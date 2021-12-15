PREP BASKETBALL: Hoops appetizer; After a year’s hiatus, the Arby’s Classic is back, starting with the ‘Ladies for Doc’

“It is a terrific venue. It is awesome when it is really filled up in here, but we have even had really good crowds so far this year,” Tiller said. “I think people are excited to be able to back in the building and be back to able to come to ball games. We had so many games last year where we only allowed family in so I think folks are really excited to be able to come out and see games.

“I just think that is really exciting and it is a great place to play.”

The tournament is named for Frank “Doc” Maples, a longtime educator, trainer and supporter of Tennessee High athletics, who died in 2016 at the age of 90. A scholarship has also been named for Maples, and there is even a courtyard on campus in his memory.

“Doc was here for a really long time and was kind of a beloved member of our school community,” Tiller said. “He taught chemistry and physical science and was for a long the trainer for the football team, cooked meals, did a little bit of everything.

“He always taught us to use the Bunsen burner in chemistry and physical science classes and the way that he did that was making fudge and was very famous for that.”