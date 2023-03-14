Already the start of the baseball and softball seasons have been delayed by weather, but it hasn’t been caused by the abundance of rain the region has endured in recent weeks.

“It seems to know when we start playing because it does get cold, but we are excited,” Sullivan East athletic director Kim Carrier said. “We are excited to get started.”

Rain isn’t as much of a concern now at Sullivan East, with both the baseball and softball programs being the beneficiaries of new field turf infields that have allowed the Patriots to get a head start on many schools in preparations for the seasons ahead.

Sullivan East will host its baseball opener today against Clinton at 5 p.m., while the softball team will do the same against Volunteer at 5:30.

“I am excited, not just from a coaching standpoint, but from an alumni standpoint. It is just awesome to have something like this at our facility,” Sullivan East 19th year head baseball coach Mike Breuninger said. “The first week of practice, we probably would have been on our infield maybe one time if we didn’t have turf. With turf we are on there every day...

“It really is awesome. It has been great. We have had three good weeks of practice on it and it has just been great.”

While escaping the cold isn’t as easy, at least the infields can withstand the precipitation that can put a damper on spring sports seasons.

“It is amazing for our program. We have only had one day so far in the preseason when we weren’t able to get on the field at least to do infield defense, which in the past we would have been lucky if we had been out three or four times by now,” Sullivan East 10th year head softball coach Michael Forrester. said. “It will rain all day on Sunday and Monday morning and by Monday afternoon we are on the field. Obviously, that will be the same for games...

“It drains right through. I would say within 45 minutes of it raining, you really can’t tell on the infield. Now in the outfield you can, but as far as on the turf, we can get right on it.”

It has been a welcome addition to Sullivan East, which is one of the few area schools with similar baseball facilities, joining Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, which plays at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, which also has a turf infield and grass outfield.

“Cardinal Park is set up that way. They have grass in the outfield and we just scrimmaged them the other day,” Breuninger said. “It is a little bit different. If you are an outfielder, you are playing just like you usually are on every other field, for the infielders it is obviously different.

“The players like it. The infielders get true hops, no bad hops on it and we have been able to take more ground balls so far this year than probably last year combined.”

Much like with the football field and track at Sullivan East that opened two years ago, there had been rumored improvements for the baseball and softball programs for a while now.

“They talked about it for a while and we thought we were going to get it and then it looked like we weren’t,” Breuninger said. “Then they decided to go ahead and do it.”

Breuninger watched with interest as the dirt infield was replaced with the new turf.

“If nobody has ever watched them put turf down, I noticed when they put the football field down too, they scrape and level everything out and then put gravel down and sand and make sure everything is nice and level and then they start laying the carpet,” he said. “It is a pretty neat procedure to see.”

Those additions have already paid off in many ways for the Patriots, including less work for both coaching staffs in terms of upkeep on the fields.

“We are blessed to have a new turf infield for both baseball and softball. We have already been able to be on the fields a lot more because of the rain practicing so it has been great,” Carrier said. “We don’t have to line them, we don’t have to drag them so we are truly blessed. They are beautiful, absolutely beautiful.

“We are just very excited because we want our kids to have the best and we feel like they deserve it.”

Obviously, the private donor who helped make the project a reality agreed.

“We are absolutely blessed to have a lot of support from the community. We have a lot of great and very generous donors who help out a lot,” Carrier said. “It is like a family here so we try to take care of each other.”

There will be adjustments to be made by the Patriots, not only on the road when the infields will include dirt, but also being prepared when the turf changes to grass at the edge of the infield.

“It hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be. The first step when you are going back on a fly ball, but it hasn’t been that big a difference,” Forrester said. “We went down to Grandview and had a scrimmage day on (last) Saturday, which was our first day on dirt this year and we handled ground balls really well so I was happy. This moves a little faster, but I think just adjusting back to slower is not that bad. I think it will help us.”

Both programs have had success in recent years. The baseball team advanced to the state tournament last season and hopes are high again in 2023. The softball nearly reached the same point just a few years ago.

“We are ready to go,” Breuninger said. “We are excited.”

“We are very excited about the season getting going for sure,” added Forrester said. “The kids are very excited. It is just exciting to have people in the community that care enough about us to make this happen.”

The facilities at Sullivan East continue to be the among the best in the region, and that bodes well long into the future.

“It is really exciting this year, not just having the turf and the team that we have got and the guys we have coming back,” Breuninger said. “For the future, this is not just exciting for me as a coach, but as an alumnus. It is just awesome to see.”