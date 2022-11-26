Mitchell wins South Regional cross country meet

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Lebanon’s Mitchell wins race

VHSL Class 1 state boys cross country champion Derek Mitchell from Lebanon High School added another gold medal to his collection Saturday.

Mitchell won the Junior Division of the Champs South Regional meet on Saturday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He navigated the 5K course in 16:14.23.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Chattanooga

King University never led in dropping a 62-47 decision to NCAA Division I Chattanooga Saturday.

The Tornado was led by Le’Aije Ellington’s 10 points, while Jaelyn West (West Ridge) hauled down nine rebounds in the loss.

ETSU overwhelms Albany

Sophomore Nevaeh Brown had 14 points and three steals as East Tennessee State earned a 48-44 win over Albany. The Buccaneers (5-2) also got 10 points and four steals from Kendall Folley.

E&H overpowered by Georgia

Emory & Henry committed 18 turnovers and got outrebounded 52-49 in suffering a 77-54 setback to Georgia College on Saturday.

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central) had 17 points and six rebounds for E&H (2-2), while Amaya Lee (Virginia High) dished out five assists.