LOCAL ROUNDUP: Carter’s 25 points lifts Northwood past Rebels

Eli Carter poured in 25 points as Northwood posted a 63-53 boys basketball win over Patrick Henry on Thursday and remained unbeaten in the Hogoheegee District.

Cole Rolen (17 points) and Owen Doane (13 points) also scored in double digits for the Panthers. Northwood (7-4, 3-0) jumped out to a 17-8 lead and went 17-for-20 from the free throw line in avenging an earlier loss to PH.

Dalton Blevins led PH with 15 points, while Jake Hall scored a dozen points.

Union 65, Ridgeview 46

Bradley Bunch scored 24 points – including the 1,000th point of his career – and also had 18 rebounds to lead the Bears to a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Malachi Jenkins added 13 points and six rebounds, while Noah Jordan had 17 points and five boards, while connecting on four of Union’s seven 3s. That duo combined to make 11-of-18 shots from the field.

Ridgeview (12-2, 2-2), which lost its second straight after starting the season 12-0, was led by Chantz Robinette with 15 points and 11 by Austin Mullins.

Bunch also had five assists, three blocks and two steals for the Bears (10-4, 5-0).

Richlands 80, Tazewell 67

Canyon Wilson fired in 28 points as Richlands topped Tazewell for a Southwest District victory.

Colton Mullins added 24 points for the Blue Tornado.

GIRLS

Ridgeview 60, Union 46

Brooklyn Frazier scored 24 points and Hailey Sutherland added 12 to lead Ridgeview to a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.

Abby Slagle led the Bears (8-5, 1-3) with 15 points.

Ridgeview, which got three 3s from Frazier, improved to 13-2 and 4-0 in the league.

Tri-Cities 65, Appalachian Christian 6

Michaela Dixon scored 21 points to lead Tri-Cities Christian past Appalachian Christian.

Gracie Williams added 16 points and Madison Hoskins had 12 for Tri-Cities Christian, which allowed no points in the first or fourth quarters.

Jenna Hoback had four points in the loss.