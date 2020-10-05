HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Curtin falls on Pioneers as Vikings advance on

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The opening round of the 2019 TSSAA District 1-AAA volleyball tournament ended in pain for Tennessee High’s Madison Curtin. The first round of the 2020 event concluded with a perfect ending for Curtin and her crew.
The junior collected 15 assists, six digs and was stellar from the service line as fifth-seeded Tennessee High took a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 triumph over David Crockett on Monday at Viking Hall.
The Vikings (11-13) play top-seeded Daniel Boone today at 5:30 p.m. and will enter that semifinal match fresh off one of their finest performances of the season.
THS avenged two regular-season losses to the Pioneers on Monday and scored the final six points of the decisive third game to erase a dire 23-19 deficit.
Curtin unleashed well-placed serves during that rally and assisted on Jamayia Honaker’s match-clinching kill.
“We had to play perfect at the end,” Curtin said.
Having Curtin at the service line was a perfect scenario as she is known for her accuracy.
“Honestly, I’m thankful she was back there,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson.
Curtin was thankful she was on the court for match point this time around.
She took an inadvertent elbow to her eye in the early moments of last year’s first-round match at Volunteer as the Vikings saw their season end with a four-game setback to the Falcons.
On Monday, she delivered a strong performance and came up clutch to prevent Tennessee High’s season from ending.
“I’m just so proud of our team,” Curtin said. “We overcame our struggles and didn’t get mad at each other. Our back row really stepped up and got everything up and the front row put it down. … We have had trouble all season finishing. We start off good, then we get in a slump and we can’t finish. Everyone stepped it up and got it done today.”
Curtin and Eliza Rowe (12 assists) ran the offense smoothly for THS on Monday, while Honaker (11 kills), Marley Johns (six kills) and Madison Blair (six kills) controlled things at the net.
Grayson Phipps (25 digs) and Sydney Freeman (11 digs) were the defensive leaders.
“I thought our setters did a really good job of balancing the sets out to different hitters,” Johnson said. “I think the balance was the key tonight. We weren’t relying on one player to get it done and some younger kids stepped up and put it down.”
Seniors Madison Day, Emma Gouge and Sydney Townsend played their final matches for the Pioneers as the curtain came down on their season.
“At the end of the day you have to be good in pressure situations,” said Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel. “They applied the pressure and we didn’t compete.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee High will try to build off Monday’s strong showing.
“I’m ecstatic to have two more days with this group,” Johnson said. “They’re a good bunch of girls. We’ve struggled mentally, it’s not talent, so hopefully, getting over the hump we’ll be super competitive in the coming days.”
