HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Rye Cove adds new coaches

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Petersen takes over at Rye Cove

Heather Jones Petersen is the new head volleyball coach at Rye Cove High School, taking over for Britney Lawson Salyer.

A 2007 graduate of Rye Cove, Petersen was a star player for the Eagles and was named Cumberland District hitter of the year as a senior and was an All-Region D and second-team all-state honoree.

Petersen has coached in a recreation league, the middle-school level, as a varsity assistant and for the Tri-Cities Extreme Volleyball travel-ball organization from 2015-19.

“Cliché to say a dream come true, but it’s the truth,” Petersen said. “I’ve been very passionate about Rye Cove volleyball for many years. I’m very proud of our history and the players and coaches that have gone through our program. I’m also very excited about the future of Rye Cove volleyball.”

Petersen is in her second season as the track and field coach at Rye Cove.

PREP FOOTBALL

Rye Cove adds assistants

Two former head coaches will be on Gary Collier’s staff at Rye Cove.

B.I. Salyers was most recently an assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School and prior to that went 60-67 as the head coach at Chincoteague, St. Paul, Castlewood and J.J. Kelly.

He was the 1990 Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year and an All-American of-fensive lineman at Emory & Henry.

Robbie Norris was the head coach at now-defunct Sullivan North from 2006-2017 and served as an assistant this past season at West Ridge.

Collier was selected as Rye Cove’s head coach in January in what will be the former E&H All-American quarterback’s first head-coaching job.