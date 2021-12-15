PREP BASKETBALL: Hoops appetizer; After a year’s hiatus, the Arby’s Classic is back, starting with the ‘Ladies for Doc’

Call it a pre-holiday appetizer for avid basketball fans.
Eight high school girls basketball teams will converge on Viking Hall for the next three days for the 25th Annual Arby’s Ladies Hoops Tournament for Doc.
“We got some really good programs and some really good traditions,” said tournament organizer Charlie Tiller, who is also an assistant for the Tennessee High girls program. “We are excited to be able to host everybody.”
Both the Arby’s girls and boys tournaments were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are back, with the girls starting tonight and the always-popular boys event being held on Dec. 27-31.
“We are excited to be able to do it again this year after missing out on last year,” Tiller said. “We had a great field lined up for last year and it was really disappointing, but it was the right decision to not have it. It is exciting to be able to have it back this year and have some really good quality teams and be able to get that competition going again.”
Six Tennessee schools and two from Virginia will be part of the event, with four games slated for each of the next three days. The championship will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It started more than two decades ago as a challenge format with four teams, was later expanded to six teams and turned into a tournament format with eight teams earlier this century.
“It has just kind of grown over the years,” Tiller said. “We have tried to make it better and better and get teams from all kinds of different places. That was a little harder this year with COVID, but we are just trying to showcase girls basketball.”
Included among the clubs are recent state champions Wise County Central and Brentwood Academy, who are on the same end of the Arby’s bracket with home-standing Tennessee High, which plays the Eagles, and the Warriors, who will face Hampton in the opening round.
The Warriors have won five state championships under VHSL Hall of Fame coach Robin Dotson, who also won another title while at J.J. Kelly. Brentwood has claimed five state titles under Rhonda Brown, who is a Hall of Fame member of the Basketball Coaches of Tennessee.
Another Virginia school, Ridgeview, won the 2016 state championship under head coach Donnie Frazier. The Wolfpack, which plays Morristown West, could be on a collision course with the Wolves from West Ridge, a first-year school that tangles first with Unicoi County.
“We have got some really good teams. Mostly local teams this year, but really good local teams,” Tiller said. “We are pretty excited about the group we have got.”
Tiller should know. The Vikings have already played several of them.
“West Ridge is really good, Wise Central is really, really talented. They have a really talented basketball team, can shoot the ball really well. I have been told Ridgeview is also very good,” he said. “Morristown West is young, but really talented. Brentwood Academy had a really good team last year, made it to the final 8 in the state.
“They have been very successful, she has won several state championships there. Robin has won a bunch at Wise Central and Donnie has one at Ridgeview.”
Among the players to watch are Brentwood’s Millie Brown (UNC-Asheville), Morristown West’s Nina Lovelace (Milligan), Ridgeview duo of Brooklyn Frazier (Pikeville) and Hailey Sutherland, who, along with Jaelyn West from West Ridge, have received plenty of recruiting interest.
Recent performers now playing at the NCAA Division I level includes Riverdale’s Alasia Hayes (Notre Dame) and Cherokee’s Kate Johnson (Furman).
“It is one of those things where we try to get really good players and give them a chance to showcase their talent,” Tiller said.
Viking Hall offers a large, inviting venue for the teams, which Tiller said can pay dividends for the schools during the postseason when facilities like the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro and Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center host state tournaments.
“It is a terrific venue. It is awesome when it is really filled up in here, but we have even had really good crowds so far this year,” Tiller said. “I think people are excited to be able to back in the building and be back to able to come to ball games. We had so many games last year where we only allowed family in so I think folks are really excited to be able to come out and see games.
“I just think that is really exciting and it is a great place to play.”
The tournament is named for Frank “Doc” Maples, a longtime educator, trainer and supporter of Tennessee High athletics, who died in 2016 at the age of 90. A scholarship has also been named for Maples, and there is even a courtyard on campus in his memory.
“Doc was here for a really long time and was kind of a beloved member of our school community,” Tiller said. “He taught chemistry and physical science and was for a long the trainer for the football team, cooked meals, did a little bit of everything.
