HIGH SCHOOL: TSSAA releases new classifications

Tennessee High will be joined as a 5A school in football by West Ridge, while Sullivan East will remain 4A on the gridiron, according to numbers released on Thursday by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

The TSSAA, which released the new classifications for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on its website, added a fourth class for boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. The remainder of the classes will remain the same.

Tennessee High and Sullivan East will be 3A in basketball, baseball and softball. West Ridge, which will open in the fall as a combination of Sullivan Central, South and North, will be 4A in those sports.

Sullivan East’s enrollment was listed as 877, while Tennessee High was 1,116. West Ridge is projected at 1,448, which takes into account the enrollments of all three schools that will close their doors after this school year.

West Ridge will be the seventh largest 5A football playing school in the state.

Tennessee High and Sullivan East could be placed in the same district by the TSSAA in all sports except for football. The Vikings and West Ridge could be placed in the same football conference since both will be 5A schools.