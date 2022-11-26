Hare nets 34 as Sullivan East tops Unaka

PREP BASKETBALL

Sullivan East High School posted a 61-52 girls basketball win over the Unaka Rangers Saturday in a game that featured two of the elite scorers in Northeast Tennessee.

East’s Jenna Hare scored 34 points on Saturday and the senior had 41 points in a game earlier this season.

Lyndie Ramsey scored 39 of Unaka’s 52 points as she usually lights up the scoreboard on a nightly basis as well.

The Patriots (4-4) had more balance, however, as Kylie Hurley supplied 16 points and the host team prevailed.

West Ridge 63, South Greene 48: Lilly Bates had 19 points and eight rebounds as the West Ridge Wolves closed the Food City Thanksgiving Classic with a triumph.

Fallon Taylor (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Hood (10 points) also played well in the win.

BOYS

Eastside 62, Chilhowie 51: Eli McCoy and Shawn Mullins each scored 15 points as the Eastside Spartans collected a win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Cole Mullins added 11 points for Eastside.

Zac Hall’s 19 points and Aiden Bartuski’s 13 points were tops for Chilhowie.

Sullivan East 66, Tri-Cities Christian 56: Sullivan East avenged a season-opening loss to Tri-Cities Christian by getting the best of the Eagles in the rematch.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Lebanon’s Mitchell wins race: VHSL Class 1 state boys cross country champion Derek Mitchell from Lebanon High School added another gold medal to his collection Saturday.

Mitchell won the Junior Division of the Champs South Regional meet on Saturday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He navigated the 5K course in 16:14.23.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Chattanooga: King University never led in dropping a 62-47 decision to NCAA Division I Chattanooga Saturday.

The Tornado was led by Le’Aije Ellington’s 10 points, while Jaelyn West (West Ridge) hauled down nine rebounds in the loss.

ETSU overwhelms Albany: Sophomore Nevaeh Brown had 14 points and three steals as East Tennessee State earned a 48-44 win over Albany. The Buccaneers (5-2) also got 10 points and four steals from Kendall Folley.

E&H overpowered by Georgia: Emory & Henry committed 18 turnovers and got outrebounded 52-49 in suffering a 77-54 setback to Georgia College on Saturday.

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central) had 17 points and six rebounds for E&H (2-2), while Amaya Lee (Virginia High) dished out five assists.