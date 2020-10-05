HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Curtin falls on Pioneers as Vikings advance on

On Monday, she delivered a strong performance and came up clutch to prevent Tennessee High’s season from ending.

“I’m just so proud of our team,” Curtin said. “We overcame our struggles and didn’t get mad at each other. Our back row really stepped up and got everything up and the front row put it down. … We have had trouble all season finishing. We start off good, then we get in a slump and we can’t finish. Everyone stepped it up and got it done today.”

Curtin and Eliza Rowe (12 assists) ran the offense smoothly for THS on Monday, while Honaker (11 kills), Marley Johns (six kills) and Madison Blair (six kills) controlled things at the net.

Grayson Phipps (25 digs) and Sydney Freeman (11 digs) were the defensive leaders.

“I thought our setters did a really good job of balancing the sets out to different hitters,” Johnson said. “I think the balance was the key tonight. We weren’t relying on one player to get it done and some younger kids stepped up and put it down.”

Seniors Madison Day, Emma Gouge and Sydney Townsend played their final matches for the Pioneers as the curtain came down on their season.