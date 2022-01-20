PREP BASKETBALL: Dots, Virginia signee McKneely to play 2 in Bristol

Allen Osborne is a big proponent of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The head coach of the Poca (W.Va.) Dots for the last 41 years, Osborne has been part of the organization for most of his life.

“I was in FCA in high school and college, it has been a big influence in my life,” said Osborne, who has won nearly 700 games, along with two state championships with the Dots, falling just short of another one last March. “I am thankful for the FCA. It is a blessing in the schools, is all I can say. It is something we need bad.”

Poca (8-1) played in an FCA showcase earlier this season, defeating Teays Valley at West Virginia State, and will now play two games in Bristol as part of the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase on Friday and Saturday at the Bearcat Den.

“[Teays Valley] ended up being a really good game for us. Fortunately we beat them, and it was a good game,” said Osborne, who said Chapmanville (W.Va.) coach Brad Napier, whose Tigers played in Bristol in past years, had recommended the Dots accept the invitation to play. “It was a good game and we got some good competition, made us a little bit better.”

He hopes that trend continues over the next two days, with the Dots playing Graham tonight, followed on Saturday by East Rockingham, which includes University of North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel.

Osborne has his own ACC recruit in Tyler McKneely, who will play next for the University of Virginia.

“We are excited about coming down there. We get to play Graham, they are really athletic, we have watched some film on them, and East Rockingham, gosh, they are really good,” Osborne said. “Just to get out and let our kids play in other places that they usually don’t play and they get to play against some good competition.

“[Virginia High athletic director] Brad Harper runs a nice tournament down there so we are excited to get down there and play…We have heard nothing but good things and really excited about coming down.”

Osborne said the 6-4 McKneely has played both with and against Nickel in AAU competition.

“He is a very talented young man. He is a good shooter, he shoots 55 percent from the floor, and he is averaging 23.8 a game. He is very athletic, he can shoot it, he can handle it, defend,” Osborne said. “He is just a good, solid player and the best thing about Isaac is he is a really good player, but he is an even better person. He is humble, thankful and he is fun to watch.

“I am hoping he will play well down there so the people of Virginia can get a firsthand look at him. He is excited about going to UVa and he is pretty good.”

It’s not just McKneely. Southpaw guard Jackson Toney scored 15 points a game, while Marshall University football commit Toby Payne is also a key part of the rotation, as is point guard Chandler Eisel, who also plays football for the Dots, which fell one game short of playing for a state championship in the fall.

“We got a late start because of our football team went into the playoffs and got into the semifinals,” Osborne said. “We missed two weeks of practice, we are just now getting where we need to be. Hopefully we will get better.”

Up first tonight at 8 p.m. for the Dots is Graham, the Southwest District favorite, which is led by Virginia Tech football signee Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, David Graves and Ben Morgan.

“They are a talented team,” he said. “They are athletic, they play multiple defenses so we are going to have our hands full with them.”

That will be followed with a quick turnaround by Nickel and Eagles. Osborne wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Right now our focus has been on Graham. We are going to start on East Rockingham (Thursday), but East Rockingham, what little bit I have watched, they have got some really good shooters and have got a kid in the post that can jump up and dunk it,” Osborne said. “It is going to be a big challenge for us. We play at 8 o’clock the night before and we have got to turn around and play at 2:30, but that is really good for us.

“If we get to the state tournament and if you have got to play Friday, Saturday, it is very similar. It is something we can relate too hopefully if we get there and we are going to play against good teams.”

A brutal schedule awaits when the Dots get back to West Virginia, but the difficult slate that includes East Rockingham is meant to help in the quest for a third state championship. They fell just three points short in the Class AA title game last March.

“We are playing for March,” Osborne said. “Hopefully we get better every time we practice, every time we play.”

While Poca was expected to get a few inches of snow on Wednesday night, Osborne was confident the Dots would be able to load up on a school bus and make the trip to Bristol.

“It is supposed to be clear by Friday. We are going to bring a school bus so we should be OK,” he said. “We are looking forward to getting down there and playing and seeing a different part of the world.”

Osborne actually came in this direction last Saturday, taking his Dots to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. to watch the Demon Deacons play Virginia. Another trip awaits, and the Dots are ready.

“We are looking forward to that trip, looking forward to seeing some good teams play, get our team away and have a little bonding experience,” he said. “I don’t see nothing bad that can come from it.”