HIGH SCHOOL: VHSL releases guidelines for 2020-21 sports

“It’s something that means a lot to our schools, our community and to us. But right now this is where we are.”

The VHSL cut short its 2019 state basketball tournament in the spring and canceled its entire spring sports season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The VHSL Executive Committee voted this summer to postpone fall sports, condensing all three seasons into a calendar running from Dec. 21 to June 26. Practice for the first season begins Dec. 7.

Friday’s VHSL release offered a glimpse into what those sports might look like under the new requirements for sanitization, social distancing and personal protective equipment.

At the top of the list, participants are not required to wear a mask while in action, but they must wear a mask at all other times during games.

Some sports will have a new look.

For example, the pregame coin toss at midfield for a football game now will include only each team’s coach and one official

The jump ball at the start of a basketball game will be eliminated, with the visiting team getting the first possession, followed by alternating possession each subsequent period. A coin toss will determine possession in the case of overtime.