HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Arby's Classic canceled due to COVID-19
The Bristol Tennessee City Schools has canceled four athletic tournaments that were slated to be held between Dec. 5 and Jan. 2, including the ultra-popular Arby's Classic. 

According to a press release, the decision was made due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In addition to the Arby's Classic, the Holiday Hoops girls tournament was canceled, along with the Border Duals and Brawl in the Hall wrestling meets. 

“We are disappointed to say the least,” said Barry Wade, athletic director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. 

