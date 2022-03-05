CLASS 2 STATE BOYS QUARTERFINALS: Radford shoots past Bearcats

Radford cruised to a 67-49 triumph over Virginia High behind 20 points from Nathan Wesley in Friday night’s VHSL Class 2 boys basketball quarterfinals at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

Nine years after its last state quarterfinals appearance, Virginia High fell in the same city to the same foe which ousted it during the Barack Obama administration.

However, Bearcats (19-10) head coach Julius Gallishaw sought the positives after Friday night’s loss.

“We do not have anything to hang our head about. We knew we were going against a tough team tonight,” Gallishaw said. “We knew that conditions were going to be tough. Our guys played hard. It just was not enough tonight.”

The Bearcats fell behind in the first frame 17-13 and never could squeeze the gap for the remaining portion of the contest.

Radford (19-4) was led early by Elijah Kelly, who dropped in seven of his eight points during the first quarter, two of which came as a result of a thunderous dunk that sent the Bobcat faithful at the Cregger Center into a frenzy.

The Bobcats did not let up on Virginia High in the second quarter. The Radford defense held Virginia High scoreless for the first four minutes of the second frame. Radford increased its lead to 12 as it went into the half with a 36-24 lead.

The second half was more of the same story as Radford continued to pull away from Virginia High. Gavin Cormany pitches in 13 points, six of which came in the second half of play.

Radford outpaced Virginia High 14-9 in the third quarter to extend its lead to a 50-33 advantage.

However, Bearcats senior guard Ajaani Delaney made sure his final night on the hardwood in orange and black was one to remember. The 5-foot-10 senior finished his career with a 20 point night, nine of which came in the fourth and final frame.

Gallishaw sang Delaney’s praises after the crowd had dispersed in Salem.

“He is hard nosed. This is what we talk about when we said we want players in our program—a guy like that who just works his butt off every single day,” Gallishaw said. “He defends the best player every single time. Never complains. He never goes out there and has a bad attitude about anything. He just plays hard all the time.”

However, in the end, Delaney’s 20 points and a 10-point performance from Dante Worley was not enough to overcome the rabid Bobcats when the dust settled. Radford head coach Rick Cormany’s squad is back in the state semifinals against a familiar foe when it meets back up with James River in semifinals early next week.

However, Cormany was complimentary of Virginia High’s defense before he turned his attention to the Knights.

“They play good defense. They get up in you. They make it tough on you. We were having trouble running stuff. They are up in you tight,” Cormany said. “I think the game was closer than the score in a lot of ways. It was more of a battle throughout.”

As for Virginia High, its magical season ends in the state tournament after a long absence. Gallishaw and his crew will work to ensure that another absence of such length does not occur again under his watch.

“My guys played hard all year. I told them in the locker room after the game, ‘Look guys, we had a magical season, getting to this point right here is great,’” said the former Virginia Intermont standout. “We were not satisfied tonight but we played a really good team. Radford is a really good team. We played hard and it wasn’t enough.”