HIGH SCHOOL: TSSAA releases new classifications

Tennessee High will be joined as a 5A school in football by West Ridge, while Sullivan East will remain 4A on the gridiron, according to numbers released on Thursday by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
The TSSAA, which released the new classifications for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on its website, added a fourth class for boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. The remainder of the classes will remain the same.
Tennessee High and Sullivan East will be 3A in basketball, baseball and softball. West Ridge, which will open in the fall as a combination of Sullivan Central, South and North, will be 4A in those sports.
Sullivan East’s enrollment was listed as 877, while Tennessee High was 1,116. West Ridge is projected at 1,448, which takes into account the enrollments of all three schools that will close their doors after this school year.
West Ridge will be the seventh largest 5A football playing school in the state.
Tennessee High and Sullivan East could be placed in the same district by the TSSAA in all sports except for football. The Vikings and West Ridge could be placed in the same football conference since both will be 5A schools.
Here is a look at which classes Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge will be placed, all of whom play in Division I in Tennessee.
Football (294 schools, 6 classes, 49 schools in each class): Tennessee High (5A); Sullivan East (4A); West Ridge (5A).
Basketball (332 schools, 4 classes, 83 schools apiece): Tennessee High (3A); Sullivan East (3A); West Ridge (4A).
Baseball (332 schools, 4 classes, 83 schools apiece): Tennessee High (3A); Sullivan East (3A); West Ridge (4A).
Softball (332 schools, 4 classes, 83 schools apiece): Tennessee High (3A); Sullivan East (3A); West Ridge (4A).
Volleyball (287 schools, 3 classes, 96 schools in 1A/2A; 95 schools in 3A): Tennessee High (2A); Sullivan East (2A): West Ridge (3A)
Soccer (259 schools, 3 classes, 87 schools in 1A; 86 in 2A/3A): Tennessee High (2A); West Ridge (3A): Sullivan East not listed, will have girls soccer in 2021.
Track & Field (252 schools, 3 classes, 85 schools 1A; 84 in 2A/3A): Tennessee High (2A); Sullivan East (2A); West Ridge (3A).
Cross Country (273 schools, 2 classes, 191 schools in A/AA; 82 in AAA): Tennessee High A/AA); Sullivan East (A/AA): West Ridge (AAA).
Wrestling (150 schools, 2 classes, 75 apiece): Tennessee High (A): Sullivan East (A); West Ridge (AA).
Golf (279 schools, 2 classes, 140 schools in A, 139 in AA): Tennessee High (AA); Sullivan East (AA); West Ridge (AA).
Tennis (279 schools, 2 classes, 140 schools in A; 139 in AA): Tennessee High (AA); Sullivan East (AA); West Ridge (AA).
According to the TSSAA, schools have until Oct. 29 to notify the state office of their wish to move up in any of the classification plans. Once that deadline passes, the state office will set districts and regions and will post them to the TSSAA website.
Schools that disagree will their placement will be able to request an appeal before the Board of Control at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting in November, according to the TSSAA website.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!