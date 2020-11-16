HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Northam's mandate will limit spectators in Virginia

When it comes to March Madness, the big questions are “Who’s in? Who’s out?”
The same goes for the upcoming winter sports season in the Virginia High School League.
Athletic directors and administrators across the state are processing Friday’s mandate by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that limits the number of spectators at indoor and outdoor prep sports events to 25.
As of late Monday afternoon the VHSL was seeking clarification from the governor’s office as to which game personnel would be exempt from the 25 limit.
Previously, the maximum limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings was 250 persons or 50% of a facility’s capacity, counting the participants, because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said Friday the 25 limit imposed Friday by Northam applies only to spectators.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” Haun said. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
Regardless, a limit of 25 spectators would all but close the doors to any fans of a visiting school.
“I don’t see any way,” said Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding, who is a member of the VHSL Executive Committee.
When the limit was still at 250 individuals at a game, Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said the Blue Ridge District voted last week to allow each participant two tickets for friends or family member.
Now the BRD schools will have to come up with another plan.
“We’ll have to regroup and figure out how we do that,” said Crutchfield, who is the Executive Committee’s chairman-elect for 2021-22. “I would imagine that we would back up to say, ‘No visiting fans.’
“We thought we had a pretty decent plan last week. It was workable. We felt like we could do it. Then this hit Friday. We’re kind of back to the drawing board.”
Golding said determining which 25 spectators to admit on a nightly basis will force schools to make some difficult choices.
“Right now if you’ve got 15 kids’ mother and father, you just hope they don’t all show up so you’re not over the 25 limit,” he said. “And how are you going to charge parents in this situation? To me, we’re probably just going to let our parents in [free].
And you’ve also got cheerleading. Are you going to discriminate against them? Because they’ve got parents too. Or do you say you’re only allowing one parent a night in for each kid?
“I wish they would have just told me no [spectators] from the get-go. And we may start out [with none].”
Christiansburg’s athletic director said VHSL and respective district rules likely will not be the only limitations some schools face.
The seven River Ridge District schools are in five different school divisions. The seven Three Rivers District schools are in seven different cities or counties.
“I think a lot of it is going to be determined by what each school system’s policy,” Tim Cromer said. “You could have district rules but you also might be under what a school system’s rules are depending on where you are playing.”
Giles Athletic Director Steve Wilson said because of the size of his gymnasium, the Spartans would not have been near the 250-person limit before Friday’s further restrictions were announced.
“I had already counted it up,” he said. “We were only going to be able to get 80.”
Several schools already have purchased cameras to live stream their games on the National Federation of High School Sports Network where individuals can purchase a season pass to watch the events.
Golding advised schools to buy the NFHS system.
“Right now is the time to do it if you’re ever going to do it,” he said.
Athletic directors have a big job ahead just figuring out a way to practice and play winter sports — basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field — under the VHSL, Virginia Department of Health and local safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The VDH has reported more than 1,000 new positive cases in the state for 21 days in a row.
“It’s almost like, ‘What’s coming this week?’ “ Crutchfield said. “Our numbers were at record numbers today. Does the governor come out after Thanksgiving and reduce us more?”
The River Ridge District schools’ athletic directors will meet Wednesday to further discuss the situation.
Just getting high school athletes back in competition remains the ultimate goal regardless of who can get in the door to watch
“The key is ... the kids, can we get them to play?” Cromer said. “Then somebody else will tell us how many people can come to watch. We’ll certainly try the best we can to work within the parameters we finally end up having.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!