“He always taught us to use the Bunsen burner in chemistry and physical science classes and the way that he did that was making fudge and was very famous for that.”
Admission is $7 per day, with tickets available online or at the door. The games will also be livestreamed.
“You get four games, you are paying less than $2 a game,” Tiller said. “I think it is a pretty good deal, we will have four games every day. People will have an opportunity to see a lot of basketball, a lot of bang for their buck, I guess you could say.”
While the Arby’s Classic is famous for the boys event, which will be held at the end of this month, the girls can play too. Tiller hopes residents will check out some games.
“We hope the people will come and turn out and let this be the appetizer to what is coming after Christmas,” Tiller said, “which I know everybody is excited about to have back this year…
“We are pretty excited, really looking forward to it.”
Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc
At Viking Hall, Bristol, Tenn.
BRENTWOOD ACADEMY
Location: Brentwood, Tenn. Nickname: Eagles
Coach: Rhonda Brown (5-time state champion, BCAT Hall of Famer, 428 wins at BA prior to this season)
2021 record: 20-8, lost in substate round
Players to watch: Millie Brown, 5’6, 11.0 ppg, 2.6 ast in 2020-21 (signed with UNC-Asheville); Trinity Fields, 5’5, 9.4 ppg, 4.6 reb.
HAMPTON
Location: Hampton, Tenn. Nickname: Bulldogs
Coach: Brandon Carpenter
2021 record: 6-22
Players to watch: Linsey Jenkins, Madison McClain
MORRISTOWN WEST
Location: Morristown, Tenn. Nickname: Trojans
Coach: Johnny Galyon (6 TSSAA state tournament trips, state runner-up in 2010)
2021 record: 4-12
Players to watch: Nina Lovelace, 12.0 ppg, 3 reb (signed with Milligan)
RIDGEVIEW
Location: Clintwood, Va. Nickname: Wolfpack
Coach: Donnie Frazier (2016 state champion, 2-time VHSL coach of year)
2021 record: 11-5 (Region D runner-up)
Players to watch: Hailey Sutherland, 5’11, 14.9 ppg, 8.6 reb (recruiting interest includes Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise, Pikeville, University of the Cumberland); Brooklyn Frazier, 5’8, 10.2 ppg, 4.6 ast, 4.1 reb (signed with Pikeville)
TENNESSEE HIGH
Location: Bristol, Tenn. Nickname: Vikings
Coach: Kim Bright (5 conference titles, 4-time conference coach of year, 208 wins through last season in two stints with Vikings)
2021 record: 9-13
Players to watch: Kendall Cross, 5’4, 5.6 ppg, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast
UNICOI COUNTY
Location: Erwin, Tenn. Nickname: Blue Devils
Coach: Brandon Broyles
2021 record: 13-15
Players to watch: Allie Lingerfelt, 5’6, 8.1 ppg, 3.8 reb; Abigail Rush, 5’4, 5.5 ppg, 1.9 ast
WEST RIDGE
Location: Blountville, Tenn. Nickname: Wolves
Coach: Kristi Walling (3-time conference coach of year)
2021 record: first-year program.
Players to watch: Jaelyn West, 5’10, 12 ppg, 8 reb (recruiting interest from King, Concord, Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon); Chloe Nelson, 5’6, 12 ppg, 8 reb; Allie Jordan, 5’3, 10 ppg, 6 reb, 5 ast; Emma Niebruegge, 5’7, 10 ppg, 5 ast; Rachel Niebruegge, 5’6, 7 ppg, 4 reb.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL
Location: Norton, Va. Nickname: Warriors
Coach: Robin Dotson (6-time state champion, 3-time state runner-up, 2016 VHSL Hall of Fame inductee)
2021 record: 10-4
Players to watch: Jill Sturgill, 5’6, 11 ppg, 1st team All-Mountain 7; Isabella Sturgill, 5’3, 8 ppg, 5 ast; Bayleigh Allison, 5’8, 7 ppg, 5 reb.