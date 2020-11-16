HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Northam's mandate will limit spectators in Virginia

“I don’t see any way,” said Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding, who is a member of the VHSL Executive Committee.

When the limit was still at 250 individuals at a game, Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said the Blue Ridge District voted last week to allow each participant two tickets for friends or family member.

Now the BRD schools will have to come up with another plan.

“We’ll have to regroup and figure out how we do that,” said Crutchfield, who is the Executive Committee’s chairman-elect for 2021-22. “I would imagine that we would back up to say, ‘No visiting fans.’

“We thought we had a pretty decent plan last week. It was workable. We felt like we could do it. Then this hit Friday. We’re kind of back to the drawing board.”

Golding said determining which 25 spectators to admit on a nightly basis will force schools to make some difficult choices.

“Right now if you’ve got 15 kids’ mother and father, you just hope they don’t all show up so you’re not over the 25 limit,” he said. “And how are you going to charge parents in this situation? To me, we’re probably just going to let our parents in [free].