Saturday’s game with Poca against quality competition played in front of a large audience in a strange gym might be part of the tonic to get the Eagles over the top.

“To me it is a state tournament type atmosphere and game,” said Keyes, whose Eagles were able to avenge that loss to Union last weekend. “That is what you are going to have to do if you are fortunate enough to make it to the state tournament, you are going to have to travel to a bigger venue and play a team that you don’t have scouted as well as the teams in your league.

“You have got to find a way to do that. It is a bigger atmosphere, there is more hype around the games so to me it has prepared you for that postseason. We always want to have as tough a schedule as we can make because I just think that is important to play in those type of games to get you ready for tournament time.”